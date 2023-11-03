Horoscope For November 4, 2023 — Saturn Stations Direct

Your horoscope for November 4, 2023, is here, with Saturn starting to head in direct motion now that its retrograde season for the year has ended. Find out how this impacts your horoscope, beginning with Aries through Pisces.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, November 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to clean up shop, Aries. Saturn, also called father time, has given you plenty of opportunity to evaluate your life and your friendships. Now that it will station direct in your house of hidden enemies, you may find out what things in your life undermine your growth.

This is a good time to secure your personal boundaries. Let people earn your trust before giving it over freely. Pay attention to how much you post on social media about your personal life. You don't want to open a door to an opportunity that allows someone with an agenda to come in.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There are friends, and then there are frenemies — the people you know aren't loyal to you, but you have decided to keep them close to sense their next step.

As Saturn begins to work its way through Pisces, your networking sector, you may find out that there are a few people in your social group that used to be wonderful to you but now they are not.

The nice thing about Saturn is that if you work it, it helps you. So, this is not the time to be judgmental or unkind, but it is time to be your true self, no matter where you are. It's much easier to defend yourself when you have nothing to hide.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's hardly working, and then there's hard work. For you, Gemini, Saturn stationing direct means a bit more energy will need to be applied in your career. You may be given a bit more responsibility than you had originally agreed upon.

It might be hard to change jobs right now due to various factors. Starting today, don't cut corners. Be sure to do the things you say you will do. Working your Saturn is not going to be all bad.

The effort you make will earn you respect among your colleagues and peers. You can get a bump in salary or a position once Saturn moves into Aries next year. The ticket today is to mentally prepare for the work ahead of you so you can decide if it's worth it, and why.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may not be into politics or religion, but it will not go unnoticed that things in the world are becoming tense and less friendly around these topics.

As Saturn stations direct in your house of education, personal philosophy, and long-distance travel, you may find it hard not to become emotionally invested. You may decide that you need to learn about these topics.

So, today could be Day 1 of researching them online or paying more attention to the news. One thing you want to take time to do is vet your sources. Saturn is involved, so being foolish where a little bit of due diligence can help is important.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Come clean, Leo. Saturn direct is going to take place in the house that Scorpio rules. So, this has to do with deep, dark secrets, life and death matters, including inheritance, estates and other people's money. Saturn can be judgmental and bring up things so you can deal with them. It's always best to be honest and forthright when you need to be.

Today, be clear about your intentions. You don't want to mislead anyone, even if you think it's harmless. You will also want to update any tax records, like deductions, with your employer. If you have some important paperwork to do related to health surrogates or wills, be sure to do it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Commitment can be hard to follow through on. It's a big deal to profess and promise your unwavering love for another person. Saturn direct will take place in your house of commitments. During its retrograde phase, you may have questioned your love for someone.

You may have felt questioned. If your relationship has withstood the tests that you have been going through for the past few months, Saturn direct will give you the blessing of a beautiful relationship; however, if you have been less than honest, the area of your love life that needs to improve will come up for you in the next few days. For today, what's most important is being honest.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Good health. It's so important to take care of yourself, and now that Saturn is stationing direct in your sector of health and wellness, you'll feel like you can reach the goals you set for yourself. This is a good time to reevaluate your wellness objectives.

If you need to set an appointment with a fitness coach or get lab work or a physical before starting a fitness routine, now is a good time to do it. You may want to download an app that helps you to track micros.

If you're concerned with things like bone density because Saturn rules the skeleton and bones, this is also a great time to get a scan.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There's a passion, and then there is purpose. It's nice when you can have a bit of both in your life. With Saturn direct taking place in your creativity sector, you may finally find the happy medium you desire in life. If you've been thinking about starting your own business, today could be a great time to do your articles of incorporation and register the business name.

If you've been feeling unsure about what to do next in your life or questioning your life purpose, you can take a personality and career assessment quiz online to see what areas you score in. Today is a great day for intentional action, and you get the blessings of a serious Saturn!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A home may have felt out of reach during the last year. It might have been so hard to make yourself feel at home anywhere. You may have had a lot going on in your home life. But now that Saturn is direct again, you can start to breathe easier. This is a time to review your overall financial picture. Look at what you're spending money on.

Start making your financial portfolio look stronger, especially if you think you're going to apply for a mortgage or a Home Equity Line of Credit to do work on your house. If you are looking for an apartment, you may find one in a nicer part of town but in a building that's older than you would have considered in the past. This is a good time to approach your overall financial picture with seriousness. Saturn in your sector of home wants you to be responsible!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's contract time, Capricorn. Saturn is going direct into your third house, which is the house that rules contractual matters. Contracts for you may include buying a new car, and you will want to be sure to read the fine print. One word of advice that you may want to consider: get an attorney to read your documents. It's good to have a trained legal professional review things that you sign before you sign them.

Sometimes, you can sign up for a free legal program, like Pre-paid Legal insurance through an employer, and you get to ask an attorney a question by phone. You will also want to run when you hear gossip. You don't want even to be anywhere near it should it happen while Saturn is direct now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury rules banks, and Saturn rules work and effort. So, with Saturn in your second house, you're in a position to earn money. In the last few months, it may have felt impossible to keep a dollar in your pocket, but when Saturn is direct, saving can feel much easier.

It's a good time to look at what happens in the stock market now. If you enjoy investing a few dollars for retirement and have the means to do so, consider maxing out your Roth IRA and or your Traditional IRA. You may want to look at what's going on with your 401K at work. It's a great time to save money. and as much as you can. Saturn is here to help.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to grow up, Pisces, and during Saturn direct in your sign, you will mature rapidly. You may feel guilty about some of the poor decisions you've made in life. But this is also a time when you can take those lessons and turn them into wisdom.

You can impart your wisdom by sharing advice freely with others. There's an air of authority to you now that Saturn stations direct. You have what it takes to be respected because you've earned it. Chin up. Chest out. Adulting is here.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.