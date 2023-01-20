The #1 Trick To Remove 'Stuck' Energy So Your Manifestations Come True

When trying to manifest your deepest desires, it’s important that you have clarity in exactly what you expect from the universe.

Everything in the world is made of energy and has its own specific vibrations. We as people are always either giving or receiving energy, so it’s important that we keep our spiritual antennas clear.

Just like our homes, when our energy gets cluttered or stuck, it’s hard to focus, making it less likely that we will find what we are looking for in life.

Luckily, there's a very helpful hack that can remove that stuck energy and allow our manifestations to come to fruition.

How To Clear Stuck Energy

A TikToker who goes by the name of Healer Barbie recently shared a simple trick that she uses to release stuck energy, clearing the path to manifest our dreams.

She starts by asserting, “If your manifestations are feeling sticky or stagnant, or you’re having a hard time moving them, I’ve got trick for you.”

Healer Barbie tells viewers that she has been using the technique and that it has worked for her personally.

She advises that if your energy feels stuck, you simply need to clean up and clear out something.

She uses clearing a cabinet, a closet, or a room as ways to jump-start the process of getting unstuck.

According to her, that cleaning activity will result in energetic movement, or your energy mimicking what your physical body is doing.

Why Clearing Areas Of Your Home Releases Stuck Energy

To most of us, our home is our refuge and a space where we hide out from the world. It is a direct representation of who we are as people.

If your home is crowded and messy, your energy will be, too.

To clear your energy by doing the same to your personal space, start by putting things in their rightful places.

There is a time and space for everything, so make sure you store stuff where it belongs. By organizing your surroundings, your energy will fall in line.

As you work, you will begin to notice that you can readily identify positive and negative energy, and consciously stow away any bad thoughts or feelings.

Dispose of anything you don’t need anymore. At times, we tend to hoard things that are virtually useless, believing that one day they will come in handy. This coveting of items that no longer serve us is mirrored in our energies.

Baggage, trauma, failures, and mistakes of the past can weigh you down, paralyzing your energy and keeping you unable to move forward.

By ridding yourself of the things in your home that no longer serve you, an energy field is created, affecting your mind, body and spirit.

You will begin to recognize energy that is not conducive with where you want to go. Once that negativity is removed, you can begin to manifest effortlessly.

It won’t hurt to open your windows and air your home out after you finish clearing and cleaning. Be sure to dust, vacuum, and wipe down any surfaces so that your abode is in alignment with your desired mindset.

Clearing stuck energy can be an easy process. It starts with the awareness that you are not moving in the right direction, and results in actions that help to take you into the next phase of life.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.