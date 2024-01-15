What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About This Week's Love Horoscopes

“Within each of us is a divine universe of love.” - D. Reble

You have always been meant for the most amazing love. Whether you believe you’ve found it, or still are hoping to receive it, your destiny is whatever you have always desired. But the path to genuine and true love is rarely straightforward.

Instead, it’s a process that asks you to begin where you are with yourself. To peer into the windowless aspects of your soul as you excavate the darkness, wounds, and self-limiting beleifs that dwell there. But to desire love, is to never stop believing it’s possible, and so as the winds of change start moving through your life, you will realize that your finally on the brink of attracting what it is you’ve always desired.

The week of January 15 ushers in a new era in your life as Pluto, the lord of the underworld, shifts into Aquarius. Because Pluto is a generational planet and further from the Sun it takes longer to become settled into a new zodiac sign, so while this chapter of transformation began in 2023.

in the year ahead, it will become finalized. Pluto governs transformation, truth, and all that often lurks below the surface. Because so much of relationships, and love in general, ends up fulling any beliefs or ideals you have, Pluto actually is a strong determining factor in what you choose.

Pluto will help you see why you’ve only attracted the unavailable, or the partners who never seem to truly see or hear you. By unconvering your inner truth, and the fears you may hold about love, you will be able to heal and evolve so that you can actually attract what you have always hoped love would be. As Pluto enters Aquarius there is a rebellious, unconventional energy afoot as this new shift will have you focusing more on what it is you want and desire for love, rather than maintaining any connections simply because of the status quo or societal obligations.

In it’s highest form, love isn’t only truth, but it is freedom. The freedom to be yourself, to grow, heal, and know that the relationship you are in is only helping you become more of who you are – never less. Pluto will make this important step into Aquarius alongside the Sun which will make this new zodiac season even more intensified and powerful.

Although Pluto may work more gradually, the Sun does not, and so you may find yourself feeling compelled to take action, change directions, or even simply fully open to receive what you’ve always longed for. This is the era of your life where change is not something to be feared, but embraced, as you remember that you were made to love and be loved.

Saturn and the North Node form a transformative relationship this week

On Monday, January 15 Saturn in Pisces will form a semi-square with the North Node in Aries prompting a soul test in your commitment to your fate that was written in the stars. Saturn is the task master, the one who helps you learn from your karmic lessons and relationships, and which shows the way forward into your healthiest and best self. As Saturn forms an alignment with the North Node in Aries, the place in the sky which governs your fate, you will be tested to see how far you’ve come and if you’ve worked to embody those lessons necessary to step into a new level of life and love.

Use this energy to focus on your integrity, honesty and be ready to instill healthy boundaries in your life. While a square brings something to fruition, a semi-square reveals the tension and stress to allow you to gain greater clarity which will become important as this week, and even year progresses with a second semi-square occurring on April 19, 2024.

Aquarius Season begins on Saturday, January 20

Aquarius season will be intensified this year as not only does the Sun crossover into this rebellious and future orientated zodiac sign, but Pluto does as well. The Sun in Aquarius always serves as a reminder to help you tune into what it is you most want in life, and love, so that you can honor your own truth.

However, Pluto, lord of the underworld and the realm of transformation, will be making it’s monumental shift from rigid and obligatory Capricorn into Aquarius which will strengthen the desire to make bold new moves in your life and relationships.

Pluto will spend the majority of 2024 in Aquarius, albeit a short stint in Capricorn before finally shifting into Aquarius permanently November 19 for the next two decades. This is the week that a new process of transformation begins in your life. While the last decade was largely about what wasn’t working and what needed to be dismantled, now is your time to shine and invest your energy into what calls to your own unique spirit.

As Pluto and the Sun spread their wings and fly together in Aquarius an era of authenticity, freedom, and a desire for a love that makes everything more begins to take shape. While Pluto works more gradually, with the Sun here representing external action, the next few weeks will be pivotal in establishing yourself for this new chapter in your life.

Here's what your zodiac sign needs to know about this week's love horoscopes:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Saturday, January 20, Pluto in Aquarius in your house of support

As strong as you are, you need support from those in your life, especially your partner. No one is meant to go through life alone or think they must carry it all. When you let down some of your walls and become more vulnerable, you create a space of letting your partner know precisely how they can step into your life and be of service to you.

