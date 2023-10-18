What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest With Mercury Cazimi In Libra Starting October 19, 2023

Everything happens at the precise time that it is meant to. If it feels like it's ill timing or not what you expected, relax into the belief that whatever occurs is doing so for your greatest benefit and all those involved. The more space you can create to receive synchronistic signs from the universe, the more trust you will have, no matter the direction life takes.

On Thursday, October 19, Mercury, the planet of communication, travels into the heart of the Sun, creating what is known as a Cazimi. Mercury Cazimi is when it is so closely aligned with the Sun in Libra that the two planets are acting as one powerful force in your life.

Cazimi's always offers a potent moment of change and awareness. This one will likely foreshadow your future. Mercury Cazimi in Libra will highlight the energy of the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra from October 14, which is part of the new eclipse cycle that will dominate the energy into 2025.

Mercury Cazmini will merge the themes of communication and action, helping you understand the eclipse events from October 14. It hints at what you will be called to focus on for the next two years. Mercury Cazmini in Libra activates the south node, which governs past-life karma.

You will be asked to ensure you approach life incorporating your healing and growth. You may also be asked to shed darker emotions or attachments around this time as everything is being brought to light. Please use this wisely to help manifest more understanding and trust that no matter how events unfold, everything happens for a higher purpose.

These are the elements to have for your rituals

Leading Energy: Libra, Air

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Heart

Herbs: Goldenrod, Cranberry and White Rose

Essential Oils: Jasmine, Lavender and Gardenia

Crystals: Apatite for self-expression, Green Aventurine for willpower and Clear Quartz for clarity

Incense: Sweet Orange

What your zodiac sign can manifest starting October 19, 2023, during Mercury cazimi:

Aries: Romantic Understanding

(March 21 - April 19)

Mercury Cazimi In Libra Affirmation: I am gaining a deeper understanding of my romantic relationship to help me make crucial decisions.

Embrace the power of Mercury Cazimi in Libra as it helps you better understand your romantic relationship. Begin by brewing a cup of sweet orange tea. Repeat your affirmation while you stir the tea with a cinnamon stick in a clockwise motion, and then enjoy as you create space to receive more clarity about your love life.

Taurus: Self-Belief

(April 20 - May 20)

Mercury Cazimi In Libra Affirmation: I believe in myself and my ability to design a life that aligns with my soul.

Let Mercury Cazimi in Libra help you find a powerful belief in yourself as you prepare to begin a brand-new phase of your life. Begin by collecting a maple leaf, symbolizing Libra or a leaf from a tree that calls to you and write your affirmation on it. Repeat your affirmation as you place it in the mirror you use to get ready or somewhere you will see it often.

Gemini: Commitment To Change

(May 21 - June 20)

Mercury Cazimi In Libra Affirmation: I am committed to changing whatever is necessary to make my dreams a reality.

As Mercury Cazimi peaks in Libra, focus on putting all your energy into the change process within your life. You can collect three dried autumn leaves or, if unavailable, comfrey, lavender or sage. Take the chosen items and crumple them into an offering dish, sprinkling a bit of basil and cinnamon for abundance. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn it and then scatter the cooled ashes to the wind.

Cancer: A Home Sanctuary

(June 21 - July 22)

Mercury Cazimi In Libra Affirmation: My home is my sanctuary from the world.

Create a sense of inner peace and joy in your home as Mercury Cazmini occurs within Libra. Repeat your affirmation as you place a cinnamon stick on your front steps, then crush it with the heel of your right shoe. Once finished, blow the cinnamon into the wind for good luck and hope.

Leo: Truth

(July 23 - August 22)

Mercury Cazimi In Libra Affirmation: I honor the truth in every conversation.

Serve up the truth in your conversations with others as Mercury Cazmini peaks in Libra. Create a truth tea using peppermint, ginger and lemongrass. Send your affirmation's energy into the tea while it steeps, and then enjoy it yourself or with those you need honesty from.

Virgo: An Abundant Life

(August 23 - September 22)

Mercury Cazimi In Libra Affirmation: My life is abundant in all ways, and as I express gratitude for all I have, I attract even more.

Mercury Cazimi in Libra helps you focus on creating an abundant life, financially and personally. Begin by carving your name on a cinnamon stick, then repeat your affirmation as you hang it above your front door.

Libra: Courage

(September 23 - October 22)

Mercury Cazimi In Libra Affirmation: I am courageous in following my dreams and my heart toward what is calling to me.

As you begin an intense phase of new beginnings in your life, honor the energy of Mercury Cazimi by setting an intention for courage. Create a courageous charm using something personal to anchor your ritual, along with citrine, garnet, sage, rosemary and burdock root. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the materials with a red ribbon, then place them on your altar next to a gold candle.

Scorpio: Emotional Healing

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury Cazimi In Libra Affirmation: It is okay to release what no longer feels good so I may honor my healing.

Release what does not serve the new life you want to build as Mercury Cazimi occurs in Libra. Begin by writing down all you want to release or rid yourself of, and then fold it away from you three times. Repeat your affirmation as you bind your letter with rosemary and sage. Then hang it on a maple tree, symbolizing Libra or another important tree to you.

Sagittarius: Discernment

(November 22 - December 21)

Mercury Cazimi In Libra Affirmation: I practice discernment as I choose who to allow into my life.

Embrace discernment over who you allow into your inner circle as Mercury Cazimi peaks in Libra. Create a discernment salve using yarrow, or add a few drops of its essence into coconut oil. Repeat your affirmation as you massage the salve into your chakra points and visualize an aura of protection surrounding you.

Capricorn: Career Support

(December 22 - January 19)

Mercury Cazimi In Libra Affirmation: I am supported in creating a career that aligns with my new priorities.

Let Mercury Cazimi in Libra help you feel more support in creating your desired professional success while honoring your other priorities. Create an intention jar using basil, cloves and white rose petals. Repeat your affirmation as you seal it with green wax, and then bury it beneath a basil plant or maple tree for continued growth.

Aquarius: New Adventures

(January 20 - February 18)

Mercury Cazimi In Libra Affirmation: I am welcome in a phase of new adventures and excitement.

Allow yourself to dream as expansively as possible while Mercury Cazimi occurs within the air sign of Libra. Begin by adorning yourself in yellow clothing. Then, find a picture representing the adventure you'd like to manifest. Repeat your affirmation as you hold the picture in your hands in front of a mirror, and repeat your affirmation nine times.

Pisces: Soulful Transformation

(February 19 - March 20)

Mercury Cazimi In Libra Affirmation: I release my attachment to all that was as I prepare to receive all that is meant for me.

Embrace the process of a profound soul transformation as Mercury Cazmini peaks in Libra. Collect an autumn leaf or one you can easily find on the ground around you. Repeat your affirmation as you crush it in your right hand, then scatter the pieces to the winds of fate.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.