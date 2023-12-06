Each Chinese Zodiac Sign Has A Very Lucky Day Before December 2023 Ends

It's December! You know what that means. It's time to party hard one last time before the year comes to a close. Before we get started on that count, let's look at what luck has in store for each Chinese zodiac sign this month. First, here's the I Ching hexagram of luck this month — it's Mountain over Water (#4) changing to Earth over Fire (#36).

Sometimes, inexperience can be the biggest obstacle in one's way. After all, you don't know what you don't know. This is not restricted to only individuals. Civilizations, dynasties and even entire species have faced the crisis of ignorance at some point or another.

Photo credit: Gimmerton from Getty Images Signature | Canva Pro

That's why you have to wait for luck to arrive sometimes. It might not arrive early, and in the month of December all Chinese zodiac signs have better luck mid-December than then at the start of this month.

That's why it's doubly important to recognize the role luck plays in our lives and the shaping of history. Only then can we move forward without hubris and wisely engage with the world. Find some time this month to reflect upon this message and you will know how to capitalize on luck (and recognize it) better than others around you. Now, let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for December 2023.

All 12 Chinese zodiac signs, the luckiest day of the month for December 2023:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest Day: December 25

Rat, your luck in December is dependent on other people — the ones you work with, your family and also your significant other for those in a committed relationship. As long as there's harmony and everyone can work together and lift their burdens, everything will be fine. If any one person were to try to exert force over the others, it would all come crumbling down. You can subtly try to influence others, though, as long as it will be in everyone's good and respects people's boundaries. Luck will favor you in that aspect.

The color gold (and also golden articles and jewelry) will be lucky for you this month. You can also draw lucky symbols on paper or a cotton flag with golden paint and then hang it outside your house or in a room of your choice.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest Day: December 23

Ox, your luck in December is firmly attached to your romantic relationships and your interaction with your loved ones. When you engage with them from a place of giving and generosity, luck will favor you more. Make sure the generosity does not burn you out, turn you into a people-pleaser or open you up to getting taken advantage of. That's not what is being indicated here. Tune into your heart center and you will know how much to exert and when to pull back.

The colors light blue and navy will be lucky for you this month, especially when you wear blue shoes. You can also style your hair with blue highlights or get your nail tech to do something cool with blue and white flowers for a similar effect.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest Day: December 29

Tiger, the energy of luck in December is extremely subtle for you. It is paving the way for a new chapter to emerge in your life, but you won't notice all that's happening behind the scenes. Use this time to focus on tying up loose ends and ending the year on a good note. You may even benefit from writing a letter to your younger self from 2022 and telling them all that you learned this year and what you are hoping will come true in 2024. It will be cathartic and inspiring at the same time.

The color red will be lucky for you this month and so will tiger motifs. You can bring home a soft-toy tiger mascot too!

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest Day: December 19

Rabbit, beware of distractions in December. Luck will guide you to the right path, people and opportunities, but you may face some annoyances on the way that try to derail you from your true destination. Don't give in to that and let them turn your attention away. Instead, trust your intuition and stick to your original path or plan. You may benefit from incorporating a daily breathing ritual into your life, too. It will prevent you from reflexively getting distracted and will help you take charge of your life.

The color brown will be lucky for you this month and so will working with soil and gardening. You don't have to pick up a new hobby, though! Even pottery and ceramics fall into this category.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Luckiest Day: December 18

Dragon, Your Luck in December has a variety show feel to it. For some of you, your luck is tied to a Rabbit zodiac sign that plays a big role in your life. It can be a boss, a partner or even a sibling. Something extraordinary is going to happen to you this month because of your interaction with this individual. For others, your luck is tied to the manifestation rituals you do this month. So make sure you don't miss out on that! A few of you will also get lucky while doing nothing. So don't be surprised if December astonishes you like no other month.

