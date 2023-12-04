How Venus Entering Scorpio Affects This Week's Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

While there needs to be a compromise within everything, at times, looking at love as all or nothing can help ensure you are honoring what you truly need. At certain times in relationships, the idea that you must sacrifice everything in order to be loved or to have a partnership can leave you being breadcrumbed, unfulfilled or constantly in a space where you hope things will change and then you can finally be happy.

This is where the shift of Venus into Scorpio becomes so important because while you are craving a deep and meaningful relationship under this energy, you also are less likely to allow yourself to participate in connections that only leave you feeling empty.

Venus in Scorpio helps you to see while you may be able to love someone and wish them well, even if you're not together, it doesn't mean you have to continue to participate in the connection. Instead, you truly can embrace the idea that either this relationship is everything you've ever wanted, or instead, if it's only ever in a constant state of struggle or construction.

In relationships, you often must be wary of becoming so used to working for what it is you desire that you forget to stop to ask yourself if it's possible in your current connection. This is the state of becoming conditioned to the struggle, to the constant big conversations and the rollercoaster feeling it gives you of extreme highs and lows that make you question why you stayed.

In the week of December 4, Venus in Scorpio converges with the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo and Neptune direct in Pisces to have you step back into what it is you genuinely want — and what aligns with you. This shift will let you release unhealthy ways of thinking, of accepting less than you deserve, all the while building up your hope and reminding you that anything is possible — if you create the space to receive it.

On Monday, December 4, the week begins with a rising intensity as Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Scorpio, ruler of the underworld.

Scorpio is a water sign that is known for its passion, depth, intensity and jealousy at times. When Venus shifts into the deeper waters of Scorpio, it brings a craving for a meaningful and profound connection in your romantic relationship. This means flings are less desirable around this time, and more of that twin flame, divine love relationship becomes what drives you.

Venus in Scorpio creates a space of emotional and deep communication, along with an indulgence in activities like having a past life reading done with you and your partner or palm reading. You will be more focused on creating and confirming that the romantic connection you're in isn't unique and special but can last forever.

As long as you discuss what you're feeling or advocate for your needs, you should be able to move through the tendency to overthink or let jealousy get the best of you. Just try to be more mindful before saying or doing anything.

On Tuesday, December 5, Last Quarter Moon rises in Virgo as it squares the Sagittarius Sun, creating a need for balance, action and release in some cases.

Virgo is an earth sign known for its healing capabilities but also for its tendency to gravitate toward codependent characteristics. Ensure you are using the healthiest energy possible around this Moon but focusing on your own needs first through journalling activities or meditation.

In Virgo, the Last Quarter Moon is urging you to prepare to take action between what you know is logical and what your heart is calling you to do. With Venus in Scorpio, you will be more prone to take risks as well, so this is an incredible time to speak your feelings, make the first move or decide once and for all that a particular connection has run its course.

On Wednesday, December 6, Neptune rule's themes of hope, faith, dreams and unconditional love.

While it was on its retrograde journey through Pisces, it may have caused confusion and the need for inner or spiritual growth as you reflect on your hopes for the future and your ability to feel connected to your relationship and the life you live. Now that Neptune is stationing direct, though, you will have the ability to reassess what has surfaced for you and find a way to move forward into all you dream of.

Neptune direct in Pisces can help heal relationships and make you feel more connected to your partner. With Neptune direct in Pisces, along with Saturn, you may also reach an understanding regarding the work you have to put in to make your dreams a reality.

This emphasis will be intensified by Venus in Scorpio, as there is a great deal of water energy current around, which means while you may have to put in the work for it, you are more likely to follow your heart than logic.

The weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries

Best Love Day: Monday, December 4, Venus in Scorpio, house of intimacy and transformation

Let it all go and see what stays is the best mantra as you head through the end of the year. Scorpio energy is high intensity, and because of that, it is sent to transform your life in all the ways you need. Although it may not always seem like it, even those challenging moments or situations are always happening for your highest good, but to receive the full benefit of it, you must surrender to the process at hand.

