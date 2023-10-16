The Manifestation Rituals Each Zodiac Sign Should Try On October 17, 2023

To consistently embrace the new, you must always be prepared to allow what no longer resonates to leave. To be discerning over your thoughts, you must determine what is true for you so that nothing distracts you from the path at hand. Knowing what you genuinely want at this moment is only the first step. The next step comes from dedicating yourself to making it a reality, no matter what it seems may stand in your path.

In the shifting sands of time, asteroid Juno moves into Virgo on Monday, October 17, joining Venus with this earth sign. Juno classically rules marriage. However, it also governs all forms of commitment, representing a time when you are asked to honor your deepest desires and never give up. Venus may help you determine what you love, but Juno will enable you to commit fully to it, which, whether it's a relationship or a new career path, is necessary to make it a reality.

It's said that the universe falls in love with a stubborn heart because when you become committed to a particular dream or goal, it can't help but conspire to bring it to reality. Juno in Virgo asks you to dedicate yourself to whatever feels essential to you and to manifest it with the most solid foundation you can.

This energy isn't about whimsical pleas to the universe but demonstrates that you have the patience and endurance to build your dream from the ground up. Focus on manifestations that invite a bit of planning and just enough dedication so that you can feel confident. It's only a matter of time before you bring all you desire to fruition.

What elements you'll need to complete your rituals on October 17

Leading Energy: Virgo, Earth

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Throat

Herbs: Lavender, Aloe Vera and Chamomile

Essential Oils: Bergamot, Spruce and Eucalyptus

Crystals: Moonstone for intuition, Carnelian for dedication and Sapphire for loyalty

Incense: Sandalwood

The manifestation rituals each zodiac sign can try on Tuesday, October 17, 2023:

Aries: Realignment Of Priorities

(March 21 - April 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am shifting my priorities to honor what is aligned with my growth and healing.

Dedicate yourself to aligning your life with your new priorities as Juno shifts into Virgo. Begin by writing down your affirmation and any recent changes you feel called to make. Once you're ready, fold it three times toward you to call it in and then place a sprig of chamomile within it. Repeat your affirmation six times while you bury it beneath an oak tree, symbolizing Virgo or any tree that feels significant to you.

Taurus: Good Fortune

(April 20 - May 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am a beacon of good fortune and am attracting all I am seeking.

Align with the good fortune that is part of your destiny as Juno shifts into Virgo. Collect a coin and sign your name on it. Repeat your affirmation five times as you place it in your purse or pocket to attract the abundant life you desire.

Gemini: Connection With Family

(May 21 - June 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am reconnecting with family members to understand myself better.

Reconnect with your family to bring new ways of understanding yourself and your life as Juno shifts into Virgo. Begin by collecting the ingredients for peace pie. In the recipe, you can choose the fruit of your choice. While Apple represents Virgo, Peaches would invite greater happiness. Repeat your affirmation as you make the peace pie, and then serve yourself and your family members to help with reconnection and understanding.

Cancer: Commitment To Change

(June 21 - July 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am committed to the change process as it takes me out of my comfort zone.

Focus on how you can commit to the change process as Juno moves into Virgo. For courage and strength, brew a cup of peppermint and rosemary tea. Repeat your affirmation as you enjoy your tea, trusting the process to deliver you precisely where you are meant to be.

Leo: Increased Wealth

(July 23 - August 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am financially abundant.

As Juno shifts into Virgo, reflecting on how you can increase your financial wealth by being open to new opportunities is essential. Create an offering to the universe using apples, basil, cinnamon and cloves. Repeat your affirmation as you place your offering on your front steps to attract all the abundance you desire.

Virgo: Inner Truth

(August 23 - September 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am honoring my inner truth as I allow it to transform my life.

Reflect on your inner truth and your ability to honor it above anything else while Juno moves into your Virgo zodiac sign. Collect several sprigs or blossoms of verbena, symbolizing truth. Repeat your affirmation as you place them near your heart chakra. You can also consider using the blossoms to make your necklace to inspire greater truth or purchase one to help you honor yourself in all the ways you need.

Libra: Emotional Healing

(September 23 - October 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am tending to myself in all the ways I most need as I seek to embrace deep healing.

Allow yourself the time and space to reflect on your emotional healing as Juno shifts into the earth sign of Virgo. Begin with a soul journal exercise by lighting a blue candle and writing about whatever arises for five to ten minutes. Repeat your affirmation as you set an intention to dive deeper into your feelings, and then once you're finished, take your writing and bury it beneath rosemary for healing.

Scorpio: Positive Support

(October 23 - November 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am attracting positive and beneficial support from those who are meant to be in my life.

Commit to calling in the connections that can help support and encourage you on your path. Create a talisman using sage, chamomile and garnet. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the materials with a yellow ribbon, then place them in your purse or your clothing to keep with you.

Sagittarius: Improved Reputation

(November 22 - December 21)

Daily Affirmation: I trust that the truth will always reveal itself and be seen for who I truly am.

As Juno shifts into Virgo, use this energy to help improve your reputation by trusting that the truth will always prevail. Begin by writing out what has been said about you, then place them in an offering dish with sage and a sprinkle of salt. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn what you've written, and then sprinkle the ashes beneath lavender for greater peace and truth.

Capricorn: New Opportunities

(December 22 - January 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am excited to embrace new and exciting opportunities within my life.

Embrace the new and exciting opportunities that Juno in Virgo will bring into your life. Create an aura spray using plain witch hazel, wild orange, basil, and rosemary essences. Repeat your affirmation as you place a piece of citrine into your spray and then use it liberally to cleanse and prepare your energy and home for all that is to come.

Aquarius: Honoring The Process

(January 20 - February 18)

Daily Affirmation: I honor the transformation process by releasing any desired outcomes and focusing solely on the truth.

Let yourself embrace the process of transformation Juno in Virgo will usher in without worrying about any specific outcome. Collect an oak leaf, symbolizing Virgo or any leaf that calls to you and write your affirmation along with your name. Repeat your affirmation as you anoint the leaf with eucalyptus essential oil, and then release it into a stream or body of water to surrender more deeply into the transformation process.

Pisces: Romantic Commitment

(February 19 - March 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am calling in a romantic commitment to create a beautiful future together.

As you begin to call in a new romantic commitment while Juno shifts into Virgo, focus on this moment and the beautiful life you can create together. Gather a gardening pot and chrysanthemum seeds symbolize Virgo and the truth. Repeat your affirmation as you plant the seeds, focusing on calling in a new commitment and then place the pot in a sunny window to help bring your desires to fruition.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.