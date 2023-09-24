Here's today's love horoscope for September 25, 2023 during Venus in Leo and the Sun in Libra.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, September 25, 2023:

Aries

Few things scare you, Aries, but you can become afraid when it comes to matters of the heart. You've been hurt in the past, and even though you've healed, a part of you is still wearing protective gear. Your heart is hiding behind a wall, and it shows. Today, try to push toward courage. You have the inner strength to face your fears about love. Allow yourself to believe in the possibilities. While you could still get hurt, do you want to miss out on finding true love?

Taurus

Your stubborn side can extend to your unwillingness to give up a singleness status. You wear flying 'solo' like a badge of honor and don't know if you want to give it up (just yet). You have said you want to find true love but are unwilling to compromise on a few things. Today, imagine your life with (or without) someone special in your life on a serious commitment level. See how it feels to you. If it feels good, let those positive emotions flow. Let your mind create the life you want to live, and see how it attracts the love you need.

Gemini

You don't have to stay in a relationship that doesn't make you happy. It may be inconvenient and hard to say goodbye to a person you've loved and thought you'd have in your life forever. The truth is that freedom is a choice as much as love is. Just as you had the ability to create the type of life you have now with your partner, you also have the ability to make your happiness happen. The choice is yours to make and it's based on what you believe.

Cancer

Love is an endurance game. To make it last, you have to be willing to persevere through tests and trials. You need to see the positive things in your partner even when you're not feeling as in love as you had before. Today brings with it a bit of challenge. You may feel tested, Cancer. You may feel pushed to your limits and want to give up. But the truth is nothing worthwhile ever comes easily; this includes loving someone with your whole heart and them returning the favor to you through thick and thin times.

Leo

You discover a unique purpose you have in your life during this time of love and relationships. Your significant other acts as a type of light that mirrors back to you what you need to be and what you may need to improve. There's an incredible opportunity to discover something good about yourself, but it took another soul to help you unlock these personality traits inside you all along.

Virgo

Growth is the objective today, both inner and outer growth. You can't stay the same or be the person you used to be when someone new enters your life. You learn together. You face each day discovering something new about yourself as you learn about your partner. With today's Mercury trine Jupiter, love feels like a miracle on many levels as your mind and heart open for you.

Libra

Relationships are work, Libra, and if you have decided not to allow your partnerships to break up due to infidelity, then it does not have to. During the Mercury trine Jupiter, you may have a change of heart about your belief that cheating is a deal breaker. There may be reasons that things happened, and you're open to exploring them, hoping you can move beyond this breach of trust and be restored to what you once had. This personal decision is yours; no one else can make it for you.

Scorpio

There's really no room for pride in love, Scorpio. Today, as you embrace your need to let go and move on, you may allow pride and ego to strengthen. It's a natural reaction to feeling like you need to protect yourself. You don't want to fall back into an old relationship; however, today, try to watch that you don't go to the extreme of pushing opportunities for romance aside because you think no one could ever be good enough.

Sagittarius

Make peace, not war, when you're in a relationship, Sagittarius. You are bold and honest; sometimes, people don't take this trait as it is meant — for the good. Today, you may push buttons without even realizing it. An angry argument could ensue, but this does not have to happen. Staying connected with your partner can help you sense when things are not going as well during conversation as you'd like it to.

Capricorn

Love is a form of acceptance, Capricorn. During Mercury trine Jupiter, you may try to change your partner into who you need or want them to be, but it won't come easily. Through the hardship you learn one secret lesson about romance: Love is meant to help you see yourself and grow. It's hard to do, but as you stop thinking that love is meant to serve you as you are now, your heart adjusts and grows.

Aquarius

You can overcome your arguments, Aquarius, even if they feel like there's no compromise within them. Mercury and Jupiter can act as catalysts toward open and honest communication, but you may not be ready to hear what you hear. You have to adjust to this new level of honesty in your life. You may find it harder to accept the truth from a partner at times, but for the sake of love, transparency is always a good thing.

Pisces

Having a sense of humor in a relationship goes a long way for you today. There's a nice relationship between Mercury and Jupiter today, and their partnership enhances your ability to look on the brighter side of things. You find a way to value moments and see how situations don't always have to be intense. It's good to blow off steam as a couple, smile and move on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.