What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On October 8, 2023

Within each moment is the blossom of a new beginning as you peel back the layers and allow yourself to embrace the newness. Ground yourself into the earth energy of Virgo as Venus begins its new cycle and helps you meet life with fresh eyes and an open heart as you prepare to manifest your deepest desires.

Venus begins a brand-new cycle approximately every two years, which is the purpose of its retrograde journey. So, when this planet retrogrades, it’s not just about reviewing or releasing, which no longer serves you, but also beginning a new chapter within your life. During this recent process of Venus, it spent four months in the fire sign of Leo as it prepared to wash away the old so the new could grow. As it leaves behind its retro shade phase and shifts into Virgo, you see everything through a new lens.

On Sunday, October 8, Venus, which governs love, finances, real estate and feminine energy, shifts into Virgo, leaving behind the review of its retrograde as it focuses on the future. As you prepare to welcome this new energy, you must make peace with what the past four months have represented for you. The last time Venus was retrograde was in the early part of 2022. since then, focus on what themes you are laying to rest as you embrace a new focus on your growth.

The universe always provides you with new opportunities to level up within your life, but it always comes down to your conscious choice to walk through those new doorways. As Venus shifts into Virgo, truly beginning its new cycle, focus on how you can consciously choose the growth that will lead to you manifesting all you dream of for your life, knowing that although the future hasn’t yet been written, it doesn’t mean it’s not already destined in the stars.

Elements For Your Rituals, Sunday, October 8

Leading Energy: Virgo, Earth

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Throat

Herbs: Rosemary, Lavender and Parsley

Essential Oils: Grapefruit, Eucalyptus and Black Pepper

Crystals: Unakite for balance, Clear Quartz for healing and Carnelian for vitality

Incense: Jasmine

What your zodiac sign an manifest on October 8, 2023

Aries: Focus

(March 21 - April 19)

Daily affirmation: I am focused on creating a life I love.

Venus in Virgo is helping usher in a new phase of focus and dedication as you work on creating the life you desire. Create a sacred sachet to keep with you during this important phase using a small fabric, eucalyptus, lavender, cloves and Carnelian. Repeat your affirmation as you bind it with a red ribbon, and then place it in your purse or pocket to help you remain focused on your dreams.

Taurus: Commitment To Your Dreams

(April 20 - May 20)

Daily affirmation: I am committed to my dreams as I honor my inner truth.

Let Venus in Virgo help you commit to the path to step into a place of co-creation with the universe. Begin by writing a letter detailing what you are committing yourself to, fold it toward you three times and then anoint it with black pepper essential oil. Repeat your affirmation as you bury your letter beneath an oak or maple tree to help your dreams take root.

Gemini: A Peaceful Home

(May 21 - June 20)

Daily affirmation: My home is a place of peace and love.

Venus in Virgo brings love into your home and family as you are guided to focus on what matters most to you. Create an herbal blend of lavender, sage and eucalyptus. While repeating your affirmation, sprinkle the herbs on your front steps as you visualize warm, protective energy surrounding your home and all you love.

Cancer: Speaking Your Truth

(June 21 - July 22)

Daily affirmation: I am speaking my truth with ultimate transparency and courage.

Embrace your truth with greater strength as Venus in Virgo helps you to create a life of transparency and courage. Begin by creating an essential oil blend of eucalyptus, rose and lemon verbena. Place a clear quartz and Carnelian within the blend once you’re finished. Repeat your affirmation while you anoint your chakra points with the oil blend, paying particular attention to your throat chakra.

Leo: Self-Worth

(July 23 - August 22)

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of living a life that resonates with my soul.

Set an intention to embrace a more profound sense of self-worth as Venus in Virgo helps you to honor all you deserve. Collect three coins, rosemary, cinnamon and something personal to anchor your ritual. Bind the items with a gold ribbon, then repeat your affirmation while you plant them beneath a rose bush.

Virgo: Self-Acceptance

(August 23 - September 22)

Daily affirmation: I accept myself and all that has brought me to this moment.

As Venus in Virgo sweeps through your zodiac sign, focus on self-acceptance for everything that has brought you to this moment. Begin by placing unakite in your pocket or as part of a necklace you can wear. When you’re ready, create an aura spray using plain witch hazel and the essential oils of eucalyptus and rose. Spray this around your energy or on your pillow at night while inhaling profoundly and repeating your affirmation.

Libra: Inner Healing

(September 23 - October 22)

Daily affirmation: I deserve to heal the parts of myself that have become obstacles to living my truth.

Let yourself dive deep into your healing as Venus in Virgo helps you reflect on what you need to bring your love to tackle any obstacles to your dreams. Begin by writing a love letter to yourself as you describe giving yourself what you have always needed. And then wrap it around the branch of an oak tree. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the letter to the branch using a blue ribbon to represent your healing.

Scorpio: Faith In Yourself

(October 23 - November 21)

Daily affirmation: I have immense faith in myself and the divine that everything is happening for my highest good.

Let your heart soar as you are invited to place greater faith in yourself while Venus shifts into Virgo. Create an intention jar using rosemary, sage, lemon verbena, rose petals and clear quartz. Repeat your affirmation as you seal the jar with violet wax and then leave it next to a basil plant for its cycle in Virgo.

Sagittarius: Career Growth

(November 22 - December 21)

Daily affirmation: My career is growing in exciting and abundant ways.

It’s time to embrace the divine growth of your career as Venus shifts into Virgo, making success within easy reach. Begin by writing your affirmation on a paper bill of any domination, and then anoint it with basil essential oil. Repeat your affirmation as you use the bill to purchase something and send your intention into the universe.

Capricorn: Abundance

(December 22 - January 19)

Daily affirmation: I am entering a chapter of abundance within every part of my life.

Let yourself focus on how you are growing and attracting abundance into your life as Venus shifts into Virgo. Create a garden of abundance outside or in a gardening pot indoors using basil, lavender and thyme. Once everything has been planted, blow cinnamon over it for good luck and then use the herbs in your cooking or teas to help embody the feeling of abundance in your life.

Aquarius: Passion

(January 20 - February 18)

Daily affirmation: I deserve to live a life that I am passionate and excited about.

Embrace a deeper sense of passion within yourself as Venus in Virgo inspires you to live the life you dream of. Begin by creating an herb bundle using parsley and lavender. Repeat your affirmation as you sweep the herbal bundle over your skin and around your energy. Once you’re finished, place the herbs beneath your pillow while you sleep.

Pisces: Love

(February 19 - March 20)

Daily affirmation: I am opening my heart as I prepare to welcome a new love.

Set an intention for attracting new love into your life, as Venus in Virgo helps you to create the romantic relationship you desire. Collect an oak or maple leaf and write your affirmation on it. When you’re ready, anoint it with rose essential oil, then bury it beneath a rose bush, sprinkling pink rose petals on top of the soil to call in a new love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.