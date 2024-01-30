Welcome soul attractors, let this quote be your directive for the week. We have the authentic power to change our environment, relationships and world.

Our power to attract things to ourselves is why it is so important to watch what we say before we speak it into existence. Are the things you are manifesting what your heart truly desires? Or do you sometimes wish for things in haste or even wish harm on others for revenge? Be careful what you wish for because the future is now.

What will the end of January and the first week of February bring?

— On January 30, use the Libra Moon energy to unite and reconcile with those you may have a conflict with.

— On January 31, Moon Square Mars may fill you with nervous and jittery energy.

The best way to deal with that is to use your time constructively and maybe tackle some pre-spring cleaning projects. Whatever you do, avoid hasty discussions and petty disagreements.

The new month starts with the Moon in Scorpio, which directs us with a laser focus toward desire and inner fulfillment. Then, the Moon in Sagittarius on 4 heightens our already hyped-up energy. As always, energy can be used and abused, so choose wisely.

Lastly, we end the week with Mercury in Aquarius, and a deep sense of calm and clarity falls over us. There may be answers to niggling questions you've had. Make sure to record your findings in your journal — and date it.

Adding the transit at the top can be useful, too, to begin to spot trends.

Turn the page and begin your scripting assignment. This one is for all the zodiac signs, and it focuses on alignment in the NOW rather than later.

Write first, "I am grateful that everything is working in my favor. Because of XYZ, my life has drastically improved."

Think about possible scenarios and, more importantly, what has improved in the short span of the new year.

What your zodiac sign can manifest by journaling the first week of February 2024:

Aries Manifest: Magic

Aries, what recent miracle has taken place in your life? It is so very easy to experience something, feel relieved, and then move on.

Journal Prompt

Take some time out to reflect. Something very remarkable has happened in your life and deserves recognition.

Taurus Manifest: celebration

If we don't celebrate what we have, we will not be grateful or acknowledge the miracles coming up in our lives. Take notice and rejoice, even if just privately or just in your head.

Journal Prompt

What magic exists unacknowledged in your environment? Is it the magic of a cat stretching? Or perhaps your friend sends the right memes at the exact correct moment.

Gemini Manifest: Transformation

Your future, Gem, is clearer to you than to any other zodiac sign. You know exactly what you want and what you're meant for. However, to succeed, you need two things: a Plan and Action.

Journal Prompt

Without getting bogged down in the details, what is one simple step you can take today to progress toward your most important goal?

Cancer Manifest: Discernment

Cancer, you have recently been through it. As a result of a recent event, you now have a very important decision to make.

Journal Prompt

What are your practical and illogical solutions to a dilemma in your life? Create a mind map of each solution and its two possible outcomes. Compare and weigh each as you decide.

Leo Manifest: sacred release

Release is just another word for "relief. " Relief occurs when a worry or stressor is lifted off our shoulders. So let us be our relief and make that happen.

Journal Prompt

Create a refreshing morning routine that is simple and makes your day better. The steps should be easy and lighten your daily load in some way.

Virgo Manifest: Creation

The very act of creation is a defiant act. It means control over your life, which brings you back to an even equilibrium.

Journal Prompt

Use art therapy to gain clarity on an issue that is bugging you. Start with a simple doodle, circles, or half moons. Use it to relax you as a simple act of creation.

Libra Manifest: Courage

Courage can be used to let go of things and act. Courage does not exist outside of fear. It sits side by side with it.

Journal Prompt

What fear are you holding on to that is keeping you from moving on to the next chapter?

Scorpio Manifest: Peace with the past

A not-so-simple task is upon you, Scorpio. Though known for holding grudges, you can overcome that tendency by remembering the future. You need a clear-headed you right now.

Journal Prompt

Write this simple affirmation wherever you can see it: I am committed to making peace with my past so that it doesn't overshadow my future.

Sagittarius Manifest: Change

Begin your morning page or morning paragraph with an affirming statement.

Journal Prompt

Write, "I embody everything necessary to facilitate growth in myself and others." Then, release anything in your head that needs to be written down and released.

Capricorn Manifest: Courage to leap

Fear sits close to courage. Courage should always lead with confidence.

Journal Prompt

What forces are testing you this week? Are the focuses internal, external or both?

Aquarius Manifest: A new romantic path

Aquarius, you are ready to move on to the next romantic adventure. The one from 2023 left you feeling stagnant. To make sure you don't make the same mistake with the same type of person, take a moment in your journal to reflect.

Journal Prompt

Script your dream romance. What does your romantic future look like from your perspective? Ten years from now, how will your love life be different?

Write it like it's already happened and provide enough details to ensure the universe's response.

Pisces Manifest: Awakening

Always one for introspection, Pisces, it's time to take self-inventory.

Journal Prompt

What automatic behaviors do you have? For some, this would count as routine. Well, did you know your emotional responses can be a routine, too? Make the unconscious conscious and keep a log of how you respond to stimulus: positive, negative or neutral.

