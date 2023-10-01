New ideas or feelings don’t have to be disruptive, especially once you have created a space of safety and stability within yourself. Instead, as these ideas and new perspectives arrive, you can welcome them with curiosity and exploration as you trust that you will remain safe no matter what happens. Safety is not found in never taking risks but in knowing that you are your source of stability, comfort, and success.

While the Moon continues to move through the earth sign of Taurus, it aligns with Uranus on Monday, October 2, initiating a wave of innovative ideas and surprising breakthroughs. The Moon rules over your emotions and feelings about certain events or situations.

In Taurus, it looks for practical use as you ground yourself in what is real and finds a greater sense of emotional safety. While the Moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus, it ripples through your subconscious, creating surprising and new events. This awakening energy will help you honor new goals, opportunities and a direction for your life path.

As a new month begins, allowing yourself to shift with the changing energy is essential. October is set up to be a month where you are doing less reflecting and learning and taking more action toward your wildest dreams. As today’s energy between the Moon and Uranus invites you into new stimulating experiences and ideas, the only thing you must remember is to embrace it all with an open heart and mind.

Elements for your rituals on October 2

Leading Energy: Taurus, Earth

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Heart

Herbs: Raspberry, Basil and Chamomile

Essential Oils: Rose, Eucalyptus and Orange Blossom

Crystals: Rose Quartz for love, Jade for abundance and Selenite for focus

Incense: Sandalwood

What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 2, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Self-worth

Embrace your divine worth as the Moon and Uranus in Taurus help you align your life with your dreams. Begin by lighting a gold candle and massage orange blossom essential oil into your heart chakra. As you do, repeat your affirmation and extinguish the candle after it’s been lit for twenty-two minutes, a symbol of self-worth.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of all I desire.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Direction

As the Moon and Uranus in Taurus, dedicate yourself to honoring the new direction on your life path. Begin by writing down your affirmation and binding it with basil and chamomile. As you repeat your affirmation, plant it in your garden and sprinkle it with saffron to help give you the divine knowledge to know what is meant for you.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing a new direction and the motivation to create success.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Inner peace

Focus on creating a sense of inner peace as the Moon and Uranus in Taurus help you to see a higher purpose in everything. Create an aura spray using plain witch hazel and the essential oils of lavender and orange blossom. As you cleanse yourself and your space, repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am at peace with everything in my life, serving a higher purpose.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Emotional support

Allow yourself to accept the support and care you need while the Moon and Uranus in Taurus bring new opportunities. Create an offering using crushed basil, raspberry leaves and a small cone of sandalwood incense. Repeat your affirmation as you light it and sprinkle salt over it for protection.

Daily affirmation: I am emotionally supported and cared for by those closest to me.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Abundance

Honor your innate sense of abundance as the Moon and Uranus in Taurus activate increased success. Begin by anointing a gold candle with orange blossom oil and then rolling it in crushed basil and cinnamon. As you place it on your altar, light the candle and surround it with white rose petals. Repeat your affirmation, and return the candle to the earth once it has entirely burned out.

Daily affirmation: I am an abundant soul that creates success wherever I go.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: A new life experience

Embrace new beginnings and experiences in life as the Moon and Uranus in Taurus invite you to focus on your future. Create an intention bundle using a yellow feather, an orange slice and mint leaves. Repeat your affirmation as you bind your intention with a yellow ribbon, then place it on a north-facing window to honor the earth energy of Taurus.

Daily affirmation: I am excited to begin a new experience in life as I strive to become more open-minded.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Forgiveness

Embrace the opportunity for forgiveness as the Moon and Uranus in Taurus call you to create more space in your heart for love. Begin by creating a hole in your garden for your offering. Add lavender, raspberry leaves, chamomile and your written affirmation. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn your offering, and then cover the cooled ashes with rosemary.

Daily affirmation: I forgive any parts of my past that still weigh heavy on my heart to embrace the beautiful new beginning blooming in my life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: New romantic possibilities

Set an intention for a new beginning in love as the Moon and Uranus in Taurus bring a surprising turn of events to your romantic life. Begin by writing down your affirmation on pink paper, then place it in the bottom of a gardening pot. Next, fill it with soil and plant three daisy seeds in the pot. Sprinkle it with cinnamon and lavender for luck in love.

Daily affirmation: I am ready for a new romance and love as I align myself with what I most deserve.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Dedication to your highest self

Allow yourself to become rededicate to the path of your highest self as the Moon and Uranus in Taurus work together to bring inspiration. Begin by slicing up an orange, symbolizing Taurus, then add them to a water bottle. Place selenite into the bottle, and then fill it with water. Repeat your affirmation each time you drink from it, and then return the orange slices to the earth at the end of the day.

Daily affirmation: I am dedicated to honoring the truth of my highest self as I align myself with my soul.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Creativity

Embrace your inner creativity as the Moon and Uranus in Taurus inspire you to find new ways to reach your dreams. Create an oil blend using coconut, orange blossom and eucalyptus. Once it’s ready, practice a self-massage while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am a creative and joyful soul capable of living my dream life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Positive changes

As the Moon and Uranus in Taurus bring about positive changes in your home and family, focus on embracing everything with an open heart. Begin by writing your affirmation down on paper and then wrapping it around an orange. Repeat your affirmation as you use gold or orange ribbon to tie it into a cherry tree or maple if that suits you.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing positive changes in my life that are creating new growth opportunities.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Speaking your truth

Allow yourself to fully embrace your truth as the Moon and Uranus in Taurus work together to inspire you to step into your power. Begin by creating tea using chamomile and raspberry leaves. Once it’s ready, place a tiger’s eye in the bottom of your cup and enjoy while keeping your affirmation in your mind’s eye.

Daily affirmation: I honor my truth at all costs as I speak what I feel and need to those around me.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.