The color yellow will be lucky for you this month and so will the flower Geraniums. You can place the latter in a vase in your living room to bring some positive energy into your living space.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest Day: December 17

Snake, keep your secrets close to your chest this month, and be more cautious of who you invite into your inner circle. Your luck in December depends on this. Some of you have people in your social circle who will steal your good idea if you divulge it to them before working on it yourself. So beware!

Luck can only help you as long as you allow it to direct you away from pitfalls and fallacies. If you feel uncertain of yourself at any time during the month, sit quietly and just breathe for a few minutes. The right answers will come to you.

Some of you will get lucky dreams this month, so maintain a sleep journal if possible. You can also hang a dreamcatcher above your bed to help you draw positive experiences to yourself and repel the bad ones and nightmares.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest Day: December 18

Horse, you are on the verge of embarking on a new adventure, but something is holding you back. It can be fear of the unknown or the frightening opinions of others. Whatever it might be, trust this new path. Luck awaits you here. You are more capable than you believe you are. Once you set off on this path, you will realize how resourceful you are very quickly. Let this be your gift from the cosmos for 2023 as you step into a new year in 2024.

The color gold will be lucky for you this month, but not real gold items. It's a weird thing but trust it. You can even hang a gold-painted horseshoe above your home's main door to draw good fortune to you in 2024.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest Day: December 15

Goat, your luck in December is two-fold. You will be lucky when you do the things that have always brought you good luck in the past. Some may call it a superstition but just flow with this energy for now. If you consider something a "lucky charm," carry it with you too to bring you more luck.

The second way luck will grace your life is through the words of others. Although, in this regard, it may be a mixed bag. For example, you may hear a rumor that was aimed to hurt you but which alerts you to a potential problem in the future. Or you may find out your friends have been speaking badly about you behind your back right before you divulge an important secret to them. It will be a mixed experience but trust this luck. It will see you through to the other side safely.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest Day: December 14

Monkey, time is on your side this month. So, pay close attention to your priorities and make sure you stay on top of your game in your career. As long as you take action and keep following through on strategies, luck will continue to favor you and keep the path forward open and stress-free.

If you feel unsure of yourself at any time, sit and meditate for a while. Patience is the second key to your luck this month. Let the cosmic forces align the dominoes for you behind the scenes. All you have to do is be receptive and keep doing your part. The color green will be lucky for you this month.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest Day: December 19

Rooster, if you have been thinking of taking on a new hobby or embarking on a fresh adventure, luck will favor you as you follow through on this in December. Why wait for January 2024? Make those resolutions now and get a headstart before everyone else. You will thank yourself later. If you have always wanted to learn something new, now's the time to give that some serious thought, too. Luck will help you find the right teachers, books and study resources.

The colors red and green will be lucky for you this month — and so will images that depict sprouts and budding seeds. You can hang a flag inside your home (in the living room) with the latter to draw more luck on your new journey.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest Day: December 21

Dog, your luck this month is in the hands of fate. You cannot influence it at all. Don't worry! Everything is aligning for you in the right order and we will find you in divine timing. All you have to do is remove the blinders from before your eyes, uproot the doubts in your mind and have faith. It will all come to light in the first few months of 2024. For now, enjoy the end of the year and light a gratitude candle for all the blessings you received in 2023 and the help that came to you out of the blue when you needed it the most.

The colors light blue and green will be lucky for you this month. So will new children's shoes as a protective talisman. You don't have to bring home the latter, though, if you find it creepy. That will ruin the protective effect.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest Day: December 23

Pig, your luck in December is being shrouded in secrecy. Destiny is plotting something for you behind the scenes and will reveal it all when the time is right. For now, you are being urged to trust your intuition and follow the path that feels right in your heart.

The color blue will be lucky for you this month and so will cloud symbology. If you want extra luck (even if it works subtly for you), carry an embroidered cloud in your pocket during the month. Just make sure the clouds are fluffy white and not storm clouds!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with an expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.