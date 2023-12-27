Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 28, 2023

Every zodiac sign has their own single tarot horoscope reading with a card. Here's what your day has in store for you starting December 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Sometimes you meet a person who has all the resources in the world, but they refuse to help others in need. You can't control this type of person, and if they can't see their greed as a problem, it may not be for you to shine the light in their eyes. Let them grow on their own, Aries. Walk the other way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You may not want to get your own hands dirty right now, but this is one of those days where you have to roll up your sleeves and do a few things. The team you play with may not respect you always standing on the side lines. You may need to jump in and run this race alongside other people. You have to imagine yourself as a servant leader on this day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Unfair, unfair, it's been unfair. You may feel like you got the shorter end of the stick, and you did. You have been striving to show others respect and a form of equality. But, this isn't being reciprocated back to you on the same wavelength. You have no reason believe it will change. It is what it is.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Do you really have to steal from Peter to pay Paul? Maybe. This time around you have to move your money around so you can cover all the basics. You have been thinking about how to manage the ups and down of financial matters. Even though it's tough, you're doing a great job. Things are going to get better for you soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

As you've heard, "team work makes the dream work'. You have been running solo, but this time you need to do things in a way that makes the most sense. This means having others help you to get the job done. Delegate tasks. Do what you love. Make everyone shine. "Many hands make the work light," right Leo?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You don't want anyone touching your things. You prefer to have your privacy, right? So when you have company coming over, be sure to put away the things you prefer not to be in open view. Your privacy is your top priority today. Protect it, and don't assume others won't be checking through your medicine cabinets or drawers when you're not looking. Sometimes that's what certain curious individuals will do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

You have to be brave and you also need to be assertive. This is a dance of your strength, but the one thing you'll want to be mindful of is the amount of forcefulness your personality exudes. You have to be you, but you also want to be understanding. Temper yourself, and you'll figure things out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You want to follow the rules, and yet there is a part of you that also wants to break them. You see a need for change and innovation. So, there's nothing wrong with trying new things. You can test the waters and see if things work out for you. Try out your ideas and see how it goes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

You thought this relationship was done but look at you two, working things out. You didn't expect your partner to come around and be open to try again. You learn from your mistakes. You help each other grow stronger as people, and then you work together as a team to do great things.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Someone has decided that you are a trustworthy person. This is why they are telling you all their secrets. You're the type of person who will bury it deep in your heart. You have a wonderful listening ear, so when you sense a person has something to say, you are there.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You had a lot of opportunities to try something new. But, this time you are hesitant. If it didn't work out then, why now? This may be a unique moment in time where the door you need open is accessible to you. If you want to go forward with caution, do so. But don't hold back out of fear.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Things don't always work out the way you want them to. You may feel like your vision of the future was a bit off. However, you never know if a mishap or glitch in your plans lead you down a new journey. You may have taken a detour, but it's one that is good for your future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.