Venus is the planet of love, and in Scorpio, it has only one mission: to help you change your romantic life in all the ways necessary to create space for deeper intimacy and passion. Scorpio energy also rules over the energy of a second life partner, so you may also be deepening a major relationship in your life or thinking about a brand–new one. To receive it, you'll have to try to go with the flow, even if that isn't always easy for you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, December 4, Venus in Scorpio, sector of romance and relationships

Venus returns to Scorpio and lights up your life with romance and the possibility of love. Scorpio is your opposing sign, and because of that, it represents all matters of relationships. This is also an area of your life that saw a great deal of change and focus during the previous eclipse cycle of Taurus and Scorpio, so you may also just finally see what the results of that time were.

Venus in Scorpio helps you to embrace all you've learned about the necessity of passion by creating a deeper focus on quality time within your relationship. Allow yourself to advocate for the depth and connection you seek, especially if it's of that once-in-a-lifetime variety. You deserve the world, and now you are in the position to fully understand what you must do to achieve all you desire.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, December 5, Last Quarter Moon in Virgo, your house of domestic intimacy

You've been working through a significant period of inner growth and work as you've come to understand more about yourself and what you need from life and love to feel truly fulfilled. Inevitably, that will bring changes to your romantic life, especially as you begin to honor your inner truth more deeply. It also means that you may have to rethink or restructure previous agreements that you thought were working for you but really weren't.

The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo rises in your sector of domestic intimacy, helping you to focus your energy on taking action in this area of your life. You could be considering moving in together, spending the holidays with one another's families or themes of children. Remember that by speaking your truth, you create a space for the universe to rise and help make each dream a reality.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, December 4, Venus in Scorpio, your sector of commitment and joy

It's time you understood the meaning of first committing to yourself before you commit to a partner. As poet Nayyirah Waheed says, "I am mine before I am anyone else's." This is the energy you must focus on embracing as Venus begins to light up your sector of commitment and joy. While you are still making relationship changes, as Pluto is now back in Capricorn, ruler of your romantic sector, you can take this time to honor yourself first.

Think of dating yourself during this time or treating yourself how you hope a partner will, whether you're single or not. You set the standard for all other relationships in your life, and by committing to your joy and happiness, you will ensure that a partner will do the same.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, December 4, Venus in Scorpio, house of family and healing

Scorpio energy has been really pushing you toward change and transformation as it has lit up your house of family and healing. This is the part of your life that represents deep roots, so whether it's been a focus on your familial or generational healing, relocating or reparenting your inner child, you've been doing the work necessary to create space for your divine partner to find you.

Now, as Venus enters Scorpio, the energy shifts, and you are focusing more on what you really want and what aligns with you. Allow yourself to open more deeply with your partner as you talk about the future, or take that first step toward building a relationship with someone new because anything you start now will be able to continue growing in the future.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, December 6, Neptune direct in Pisces, your sector of love and relationships

Pisces energy rules over your romantic sector, helping to infuse your love life with a bit of magic and hope, and that is precisely what Neptune direct will bring this week. Neptune governs over hope, faith, dreams and unconditional love, all of which can be in short supply during its retrograde. When Neptune is retrograde, you tend to be drawn inward as you reflect on your growth, beliefs and needs, questioning the truth and attempting to lift the veil of confusion from your heart.

As Neptune stations direct, not only will you have greater confidence and trust in your romantic life, but you'll also feel more connected to your partner. If you're in an existing relationship, this will help with any recent challenges you've had, and if you are single, you'll finally feel more optimistic about attracting a new partner. Let yourself grow through all that has occurred, and have faith in being able to be loved in all the ways you've ever desired.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, December 4, Venus in Scorpio, house of self-worth and value

You are just beginning a journey to attract and create a true forever love relationship, and so that means it's the relationship you have with yourself that you need to focus on. The eclipse cycle has recently shifted to Aries and Libra, which puts the North Node of Fate directly in your relationship house. That is a journey that will come fully to fruition in the middle of 2025. You may not have to wait that long for the amazing love you desire, but until something is truly right, it's best to build a relationship with yourself.

