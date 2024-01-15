Which Day Each Zodiac Sign Will Be Luckiest During The Week Pluto Enters Aquarius

Your luckiest day for the week for each zodiac sign is here with a forecast taking into consideration the changes involving Pluto. When you allow yourself to be exactly who you are meant to be, then you also can work better with the universe so you can attract all the luck that is divinely meant for you.

But to be yourself, to allow yourself to follow your passions, and explore your purpose also means that you must dismantle whatever no longer resonates with your soul. This is the process of growth, healing, and of realizing that you never needed to become someone different to attract luck, but simply be who you’ve always been destined to become.

“The world is full of magic things patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper.” - W.B. Yeats

The week of January 15 is monumental, as this will be the pivotal, and even perhaps final, Pluto transition in your adult lifetime. Pluto has been in Capricorn since 2008, which has invited you to explore the structures and themes within your life that have held you back rather than encouraged you to follow your own unique path.

Through this time, you’ve learned what it means to transform, to find your authentic voice, and that at the end of each day, if it’s not contributing to your growth or happiness then it’s simply not meant for you.

Now, as Pluto prepares to shift into Aquarius on January 20, a completely new and different energy is preparing to infiltrate your life. Pluto works gradually and mysteriously. This planet will spend most of 2024 in this air sign except for a brief stint when it returns to Capricorn toward the end of the year.

This change is truly set to allow you to feel like you can finally make the moves you’ve been preparing for, to embrace your own desires for success, and to finally see what the purpose has been of events from the past few years.

Pluto is known as the lord of the underworld and the rising Phoenix. Pluto will continually help you move through the process of rebirth, both within yourself and in the world. The energy of Pluto is to help you become who you have always been destined to be, which also means you are walking in your soul’s path, and able to attract all the luck that is meant for you.

Pay attention to signs and synchronicities this week as you may receive downloads to what this new chapter means for you. And trust that wherever the winds of change carry you this week, isn’t only where you are meant to be, but also will help you receive the divine luck that has always been yours.

Here's which day will be the luckiest for your zodiac sign, thanks to Pluto entering Aquarius.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: January 17, Saturn in Pisces, and the North Node in Aries encouraging the connection between your dreams and fate

Inside of you exists the power to shape your reality based on what you dream and hope to achieve. By giving yourself the time and space to journal about your dreams, goals, and what you want for your life, you will be able to start attracting the necessary opportunities to make them a reality. Don’t underestimate the power behind your dreams or even intuition during this time, as you no longer need to limit yourself by what seems logically possible.

The North Node in Aries will be highly active this year in your own zodiac sign, and with Saturn in Pisces it means you need to become more serious about focusing on your dreams. You will be asked to work for what you want, but the reward will be that you will finally have the luck and success you’ve always desired.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 20, Sun in Aquarius in your career sector

To have the success and luck you want, you also must be willing to take a chance. This comes down to your ability to let yourself see that taking a risk doesn’t mean that you are jeopardizing anything in the process, but instead are simply opening to receive more from the universe. When you can open yourself up to new experiences, new ideas, and even career paths, you create the space necessary to take advantage of divine luck.

The Sun and Pluto will shift into Aquarius on Saturday January 20 which will highlight your career sector. While Pluto will work to make more gradual changes in this area of your life, the Sun tends to work a bit more quickly. If you’ve been considering applying for a new job, or just taking your professional life in a new direction, this is the time to seize those opportunities.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 20, Pluto in Aquarius in your house of luck

You are just preparing for a dynamic and exciting new phase of your life, which gets a major kick off the week of January 20 with the influx of Aquarian energy. Aquarius rules your house of luck, which also involves travel, abundance, learning and spirituality. While many of the changes you will be moving through will be more gradual, you also may find that you are feeling inexplicably pulled in a new direction.

Pluto is the lord of the underworld and ruler of transformation bringing all sorts of new opportunities and possibilities to reinvent yourself. After it’s stint in Capricorn in your sector of change, you are now going to feel like opening yourself up to new paths in life. Use this energy to go back to school, travel, or even explore a new way of being able to work remotely. You have been preparing to live your life more authentically, and now this is your chance to do just that.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 16, Saturn in Pisces, and the North Node in Aries highlighting lucky career opportunities

There is already an energy shift occurring within your life as Pluto is preparing to move from Capricorn into Aquarius that will bring some much-needed relief to your life. So much of your focus has been on your personal life in the past year, you may have forgotten about your own dreams and dreams for your life. As more space is created in your life, it’s time to return to what you want, which also includes the career that you feel drawn to pursue.

Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries is creating a lucky opportunity within your career the week of January 20, however, there might be some tension to have to work through as well. A semi-square brings about the ability to see what you really want, yet you may not quite be able to figure out how to get there. In this place, you are being given the chance to refocus on yourself and your professional success, even if you can’t see the whole picture just yet. Honor what arises for you and trust that if you validate your own desires for success, the universe will help you create a plan to bring it to fruition.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 16, Saturn in Pisces, and the North Node in Aries encouraging abundant transformation

There are always more opportunities for transformation, even after a period when you’re thinking that there can’t possibly be. Transformation, or even change, isn’t all bad though. It’s not always meant to take you away from something, or even provide challenges or difficulties. At a certain point in your journey, transformation is less about removing what isn’t working, and more about what is meant for you. Try to remain open to seeing what the universe has planned for you in the week of January 20 as Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries align.

