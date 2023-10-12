Your weekly love horoscope for October 16 - 22, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what's to expect this week. Let yourself trust your heart as you surrender to the wild unknown of the two-week window between eclipses. In this space, you are more deeply connected with the universe as you can realign yourself with what has always been destined for you.

It's realizing that the love you feel blossoming within your life was always part of you; as Toni Morrison has said, "I didn't fall in love; I rose within it." Because it's not something you stumble into or suddenly discover but only awakened to what was there all along.

The two-week window between eclipses is a seismic time for the soul, as events and situations tend to shift and invite unexpected opportunities. Through it all, you are encouraged to ground yourself, embrace what is calling you and look at relationship matters through logic.

As asteroid Juno, ruler of marriage, shifts into Virgo, joining Venus, you can follow your heart and validate why you feel called to make certain decisions. It helps you understand the process of growing in love isn't just one of passion but one of alchemy.

Alongside Juno and Venus in Virgo, Mercury will shift into Scorpio, joining Mars in this intense and passionate water sign. Scorpio rules all that is hidden below the surface as you can tune into your inner desires and feelings and then share them with your partner as you can create the very type of intimacy your soul has been craving.

The energy of Virgo and Scorpio is an exciting mix, as there is a great level of intensity and healing but also the truth. This will help you continue to embrace all that arises in the week of October 16 - 22 so that you may find the fate you've been dreaming of right before you, just waiting to be discovered.

Key dates for October 16 - 22

Tuesday, October 17

Asteroid Juno shifts into Virgo, joining Venus, the planet of love and helping bring a desire for more commitment to your relationships. Venus governs love and relationships, and Juno rules marriage and the agreements that make up a committed relationship. Together in Virgo, they are urging you not to get caught up in overly romantic promises but instead to look at things from a more logical point of view.

While love is an energy as much as it is a feeling, to choose commitment, you also have to be able to see a life together and feel confident that each of your paths is in alignment. Juno and Venus in Virgo increase the power of your heart, but they also remind you to take your head with you when making important relationship decisions.

Saturday, October 21

The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn rises and inspires you to take on big decisions and to overcome any obstacles that have come up since the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra. In Capricorn, the First Quarter Moon urges you to take care of essential matters and dedicate yourself to the path ahead. Capricorn energy is highly determined, so anything you dream of for your romantic life can happen. You first will need to make sure you genuinely believe that anything is possible

Occurring within the eclipse window, this lunation is more potent as it will bring up essential themes outside of your relationship, which may have affected your choices. Take time to reflect on what is most important to you, and even if you don't know precisely how to make it a reality, let yourself start planning some steps you can take now, as the more you ground your dreams, the more fertile they become.

Sunday, October 22

Mercury shifts in Scorpio, joining Mars, ruler of passion and determination, helping you to start communicating and creating a deeper level of intimacy with your partner. With Mars and Mercury in this intense water sign, you will be craving a love that feels unique, mysterious and almost as if your relationship was fated to occur long before you met. Even with that, the earth energy present this week in Virgo and Capricorn will ensure that you can still ground yourself and focus on the matters of real life that go into building a relationship.

Scorpio energy desires emotional and physical intimacy, so making time for deep conversations and quality time is essential. Please just make sure you can also describe why you feel the way you do or your attraction to your partner to make sure you focus on what is healthy and stable. There's nothing wrong with seeking a magical love, but you must make sure you're genuinely choosing something that aligns with your needs for a genuine partnership.

Weekly love horoscope for October 16 - 22, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 22

Leading Energy: Mercury in Scorpio, ruler of your sector of transformation and intimacy

You must be willing to let go to maximize the energy filtering into your life. This represents anything related to a comfort zone you've tried to uphold or the visions of what love should be based on any conditioning or wounds. Not only are you entering a new phase of transformation with the eclipse cycle in Aries and Libra, but the incoming dose of Scorpio energy is encouraging you to embrace it rather than fight against it.

Scorpio energy helps to transform your relationships by increasing the depth of your connection. It would be best to let down some of the walls you've used to feel safer and embrace greater vulnerability. As a water sign, Scorpio seeks to reveal in this process you may find that new truths surface, which helps bring you to a place of confidence and trust so that you can let the universe transform your life in all the best ways possible.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 22

Leading Energy: Mercury in Scorpio, ruler of your house of relationships

There is a lot of focus on your emotional processing as a massive cycle within your life and relationships is ending. This is due to the eclipse cycle of Taurus and Scorpio being about completed, as the last one in Taurus is set to occur on October 28. before that happens, Mercury and Mars will be in Scorpio, ruler of your relationship sector. There is always a way to move forward in life, but to do that, it's not just about making new plans and decisions but processing all the feelings that have kept you there in the first place.

