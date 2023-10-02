Prepare for the moment you will be called to make a crucial decision. Whether this is about declaring your truth to the world or the quiet realization of understanding what you genuinely want, it is one you will have to make. Ground yourself into the easy earth energy today with hints of lavender and eucalyptus as you trust yourself to make the choices that will lead to the life you are trying to manifest.

Mercury in Virgo is currently at the last degree of this earth sign, known as the twenty-ninth degree; it represents a time of decisions. As Mercury sits at this auspicious degree, it will align with Pluto retrograde in Capricorn, helping you free yourself from the structures you’ve already outgrown.

Pluto is slowly entering a new era in Aquarius, but just like in life, the process is slow. As Pluto is currently once again traversing the obligations that Capricorn has tried to get you to adhere to, there is a new awareness coming in, which is what makes this moment even more important for what is to come.

Reflect on what you inherently want within your soul versus what you may have tried to talk yourself into accepting, as Pluto is working to liberate you into a time of immense freedom and truth. At the very last degree of Virgo, Mercury is helping you wrap something up before beginning anew. You are encouraged to speak your truth with radical honesty as you promise yourself and the universe that you are ready for this next amazing chapter of your life.

Elements for your rituals this Tuesday

Leading Energy: Virgo, Earth

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Throat

Herbs: Lavender, Lemon Balm, and Aloe

Essential Oils: Patchouli, Grapefruit, and Eucalyptus

Crystals: Celestite for spirituality, Rainbow Fluorite for happiness, and Jade for abundance

Incense: Cypress

What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 3, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Confidence

As Mercury in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, you must embrace your confident nature to make the decisions you are meant to make for your life. Begin by taking your written affirmation and placing three lavender sprigs inside it. As you repeat your affirmation, bind it to a basil plant inside or in your garden using a green ribbon.

Daily affirmation: I am confident in the decisions and choices that I am making.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Commitment

To create the life you genuinely desire, tap into the energy of Mercury in Virgo, which aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, to focus on your personal commitment. Begin by anointing a blue candle with olive oil and then rolling it in crushed lavender and cinnamon. Hold a blue thread over the candle while you repeat your affirmation five times as it burns. Once you’re ready, tie the thread around your middle right finger to help you follow your soul's path.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to creating a life I love.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Peace

Peace can often be the hardest thing to receive fully, especially if your past has brought a great deal of chaos. While Mercury in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, take a moment to cultivate this feeling deep within yourself. Begin by creating a small offering dish with lavender, rosemary, and a small cone of cypress incense. Once the incense is lit, sprinkle a few drops of patchouli essential oil over your offering and repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing peace within myself and my life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Truth

While Mercury in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, you will have a critical moment to step into your truth as the winds of fate call you forward. Create a talisman of truth using a small pouch, lemon verbena, rosemary, lavender, and lapis lazuli. Repeat your affirmation as you bind it closed with a blue ribbon, and then hang it around your neck or place it in your pocket throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my truth in all ways.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Self-worth

Embrace your inner self-worth as Mercury in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn to help ward off the negativity of self-doubt. Begin by creating an offering using three coins, cloves, and something personal to serve as an anchor, such as a ring or necklace. Sprinkle peppermint and marigolds over your offering and repeat your affirmation. Once finished, place the anchor back on or in your pocket and scatter the rest of the materials to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy and deserving of all I dream of.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Gratitude

As Mercury moves through the last degree of your zodiac sign and aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, focus on emanating a sense of gratitude as you can attract more of what you dream of into your life. Begin by slicing an apple in half and carving the sigil for gratitude on each side. Place on an offering plate with a blue candle, and sprinkle lavender, cloves, and rosemary around your altar for added strength. As the candle is lit, repeat your affirmation, drip the melted wax over the sigils, and then bind them together. You can keep the apple on your altar or place it beneath an oak tree, symbolizing Virgo.

Daily affirmation: I am grateful for my personal growth and the life I have created.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Intuition

Drop into your heart space as Mercury in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, increasing your intuition and inspiration. Begin by writing your affirmation on an oak leaf, then anoint it with lavender essential oil. Repeat your affirmation while placing this on your front steps with a piece of Celestite.

Daily affirmation: I am deeply connected to my intuition as I allow it to guide me forward.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Connection

Focus on creating and attracting new positive connections into your life as Mercury in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Begin by writing a letter of gratitude to the universe for sending you the type of relationships you seek. Once you’re finished, fold it toward you three times, and then anoint it with frankincense essential oil. Place a jade on top of your letter and leave it on a north-facing windowsill to call in the energy of Virgo.

Daily affirmation: I am opening myself to new connections to help support the creation of all I desire.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Success

Make a promise of success being part of your destiny as Mercury in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Begin by writing your affirmation down on a bay leaf and then binding it with gold ribbon. As you repeat your affirmation, bury it beneath a basil plant and sprinkle a few coins for added abundance.

Daily affirmation: I am successful in all that I do.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Abundance

Embrace the beautiful, abundant life destined for you as Mercury in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Create an intention jar using basil, rose petals, cloves, cinnamon, and jade. Repeat your affirmation as you seal it with red wax, then bury it beneath an oak or maple tree.

Daily affirmation: I am a beacon of abundance, continually attracting what I seek.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Intimacy

Allow yourself to connect more intimately with your partner as Mercury in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Begin by lighting a red candle, and then slice and apply up into pieces, leaving the core in tack. Wrap the core in red cloth or tissue paper and place it beneath a rose bush. Next, take the apple slices and sprinkle cinnamon and honey over them as you repeat your affirmation. Enjoy them with your partner or yourself to feel more connected and further your intimate relationship.

Daily affirmation: I open my heart and soul to create a nourishing, intimate connection.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Love

Allow yourself to call in a new love while Mercury in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Create an intention sachet using red rose petals, your written affirmation, cloves, and lemon verbena. Repeat your affirmation as you sew it closed with red thread, and then bury it beneath an oak tree.

Daily affirmation: I am a being of love, attracting a new healthy relationship into my life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.