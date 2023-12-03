Horoscope For December 4, 2023 — Venus Enters Scorpio

What happens when passion, purpose and even darker emotions like jealousy or possessiveness grip our hearts?

We may experience blindspots in our lives. There are things that we experience beginning December 4, 2023, when the planet of love, Venus, enters Scorpio.

Here's how this may show up in your horoscope, based on your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, December 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're adaptable, but there are times when a situation is best left ended than to try and change yourself to fit the narrative. The Virgo Moon continues to transit through your organizational sector but when it speaks to stern Saturn in your house of endings, you may attempt to fix something that's broken beyond repair. This can be such a tough truth to accept, but the sooner you do, the better off you'll be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may have to 'go it alone' at this time. Your friends may not be in agreement with something you want to do at this time. It can be a choice to choose your passion over friendship, and while this decision can feel tough to do, it's important for you to be true to yourself. You attract into your life who you are, and what you value. So, if your joy leads you down a new path, it may be because you're meant to make new connections and go on a different journey.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's good to listen to the people in your life who know more than you. It's wonderful that you've chosen to surround yourself with smart and capable people. This decision will serve you well down the road. Today can be a tough day in that you feel pulled in two different directions. The Virgo Moon encourages you to support the people who have proven themselves. Render respect where it has been earned.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to get organized, especially if you're planning to go on a trip to another city or state or if you're planning a project that involves upcoming travel. The Moon opposite Saturn implies that getting the things you need in order may not be so easy to do. Mercury is in its shadow period, so there can be a misplaced paperwork or a passport that needs renewing. It's best not to leave planning for the last minute. Figure out where everything is now and sort through packing later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may receive a landslide of money or get a gift that helps you to get things in order financially. It can be too easy to forget your priorities when you receive a large amount of money in a lump sum, so keep a list of the top things you want to pay off, and where you may want to buy a pleasure item, like a television or a new computer. This is a day to plan out your spending before buying things on impulse.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's a strange situation when you and your business partner, boss or coworker aren't on the same page. Decisions may not come easily right now. You may struggle to agree and get along so that a project can complete without a glitch. You may find yourself working against a group that wants things done a certain way and they exclude your opinions. There can be a strong sense of isolation from your tribe today, but this too shall pass.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You did your part, and now it's up to you to stick to your guns. Hold fast to the decisions you made. They were best for you. Not wanting to work overtime or feeling like you need support to do your. Going throug internal company changes can be hard to ask for. However, it's best to share what you think can improve productivity than keep your opinion to yourself and regret it later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have compartmentalized your friendships and now you're ready to mix and mingle the people you have had in your life, Getting everyone to meet can be both exciting and challenging. Some may not want to travel, others may feel like they aren't in the right headspace. Your job is to provide an opportunity and let people do the rest.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You take your work seriously, so when you find life going in disarray you may fear disappointing or underperforming in your obligations. The Moon opposite of Saturn can pit you against a disgruntled boss who may not understand your situation. If you're feeling unsupported, use this time to say what you need and remain calm. Stress can have your mind playing tricks on you and you could assume something that isn't true.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may feel like you want to just get away from it all. The Moon opposite Saturn can tempt you to self-sabotage and cause friction in an otherwise good and amicable situation. People in jobs come and go, but there's a hand ful of those who remain. You may find that your mind simply needs space to process your emotions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Don't bank on what you think will come through for you, even if it does. Let the discomfort of things not going the way you want to settle in. You can find a way to fortify your time, energy and efforts. Focus on what matters most.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You've grown, and you've changed you rmind so many times that the word Moon comes with lots of connotation. You may feel ready to speak freely from the heart or give negative news. Either way, the taling has stopped, which is a good thing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.