If you don't allow yourself to feel your emotions, you can tend to hold back your heart and remain in situations far longer than you need to. At this point, it's not much the events you need to put in place to give closure to this chapter, but instead, feeling through everything it brought up for you. Whether in journalling, meditation or conversations with your partner, try to be more vulnerable to fully release anything from the past, automatically creating more space for love.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 21

Leading Energy: First Quarter Moon in Capricorn, ruler of transformation and intimacy

While transformation may be a common theme for many rights now, it doesn't mean it's all occurring within the same area. A profound change centers on opening to a severe stable love and allowing yourself to create a life together. However, that might look for you.

Some pain or heartbreak may still weigh heavy on your heart, preventing you from going all in on this relationship. When it comes to love, there is never a guarantee involved but only the ability to reflect on the lessons and where you can consciously choose to do better.

Let the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn help you understand the feelings preventing you from fully embracing and creating a life with the person you love — or attracting the new relationship you seek. This lunation reveals to you the obstacles working against what you genuinely desire. As you embrace them and give them the love they need, you can feel more ready to participate in the next level of your relationship.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 21

Leading Energy: First Quarter Moon in Capricorn, ruler of your sector of relationships

The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn reveals the obstacles and challenges you might face in creating or deepening your romantic relationship. However, that is only one part of the story. You've been going through dramatic changes this year and will continue to, although 2024 should be far better and more accessible than this year has been. This is due to Pluto, lord of the underworld, shifting from Capricorn into Aquarius and then back again as part of its retrograde journey. Pluto has been helping you break away from what has felt constrictive or outgrown, but it's a slow process, as any great transformation is.

While the First Quarter Moon will help you acknowledge what has been holding you back, Pluto, now direct, will be in Capricorn through January 2024. This means what you are in now must be worked through, not just avoided. You must believe in newness and follow your heart.

Even if there are a million reasons not to find the one that makes it all worthwhile, continue to honor the truth of your heart that first came up when Pluto shifted into Aquarius in March of 2023. You have everything you need to make the changes you seek. You need to remember you're worth it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 22

Leading Energy: Mercury in Scorpio, ruler of your healing and family

When you can fully see the patterns you no longer want to repeat, you can also move toward what you want. Scorpio rules over your home, healing and family sector, which means these will be your central themes as you move through the rest of the month. There is a light here for you, as you will be directed to heal the parts of you that have been preventing you from moving on in the ways you desire.

The beautiful thing about Scorpio is while it's emotional, passionate and intense, it also rules over matters of the truth. It's the alchemist, as it can help you turn your greatest heartbreak into an incredible comeback. As you prepare to move through this healing time, remind yourself that you are safe and that what you're doing now isn't to dredge up the past but to allow yourself to start a new chapter.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 21

Leading Energy: First Quarter Moon in Capricorn, ruler of your commitment sector

This year has been an incredible time of more significant commitment, love and connection as you've been called to grow in different ways. As the saying goes, the best truly is yet to come. The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn rules over your sector of joy, creativity, children and commitment. While some regions of your astrology chart can govern relationships or love, this area is the one that rules marriage and the agreements that go into a long-term committed relationship.

Please pay attention to themes of commitment as they arise, especially while Pluto, now direct in Capricorn, is also here. Pluto wants to reveal the truth. In this case, it's trying to help show you what kind of love and relationship will genuinely align with your truth. Don't think you must oversee your happiness just because everyone is doing things in a particular way. Tune into the energy around this lunation and let yourself return to what you genuinely want and need because honoring that is the only way you will be able to create it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 21

Leading Energy: First Quarter Moon in Capricorn, ruler of your domestic intimacy sector

You crave a love that truly will be able to transcend any limitations. You desire closeness, commitment and the ability to keep working on yourselves as you grow and heal together. Sometimes, on this path, you end up forgoing your own needs or what you genuinely want as you place all your energy into your partner. This can result in you feeling internal resentment or the inability to be vulnerable with your partner. Everything can be healed, and under the Capricorn energy, that is precisely what you are being guided to do.