Use the energy of Venus in Scorpio to reflect on your self-worth and value. This can come down to whether you truly ask for what you deserve or practice healthy boundaries. While you are one of the ruling signs of relationships and partnerships in general, you also need to learn that it's okay to have high requirements for someone to be in your life because that is ultimately what attracts the person who is worthy of loving someone like you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, December 6, Neptune direct in Pisces, sector of marriage and pleasure

You are feeling a breath of fresh air this week as the Virgo Last Quarter Moon helps you have greater hope, and Neptune direct in Pisces helps you believe in all your dreams becoming reality. Like Taurus, you are still acclimating to what life looks like after the previous eclipse cycle, which occurred in both Taurus and Scorpio. That means you also must be gentle with yourself during this time while never giving up hope for what you want and deserve.

As Neptune stations direct in Pisces, you will start believing in love again. This isn't the happily ever after of fairytales, but truly knowing in your soul that you can be loved in all the ways you desire, no matter what else has happened. If you have already partnered, this could provide a true turning point with an engagement, and if you are single, you will start becoming more optimistic and hopeful that your great love is out there. Just remain open because the person who is meant for you seldom is who you would expect.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, December 6, Neptune direct in Pisces, house of family and home

You are leaning into the work of healing and building the solid relationship that you want. This has become one of the central focuses for you as Saturn and Neptune have been stationed direct in Pisces. Now, besides having a deep dedication and motivation to do the work, you will also have faith that it is all going to turn out far better than you originally thought.

Neptune direct in Pisces lights up your domestic sector and gives you a greater connection with your partner, along with the hope that things are headed in the right direction. Allow yourself to share your feelings with your partner, and consider committing more fully. When you know what and who you really want, you finally are on the right path, so it's time to go all in on love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, December 6, Neptune direct in Pisces, your sector of communication

You may be thinking more about your self-work as of late, especially as Pluto is now direct in Capricorn. This helps you focus on your sense of empowerment, which is crucial for making important relationship decisions. At this point, you should feel many of the lessons you've been moving through coming to fruition, so you are finally in a place where you are feeling more confident and getting ready to speak the truth.

Neptune direct in Pisces focuses on your sector of communication, as you feel more hopeful that everything you're feeling will serve a benefit in your relationship. Let yourself take the lead and help create a deeper sense of intimacy with your partner by sharing the dreams you have for the future and learning how to hold space for emotional conversations better. You are truly building the foundation for a relationship that will last years to come, and it all begins within this moment.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, December 5, Last Quarter Moon in Virgo, your house of transformation and life partners

The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo rises in your house of transformation, intimacy and life partners, helping you to take action toward deepening or furthering your connection. Even if you're single, this will put you in the perfect space to attract someone new by advocating for what it is you want and need in a relationship. When you let yourself start implementing the changes you've been dreaming of, you also start actively creating the relationship you need.

A Last Quarter Moon represents an action or release. In Virgo, there is heavy earth energy, which carries themes of healing, self-advocacy, planning and approaching one another more healthily. Allow yourself to let your partner work on themselves while you continue the work on yourself, trusting that if it's meant to be, you will always find a place where your paths cross and forever are found.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, December 5, Last Quarter Moon in Virgo, sector of love and relationships

Virgo is the zodiac sign that governs your romantic sector and so tends to bring about moments of growth or the predestined meeting of a new lover. The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo brings up the need to take action toward creating what you really want, which means this is not the time to play coy. Instead, make sure you're being as clear as possible about what you really want.

The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo is opposite the Sun in Sagittarius, so make sure that during this time, you are giving your personal life as much focus as your career, and if a decision needs to be made, choose with your heart. You know precisely what you want and who you want to build a relationship with, so now it's time to radically speak your truth so that you can fully embrace the love meant for you.

