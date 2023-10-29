What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 30, 2023 

Everything you need is already within you. The courage you seek is within your heart, the direction forward lays within your soul and the divine purpose is one that your heart will guide you to find. In the cosmic aftermath of the last eclipse on the Taurus and Scorpio axis, tune into your inner self and embrace all your emotions as you honor the truth so you can manifest the life you seek.

While the final eclipse on the Taurus and Scorpio axis is now behind you, it may still take time to fully process the meaning of it for you and your life. Yet the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini on Monday, October 30, will help you open your mind and embrace not only different perspectives but also various ideas for implementing all you’ve recently learned in your life.

The Waning Gibbous Moon is a time for reflection and reevaluating your goals. In Gemini, this lunation helps you embrace the thoughts of soul, as you can entertain multiple possibilities and communicate with others in a way that enables you to create the clarity you need.

In a week that brings Saturn stationing direct in Pisces, along with the mystical celebration of Samhain, it’s a chance to try different paths to see which one resonates with your soul most deeply.

Use the energy of the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini to help you find a space of compromise between your human needs, which can often be more conditional, and the abundant hope of your soul that always leads you toward what you dream of.

By embracing the differing energies within yourself, you can feel more confident in having meaningful conversations with others where you advocate for yourself and the dreams you feel drawn to manifest.

What elements you'll need

Leading Energy: Gemini, Air

Best Time For Your Ritual: Evening

Chakra Point: Throat

Herbs: Lavender, Peppermint and Anise

Essential Oils: Wild Orange, Neroli and Ginger

Crystals: Red Aventurine for protection, Labradorite to reduce stress and Chrysocolla for communication.

Incense: Nutmeg

What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 30, 2023

Aries: Speak Your Truth

(March 21 - April 19)

Daily Affirmation: I will speak my truth.

Honor the energy of the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini to open lines of communication with others and speak your truth. Under the light of the full Moon, light some nutmeg incense. Repeat your affirmation three times aloud to honor the air energy of Gemini as you synch your breath with the words.

Taurus: Value Yourself

(April 20 - May 20)

Daily Affirmation: I value myself and my purpose in the world.

Trust in your inner value as the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini inspires a more profound sense of worthiness. Gathering a red marker, then write your affirmation on your mirror. Repeat your affirmation aloud each time you gaze into the mirror.

Gemini: Step Into Your Power

(May 21 - June 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am stepping into my power as I create the life I want.

Allow yourself to fully step into your power under the Waning Gibbous Moon in your zodiac sign of Gemini. Write your affirmation down on a piece of paper, then fold it toward you three times. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the paper with a red ribbon and then hang it on a birch tree to symbolize Gemini or any tree around your home that calls to you.

Cancer: Enhance Intuition

(June 21 - July 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am embracing my divine intuition to seek greater understanding.

Tap into your profound intuitive side as the Waning Gibbous Moon peaks in Gemini. Begin by brewing a cup of mugwort and peppermint tea. Repeat your affirmation as you enjoy the tea in your bed before going to sleep, and place a dream journal on your nightstand for better intuitive recall.

Leo: Connect With Others

(July 23 - August 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am forging important and beneficial relationships.

Open yourself up to connect with others while the Waning Gibbous Moon moves through Gemini. Begin by cutting a section of red string. Repeat your affirmation as you tie it onto your right wrist to help attract positive connections into your life.

Virgo: Career Decisions

(August 23 - September 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am making decisions for my career that allow me to live the life of my dreams.

Focus on the decisions you are being asked to make in your professional life as the Waning Gibbous Moon peaks in Gemini. Begin by writing your affirmation onto a bay leaf. When you’re ready, repeat your affirmation aloud as you allow the wind to take your bay leaf into the universe to help you make the necessary decisions for success.

Libra: Opportunity For Travel

(September 23 - October 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am calling in an opportunity for travel to help expand my soul.

Set an intention to call in an opportunity for travel as the Waning Gibbous Moon shifts into Gemini. Begin by creating an altar for travel using postcards, pictures, old tickets, foreign coins, or anything that resonates with you. Carve your name onto a yellow candle and place it on your altar. Repeat your affirmation nine times as you blow a bit of cinnamon over it to manifest the travel you desire.

Scorpio: Transformation

(October 23 - November 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am embracing transformation in every facet of my life.

Allow yourself to fully embrace the transformation process within your life as the Waning Gibbous Moon inspires positive changes. Create a transformation scrub using salt, olive oil, ginger, orange and peppermint essence. Repeat your affirmation in the shower as you visualize preparing yourself for a new chapter.

Sagittarius: Romantic Choices

(November 22 - December 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am making important decisions in my romantic relationship that align with my inner growth.

Tune into your heart as you are called to make crucial decisions in your romantic life under the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini. Begin by writing your affirmation down, then fold the paper toward you three times and anoint it with neroli essential oil. Repeat your affirmation as you tie your affirmation into a rose bush or nearby tree.

Capricorn: Dedication

(December 22 - January 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am dedicated to evolving into my best self.

Practice embracing an inner sense of dedication to continuing to become your best self while the Waning Gibbous Moon rises in Gemini. Create an essential oil blend using the essences of orange and neroli. Repeat your affirmation aloud as you stand in front of the mirror and massage it into your heart and throat chakras.

Aquarius: New Priorities

(January 20 - February 18)

Daily Affirmation: I am honoring my new priorities and the importance of joy.

Honor your new priority of joy and peace as the Waning Gibbous Moon peaks in Gemini. Begin by lighting a blue candle and holding a piece of red aventurine over the flame. Repeat your affirmation five times, and once the candle has completely burned out, place the crystal beneath your pillow.

Pisces: Quality Time At Home

(February 19 - March 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am creating a home that nurtures my soul and provides a space of peace.

Embrace the love in caring for and creating a home space that resonates with your soul while the Waning Gibbous Moon is in Gemini. Bring a pot of water to a boil on the stove; add four sliced oranges and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Repeat your affirmation while it boils and fills your home with the energy of Gemini.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.