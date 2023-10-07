Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope For October 9 - 15, 2023

Welcome to the weekly Tarot card reading for October 9 - 15, 2023. Because we have a particularly wild week ahead of us regarding astrological transits, we know that the cards laid out for us will work in tandem with the cosmic scheme. Every Tarot card comes with its meaning, and every meaning works within the fabric of astrology.

This is an important week for transformation as we will see Pluto go Direct after its retrograde season. With Mars in Scorpio and a New Moon in Libra, we can expect some tumultuous emotions being passed back and forth. The Tarot helps us stand back and witness what goes on as if it were some helpful guide. Every zodiac sign receives a reading around the astrological result of this week's transit lineup.

That New Moon is when we stop and pause to think about where we want it all to go, as we can't help but now that we're heading towards major changes in our lives. Will this change affect our love life ... and jobs? Will we benefit from the change, or will it be something we dread simply because we are not ready for it? The week of October 9 - 15, 2023, promises that we need to be aware of our surroundings. Let's now see what the Tarot can tell us individually.

Weekly tarot horoscope the week of October 9 - 15, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Four of Cups

When opportunity knocks this week, Aries, will you accept it, or will you be too preoccupied to notice that you're being handed a great chance to change your life? That one is up to you, but it does seem as though this week, October 9 - 15, 2023, is somewhat of a setup that has you wondering whether or not it's worth it to take that chance. With Pluto going direct, your best bet would be to grab anything and everything you can get, knowing that if you show the universe you're willing to step up, it will meet you halfway.

Keywords for the week: awareness, focus, risk

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

This week, October 9 - 15, 2023, has you feeling extremely positive and confident, especially regarding your love life. You may notice that you're just not into making a big deal out of anything. That means that if you and your romantic partner get angry with each other, you won't let it affect you. You are here to experience this week as something positive. You see, opportunity is just about everything, and you are nervy enough to 'go for it.'

Keywords for the week: happiness, innocence, levity

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You feel as though there's a certain kind of leeway that you can give yourself this week, and what that implies is that while you know what the right moves are, you might deliberately make the wrong move just to buy yourself some time. Pluto energy has you wanting to get to the bottom of all your choices, and so you're not about to leap into something hastily. You are smart, but you don't want to be pushed ... and you won't let yourself be prodded along unless it feels right to you.

Keywords for the week: discretion, choice, ambivalence

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The World

You can take it any way you want this week, Cancer, as time is on your side, and so is the universe. This card brings joy and chance, and it just so happens that you have something very positive on your mind that you'd like to see manifest during this very week, October 9 - 15, 2023. You have great luck on your side, and if what you'd like to see has something to do with major change and positive direction in your life, then you can count this week as the beginning of something great to come.

Keywords for the week: potential, mind expansion, foresight

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: King of Swords, reversed

A couple of bad decisions occur this week, and while you might not be the one to make those poor choices, you will nonetheless be a part of the mayhem that ensues. You don't need to worry, though, as this week, October 9 - 15, 2023, brings out a side of you that allows you to know that you are stronger than any problem that may come up. While you might not adore your circumstances, you have the strength to rise above whatever situation you find yourself in. This week may be rough but it won't get you down.

Keywords for the week: character, strength, stoicism

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

You will recognize that this week, October 9 - 15, 2023, is no ordinary week for you, as change is powerful and promising. You are going places and it all starts this week. What you had in mind is just now starting to manifest and being that you are no slacker, you may find that you are ready, willing and able to work with such powerful astrological transits as Pluto Direct or the New Moon in Libra. You know where you're going and you know what you want. Stand aside and let Virgo through.

Keywords for the week: goals, determination, ability

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords, reversed

You may have very little tolerance for other people's dramas or inabilities during the week of October 9 - 15, 2023. This card, in its reversed state, shows us that you are a very hard worker, but you don't appreciate being put to the test, and that is what it seems certain co-workers are doing to you this week. It's as if they figure you'll clean up their mess and while you can most certainly do that, that's what you signed up for now. You will be irritated by people who do not take responsibility for their share this week, Libra.

Keywords for the week: agitation, responsibility, fairness

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Strength, reversed

Because this card shows up in reverse, what's happening with you is pretty obvious. You will put a lot of energy into something this week, Scorpio, and you will find that even more is required. As it stands, Pluto's influence is big with you during this time, and throughout October 9 - 15, 2023, you'll find that you might not be able to keep up. That's not to say you can't DO IT. You most certainly can do anything ... but you don't feel you have the power to finish what you've started.

Keywords for the week: disappointment, weariness, coping

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords, reversed

Once again, you feel this week is about mental boot camp. You have set this up for yourself and will accomplish all you need to, but it won't be easy. This week, October 9 - 15, 2023, has you saying 'no' to things like ... vacation plans or dinners with friends. You have your eyes on the prize. It's all about saving money and resources. It might make you dull, but you are driven and focused. All you know is that this week is about 'getting the job done, no excuses.'

Keywords for the week: routine, pattern, personal obligation

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, the only thing that stands out for you this week is that you thought you'd get your victory march earlier than it seems to be coming. This means that during this week, October 9 - 15, 2023, you thought you'd be finished with a certain project and while you can see the end in sight, it's not happening during this week. This may be due to the New Moon in Libra. It promises but doesn't deliver until everything is in the right place. That time will come for you ... just not this week, Capricorn.

Keywords for the week: patience, do-over, annoyance

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Empress, reversed

You feel good about everything and your confidence is through the roof during the week of October 9 - 15, 2023. The only problem here is that the way you perceive yourself is not necessarily the way you'd like for someone else in your life to perceive you ... meaning that the person you are either in love with or infatuated with doesn't feel the same way about you as you do about them, and this is something you don't want to look at. Unfortunately, you get the hint. Still, you aren't ready to accept this 'hint' as the truth.

Keywords for the week: blindness, overconfidence, deception

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Don't be surprised if someone dares you to do something this week that gets your blood pumped so much that you take them up on this dare. You are feeling very energetic and in a way, you've wanted to be prompted into movement.

During the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, you will be told that there's something you cannot do, which will automatically jolt you into wanting to do just that. You feel rambunctious and rebellious during this week, and you feel as though you are the one to call the shots, not someone else, especially someone who doesn't believe in you.

Keywords for the week: nerve, confidence, conflict

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.