Although Pluto in Aquarius will help you to work with this energy over the next two decades, you may find that asking for help, support, or even just a hug becomes easier this week. You are not strong because you can handle everything, but because you also allow yourself to ask for what it is you need. When you can become more vulnerable, you also create a space to finally receive the support you’ve always longed for.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, January 15, Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries, bringing in healing and a sense of expansion to your life

There is no time like the present to start to do things differently. Through your own healing you’ve recognized that you may need something different from a relationship that you previously thought of. This will bring in a deeper sense of connection to your union, and have you more focused on how you can best support one another while each of you continue to grow in the ways you are meant to. You will find that the love that lasts forever is the one that never stops growing.

As Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries align, you can begin to articulate more of your needs, and the healing you have moved through or are seeking within your connection. Use this energy to have caring conversations with your partner about past hurts, and to open up the idea of having a relationship being more than just milestones and dates. You truly can create whatever relationship you seek right now, if you’re honest about what it is you need.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, January 20, Pluto in Aquarius, ruler of your house of abundance and new opportunities

You are heading into an enormously expansive year as Jupiter is set to enter your sign on May 25, but before that occurs, you will start to open your mind to new ideas – and even relationships as Pluto shifts into Aquarius on January 20. Pluto works gradually, but ultimately this energy will have you focusing on what kind of life you want to live, especially where you want to call home, and what kind of love aligns with your soul. This energy is all about truth, so make sure that you are allowing yourself to self-validate and advocate to your partner what it is you are dreaming of.

Aquarius energy governs the luckiest part of your chart that often can bring in new relationships, long-distance love, or even more traveling together, if you’re already in a relationship. Much of this energy helps you focus on creating whatever type of love story you want to write as it will feel like there are fewer limitations. Just be mindful that Pluto does transform, so changes are in store, but they also will help you genuinely create the relationship you’ve always dreamed of.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, January 20, Pluto in Aquarius, ruler of your sector of transformation

Transformation isn’t just the idea of moving through change, but instead surrendering to the process of alchemy. Alchemy is the divine process in which one form can transform into another. For instance, after all the heartbreak and challenges you’ve moved through, your greatest sorrow can be alchemized or transformed into your greatest gift.

This new energy that begins filtering in with Pluto shifting into Aquarius on January 20 will help you alchemize everything you’ve been through in recent years. Not only will this era of your life focus more on your inner peace, but it will also bring a new significant relationship into your life, or the deepening of an existing one. You may have to step out of your comfort zone a bit or try new ways of approaching love, but with healing finally comes the freedom you’ve been desiring.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, January 20, Sun in Aquarius, ruler of your house of love

It’s said that the best relationships are those that arrive unexpectedly, and likely that is precisely what you’ve been experiencing. Even when you’re not looking, it doesn’t mean that the universe is planning a divine meeting of someone that you are meant to be with. To take full advantage of this opportunity though, you also must ensure you are open to the process of change and of letting someone into your life again.

Aquarian energy governs your romantic house of relationships, which means as the Sun shifts into this air sign, you will see more possibilities and divine occurrences in this area of your life. Pluto will also be moving into Aquarius along with the Sun which will bring more gradual changes to your relationship but will help you create a deeply profound connection. Use this energy to look at more of the long-term possibilities of a connection and leave yourself open to creating the transformative romantic relationship you’ve always dreamed of.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, January 15, Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries, bringing in a fated series of events to your romantic life

You usually aren’t one to be a hopeless romantic, or even wear your heart on your sleeve. But ever since Saturn shifted into Pisces in 2023, you’ve been approaching love and relationships differently. Not only have you been looking for a deep commitment, or even begun to discuss marriage, but you are looking at relationships through a new lens of maturity. This has and will continue to bring about a significant commitment and depth to your relationship as you explore what love genuinely means to you.

As Saturn in Pisces aligns with the North Node in Aries, the themes of transformation and love will be activated helping you to embrace the series of fated events meant to help you create the relationship meant for you. Saturn and the North Node may reveal what needs to be discussed or even changed to continue growing together, but with your new perspective on love, you are sure to be able to take each moment and use it to build the future you are hoping for.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, January 15, Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries, helping to bring in a new way of approaching love

You have already begun to feel the rumblings of change within your life as the Nodes of Fate began to shift into Aries and Libra in 2023. Now that they stay through 2025, you see more themes of how your personal self-growth affects your romantic relationship. While you are learning to balance your own dreams with those you have for love, you are also hoping to create a genuinely healthy dynamic connection with your partner.

Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries will highlight your relationship, along with a desire to make your connection truly healthy so that it is reflective of your own personal work. This will be a longer process, and it’s one that will arise again as Saturn and the North Node come together on April 19. But these are prime times to make changes in your relationship or how you approach love so that it is healthier. This means boundaries, transparency, and self-advocacy may prove to be important around these times.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, January 20, Pluto in Aquarius, ruler of your sector of home and family

Rumblings of change are already starting to create new space of opportunities in your life, and this will only continue in the coming years. As much as you’ve gone through an immense growth process the last few years, now you need to embrace your personal freedom so that the life and relationship you create will reflect what you really want.

Pluto, the lord of the underworld, and the planet, which is the natural ruler of Scorpio, will shift into Aquarius on Saturday, January 20. This energy will be more gradual in your life, however, with the Sun moving into Aquarius at the same time, you may find the next few weeks your sole focus is on how to create a life and relationship that aligns with who you’ve become.

You may be focusing on some deeper familial healing, thinking of relocating, or even bringing in a newfound sense of transparency to your relationship. The most important thing is to remember that any old stories you used to live by are now gone, which means you get to decide the life you live.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, January 15, Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries ushering in an opportunity for greater commitment

2024 will be hugely important for you when it comes to relationships, commitment, and marriage. Part of this is the energy that the North Node in Aries is bringing to your house of marriage, but it’s also the work of Saturn in Pisces which has encouraged you to become more serious about the home and family you want to build. You realize that commitment in love isn’t something that takes away your freedom but only encourages it as you begin to give yourself everything you’ve always deserved.

Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries will align on Monday January 15, creating an opportunity to see what needs to change to have that joyful committed relationship you are seeking. Use this energy to return to what you have always wanted, and then begin to look at any challenges that arise as new opportunities for growth and healing. Just because a relationship is meant to be, doesn’t necessarily mean it will always be easy.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, January 15, Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries, helping you to have important conversations about the future of your relationship

There always seems to be a convergence of energy between your personal and professional lives, which will be highlighted in 2024 as the Nodes of Fate activate your family and career sector. This has been to help you learn the balance between the two, but it’s also about you learning what you really value and need in your life to be happy.

Happiness is not something that is only fleeting but comes from the knowledge that you are building a life which supports your higher self, and the person you want to become. As Saturn in Pisces aligns with the North Node in Aries take advantage of this opportunity and create the space for meaningful conversations about your future, including commitment, where you will live, and even children. The clearer you can be about what goes into creating that happy balanced life, the more successful you will be at bringing it to fruition.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Saturday, January 20, Pluto in Aquarius, ruler of your house of self

You have been on a deep personal journey of healing and identifying what it is that feels most authentic for you. While many lessons are now behind you, some are only just beginning. Although there are always lessons to learn in each area of life, they all stem from your personal self and the beliefs that you hold about life. As Pluto shifts into Aquarius on Saturday, January 20, you will begin to radiate a new energy that won’t only transform your life but also your romantic relationship.

Pluto in Aquarius activates a great deal of that first house energy which governs your sense of self, authenticity, and the beliefs that govern what you choose to create. Previously in your life, lessons have been learned the hard way though painful moments of growth and even challenges, but now they will start to come together through a new innate sense of magnetism. This begins a phase of profound inner growth and helps you begin to shine through as your most divine self, which will either attract or even positively affect an existing relationship. When you can finally live in your truth, it’s no surprise that you also discover what true love really means.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, January 15, Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries helping you build a new healthier and authentic romantic relationship

While you have always been one to simply love the act of love and relationships, you’ve also had to learn that you deserve what you give. This is part of the work of Saturn in your zodiac sign that has helped you learn to maintain your boundaries and stand up for your beliefs and needs. While you may have had to say goodbye to a lover last year, you are now preparing to start an entirely new relationship – or an even healthier phase in an existing one.

As Saturn in Pisces aligns with the North Node in Aries on Monday, January 15, themes of self-worth, authenticity, truth, and value are highlighted helping you to put the changes in place to create the romantic relationship that you deserve. This new love, or even a new chapter in your current relationship, will feel vastly different as you will be able to receive the kind of love that you have always so readily extended to others. It truly is time for the lover to be loved, and this is the start of a brand new you, and relationship you have always wanted.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.