The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn urges you to focus on your healing and the domestic intimacy you share with a partner to release what isn't bringing you joy or togetherness. Pluto, lord of the underworld, is also here in Capricorn as it inspires you to live life more on your terms and let go of trying to make everyone else happy. When you realize your happiness is the most important, you attract people and situations that honor your desire.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 21

Leading Energy: First Quarter Moon in Capricorn, ruler of your house of communication

You are a zodiac sign representing truth, as your ruling planet, Pluto, does. The fact can often become foggy with emotions and the wounds you haven't yet healed. The truth is your greatest asset, though, as you can craft the life of your dreams with it, which is what you are working on now. As Pluto begins its last stay in Capricorn before shifting into Aquarius, you will be asked to embrace your growth and healing to advocate for yourself in a way you've never done before.

This involves you stating and honoring what you want from your life and what you don't. Without feeling like you can't or worrying if it will upset others. Capricorn rules over your house of communication, which brings the ability to create a solid foundation from the conversations you have. Still, it's also about moving away from thinking you must live life anyway. The possibilities are endless now; you can create the relationship and the life you dream about. First, you must permit yourself to have hard conversations because that's the first step to freeing yourself.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 21

Leading Energy: First Quarter Moon in Capricorn, ruler of your sector of self-worth

When it comes to love, many aspects are at play. Sometimes, it's wounds; in others, conditioning involves what you should expect from love. Even beneath all of that is the feeling of self-worth. Self-worth allows you to know you deserve a fantastic once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. It doesn't matter who you previously were or what heartbreak you've caused because you were born worthy of all you desire.

The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn shines a light of truth on themes of self-worth and value, helping you distinguish what you truly deserve and what brings the most value to your life. This is part of a much bigger chapter as Pluto, lord of the underworld, has also moved back to Capricorn as part of its retrograde journey. Now that it's direct, though, it's about helping you close out this phase of not feeling worthy of all you desire. Focus on your inner light right now, talking to yourself like a child and honoring your needs because you set the tone for what you will accept and receive from a partner.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, October 17

Leading Energy: Juno in Virgo, ruler of your house of abundance and adventure

As much as you crave a solid foundation beneath your feet, and aren't one to become overly romantic about love, you still desire a life filled with adventure. You have many different desires and needs. Now, it's time to start honoring them all. Even if you find yourself being pulled in a direction you haven't ever thought of before, instead of trying to figure out why, let yourself be excited as you see it as a product of your growth.

As Juno shifts into Virgo, your commitment to broaden and expand your life will be encouraged. Activities you do together in a relationship will become necessary, whether traveling, learning something new or deepening your spiritual connection. Just because you have always seen life as one way doesn't mean there isn't more, but part of the journey is letting yourself experience just that. Practice nonjudgement when it comes to any new ideas or feelings you have. Enjoy your ability to share all that life and love are meant to be.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, October 17

Leading Energy: Juno in Virgo, ruler of new experiences and more significant meanings

When you're in moments challenging your relationship or connection, it can be hard to envision things improving. Yet, you allow that to happen when you lean in instead of pulling away. Venus was in Leo for three months, and as the ruler of your romantic sector, you may have become discouraged about whether you could remain in your current relationship. However, all of that is now changing.

As Juno shifts into Virgo, joining Venus there, you see an emphasis on transformation and intimacy, which are so connected. To feel more intimately connected to your partner, you must also embrace the transformation process, which will achieve that. By being intimately connected, you will be more likely to adopt new phases of transformation in the future.

Together, they create the basis for a healthy, ever-evolving relationship where it matters less about what is happening on a specific day and more about what your journey in your association represents. Let this be a time of greater commitment as you open yourself back up to your partner and truly surrender to whatever is occurring within your life, trusting that your relationship will improve as you do.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, October 17

Leading Energy: Juno in Virgo, ruler of your relationship sector

You may wear your heart on your sleeve, but it doesn't mean you give it away easily. In the past few months, you've been learning more about your worthiness, which has helped you end unhealthy patterns as you release the idea that it's your job to fix anyone — especially if you're not feeling reciprocity in the connection. You've been opening your heart more slowly to love this time. It's still there on your sleeve, but you're realizing that you need more to trust your partner.

This newfound maturity and perspective may be something you're still trying on for size, but it will also help you elevate to a new level of commitment in your relationship. When you can merge romance and what sharing a life requires, you end up with the relationship you've always desired. As Juno shifts into Virgo, joining Venus in your romance sector, you will feel a stronger commitment toward love and the desire to focus on what is real rather than only a dream, precisely what all your self-work has been leading to.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.