Saturn in Pisces is working to have you become more serious about surrendering to the process of change in your own life, while also helping you to see that there is always a process of rebirth occurring. At the same time, the North Node in Aries is activating your house of luck, bringing in fated events, opportunities and even helping you follow through on what you are interested in. Use this energy to take on a role of observation in your life, as you vow to say yes to anything that is meant for you, and trust that what isn’t has already left.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 20, Sun in Aquarius, ruler of your house of determination

As you are beginning the new year, you are still trying to process and figure out what is next for you. 2023 brought more than you could even have imagined in a lot of ways, and so you may be trying to still figure out what that means for this new chapter of your life. You are always focusing not only on the future, but also on making a plan that you can find success in achieving. But, with the growth you have already moved through, you also need to reevaluate what that means for you now.

The Sun will shift into Aquarius on Saturday, January 20 and will bring the attention to a sense of determination within your life. This area also governs over your well-being or daily routines, so you may be more focused on how to create the time necessary to figure out what you want to put your energy into. To do that though, you will also need to take a step back, think about what is most important to you, and not be afraid to set a goal different than you had in the past. Sometimes, simply setting a goal or plan to enjoy each day to the fullest, or to create more joy, can end up being just as important.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 20, Pluto in Aquarius, ruler of your house of joy

If the first few weeks of 2024 have started off slower than you would have liked, just know that it’s all been part of the divine plan to bring you where you are destined to be in the year ahead. So much is set to change for you this year with the Nodes of Fate dancing through your house of self and relationships, but that doesn’t mean that it will be all work and no play. A big part of this new era of your life is in being able to prioritize your own happiness, which begins with realizing whatever you put energy into is also what will grow.

Aquarius energy highlights your house of joy, creativity, and pleasure which means as the Sun and Pluto crossover into this dynamic air sign on January 20, this will become your focus. This is your sign from the universe to start looking at what brings you the most happiness, whether it’s your job, or even in how you have set up your life. The first step to embracing the changes 2024 will bring is in being able to declare with certainty what genuinely brings you the most joy.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 16, Saturn in Pisces, and the North Node in Aries, encouraging a focus on your own well-being so you can create a life of happiness and creativity

The past few years have been wrought with lessons. Some have been those which brought relief, while others you may still be processed through. This is all part of the work of the Nodes of Fate which finally left Taurus and Scorpio with the last eclipse in October of 2023, but now comes the part of your story where you are being asked to put it all together. One of the most important lessons to focus on is that there is nothing holding you back, even if it seems like there is, you are absolutely free to create the luck and success you’ve always dreamed of.

Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries will be highlighting themes of well-being, joy, and commitment for you in the week of January 20. Spend time journaling about what brings you the greatest peace and feelings of well-being, without editing yourself at all as to what seems possible. Once you have this list, it’s now time to focus your energy and devote more time to these activities, paying attention to the idea that this is what you are focusing on in this new era of your life. The more that you commit to creating the life you want, the less resistance you will feel in bringing it to fruition.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 20, Pluto in Aquarius ruler of your house of communication

You are just wrapping up a major chapter of your life that asked you to focus more on your self-worth and what you value. Although this may have felt like a never-ending lesson, the purpose was so that you could know definitively what is meant for you, instead of having your wounds talk you out of it. As you are preparing to step into a new phase of life where you know precisely what you deserve, Pluto will be shifting into Aquarius, highlighting your need to start advocating for yourself.

Pluto is the lord of the underworld, and ruler of transformation. In Aquarius, it is going to highlight your need to advocate for yourself and start putting your dreams out into the world. Instead of thinking that you must keep it a secret, or that others will just inherently know, try to open up more and see how your words can actually lay the foundation for what you want to create. Use this energy to start your dreams and ambitions in the year ahead, as you never know will help.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 20, Sun in Aquarius ruler of your financial sector

You’ve been learning that money can’t solely make you happy or satisfied if other areas of your life aren’t aligned with your soul. But as you embarked on this lesson, you’ve also risen to make the necessary changes and to focus more on what brings you happiness. This has created a space where you can now start to receive the benefits of both financial and personal success in your life.

Aquarius rules matters related to finances and money, which means as the Sun returns to this air sign the week of January 20, you can expect to start to see an increase in personal wealth. This energy will help you feel worthy to have luck and success in multiple areas of your life, instead of that belief that if one area is flourishing then it must mean something else will go wrong. Take this as what you’ve been working toward and use your newfound wealth to invest in spending time with those who matter most to you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 16, Saturn in Pisces, and the North Node in Aries, bringing important opportunities of wealth and abundance

You are on the verge of a brand-new era in your life as Pluto is preparing to shift into your sign on January 20. This will bring a gradual process of being able to live a more authentic life, not from the stress of lessons, but instead from the joy of abundance. The idea that you can still grow and learn through loving, beautiful and nurturing moments rather than those challenging is still something you are growing accustomed to but will become more the norm in this period of your life.

Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Aries will be highlighting themes of financial abundance, through offers or important collaborations that occur during the week of January 15. Saturn in Pisces has asked that you become more serious and committed to creating the abundance you desire while the North Node in Aries is helping you to put yourself in fated opportunities and advocate for what it is you need. Together they create infinite possibilities where you will finally begin to receive the rewards for all of your previous work, as well as reflect on what it is that you truly need to feel successful.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 20, Sun in Aquarius ruler of your house of intuition

You’ve been looking at life differently recently, as you are finally understanding that you have it within your power to create everything that you dream of. But to do that, you also must fully step into your power and make things happen for you. This is where the crossroads of luck and effort collide, helping you take off in an exciting new direction.

Aquarian energy governs over your house of intuition and dreams, which means as the Sun shifts into this future-orientated zodiac sign on Saturday, January 20, you will need to spend time listening more deeply to your inner self. Your intuition already knows the way, it’s just that you must create space to listen to it so that you can really start putting plans in place to make each one of your dreams a reality. Use this time to try to tap into your inner divinity, and that sense of knowing. Whether it comes down to being in the right place at the right time, or speaking up at the perfect time, the more you trust yourself, the more luck you will find.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.