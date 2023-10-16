Horoscope For October 17, 2023 — Moon Enters Sagittarius

The horoscope for October 17, 2023 is here with a Moon entering Sagittarius and the Sun in Libra. Find out what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to take a road trip, Aries. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of adventure. With the holidays just around the corner, this day is perfect for making an itinerary for travel. Set reservations for dinner dates that involve big groups. Don't forget to RSVD for events that you've been invited to so you don't miss deadlines.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are a good-deed doer, Taurus. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources and secrets. You may find it hard not to do something for someone or a charity, but you won't want to get acknowledgment or public recognition. You'll prefer to keep certain charitable acts private.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have your eye on something you want, which could involve business and a person you'd enjoy partnering with. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of commitments and partnership. Bring up the topic. Invite the person you're thinking about to brainstorm with you and find out their interest level.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to get back into your fitness routine, and this time, you'll want to include your physical, emotional, and spiritual sides. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of health and routines. Renew a gym membership or go out and have fun shopping for some cool workout clothes before heading off to the gym again this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Pull out those adult coloring books, Leo. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of creativity. This day is made for being artful and doing fun things that stimulate your imagination and mind. If you enjoy coloring, consider painting or dabbling in other artistic mediums for fun.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Ahh, you're so ready to kick up your feet and relax. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of family and home. This day will give you a desire to set back and allow others to do the work. If you've been busy tending to things involving family during the weekend, you'll want this day to be just for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Speak clearly, and don't mince your words. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of communication. This is one of those days where being blunt works well. You will also find that the brevity of a subject is harder to resist. With the Moon in Sagittarius, you'll have a lot to say.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's always wise to be honest with your financial situation, especially if you're dating seriously or are already committed to someone. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of money. You may be prone to spending with the idea that a bonus is coming or that you'll receive a pay raise; however, it's best to spend within your means for today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're never too old (or young) to learn something new. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sign, and your personal development sector. Sign up for a course or consider taking on of the online free programs available on various websites and apps on your cell phone.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Yikes, some people cannot be trusted, and your instincts can tell you who they are. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies. Listen to your instincts today. It's best to keep certain toxic individuals at arm's length to avoid any unnecessary drama.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Big hugs; certain people in your life are amazing and so thoughtful. That's why it's always good to acknowledge them for being there. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of friendships. This is the perfect day for reaching out to people whom you've recently met. You will enjoy getting to know others who enjoy the same things.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're moving on up, Pisces. You're bound to get news about a promotion or some type of elevation in your social status. The Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of career. This is a great day for making power moves such as applying for a promotion or having a heart to heart talk with your boss to see how you're doing at work.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.