Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 7, 2023

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, and the Sun is in Scorpio. There's a need for balance in all things which prompts us to make decisions and change our actions. What does this mean for your sign starting Thursday? A single tarot horoscope may help to provide insight into December 7, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, December 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You did it, Aries! There's a goal you wanted to reach before the year is over. You still have time to do it. Don't give up hope because there are only a few weeks left in December. If it means the world to you to see this dream come true, start working now and soon you'll see your accomplishment come to fruition.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

You need to have faith, Taurus. When you feel tired and alone, it's your faith that helps you to stay strong. Like water is good for the blood, your faith is good for the soul. Hold on fast to what you believe, even if you can't see it. The vision you're casting for the future is worth keeping alive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You've got this great gift of gab, Gemini. You can weave words like no one else. It may be because you're a naturally gifted conversationalist as the sign ruled by Mercury. However you slice it, use the power of language to make a difference and change the world.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

It's super important to keep your cool on days like today. When you get the World tarot card in reverse the warning is clear — your temper could flare and get the best of you. Now that you're aware, try to to let that happen, Cancer. Emotions are powerful, but you CAN control them. Try not to let that happen.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Get ready, Leo. You're about to be mind blown by an incredible idea that helps you see things in a new light. A brilliant thought can come to you through a friend or coworker. When you realize what's happening give credit where it is due. Say thank you and let your imagination run. This is just a seed — so it's only the beginning.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You're a bit emotional right now. Your feelings help you to understand what's going on inside of you. They help you to gauge situations you find yourself, especially new ones. But you can have emotional overload. When you start feeling like you have taken on too much, pause and let your body relax.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

People let things get to them, and when that happens, they start acting like someone you don't even know. When you see a friend begin to take a journey down the wrong path you don't have to go with them. You can detach. It hurts to think you can't save someone, but do they want to save themselves? If not, you'll both go tumbling down together. Why let that happen?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

You're finding out that life is never truly predictable. You can do all you can to try and avoid drama. Some days it just happens. There's really nothing much you can do about it except do your best. Don't take it personally. You'll get through this.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Lucky you. If you're looking for a job or have one, the workflow is going to be what you need right now in your life. You'll have an amazingly good relationship with your coworkers. You'll feel like you're in the groove. Nothing can get you down. You're making money and also making things work.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

The holidays can make you feel lonely at times, and when that happens it's hard to see the good in the season. Before you decide to be Scrooge this holiday season, and bah-humbug the month away, try to connect with a friend who is going through some things, too. Together you can make this a better month!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You've been holding on to hope for a long time, and when you see the Chariot tarot card in reverse it's telling you that success isn't in sticking around. It's in letting things go. Don't hold on to things that hurt you any longer. The new year is coming. A fresh start is on the way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Temptation is hard to resist with all the foods and goodies around. You can spoil a good diet and ruin all your progress. When you decide to go for the fudge or cookies remember that moderation is key to happiness. One little treat won't kill your outcome. So enjoy it. But remember to get back on your dedicated journey soon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.