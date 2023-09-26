Go out into the moonlight and listen to the secrets it whispers. Forget what is rational or logical; instead, focus on the divine knowledge of your soul. Feed your intuition with inspiration and the ability to create whatever you dream of, for anything becomes possible when the Moon is in Pisces.

As the Moon shifts into the dreamy water sign of Pisces, it invites you into a portal of intuition and secrecy where you are given the knowledge you can create all you wish. The Moon is currently a Waxing Gibbous as it prepares to reach fullness in Aries on September 29, giving you the space to reflect and tune into your divine intuition. Each lunar phase is essential as it helps you build toward being able to create all you dream of. In Pisces, it enables you to connect to all possible in the divine realm and your soul as you are encouraged to see your dreams as reality.

Any action you take should always be based upon what you most desire rather than only what you think is possible. The Piscean Moon helps you connect with your inner self, which is divinely hopeful, allowing you to focus on how to bring your intention to fruition. Let yourself genuinely believe anything is possible, and if you can't figure out each step to take, all you must do is focus on the first one.

When you dream of a new life that surpasses anything you've experienced, it will seem impossible simply because you've never done it before. That is the magic behind dreams, and the more you trust in your intuition and believe in yourself, the more you can manifest anything you wish.

Elements For Your Rituals, Wednesday, September 27

Leading Energy: Pisces, Water

Best Time For Your Ritual: Evening

Chakra Point: Sacral

Herbs: Basil, Lemon Balm and Sage

Essential Oils: Cedarwood, Sandalwood and Bergamot

Crystals: Amethyst for intuition, Aquamarine for growth, and Clear Quartz for protection

Incense: Juniper Berry

What each zodiac sign can manifest on September 27, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Divine signs

Embrace the energy of the Piscean Moon as you are guided to honor the divine signs from the universe. Brew a cup of lavender and sage tea before bed. Place an amethyst inside your mug and repeat your affirmation as your tea steeps. Once it's ready, anoint your pulse points with lavender essential oil and enjoy your dream tea in bed before falling asleep.

Daily affirmation: I am open to receiving divine signs from the universe.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Your dream life

The Piscean Moon helps to wake you up to the life you genuinely dream of as you are encouraged to believe in yourself. Begin by collecting a maple leaf and writing your affirmation onto it. When ready, go to a stream or lake and release your leaf into the water while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am creating my dream life, one step at a time.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Your soul purpose

Focus on how you can honor your divine purpose within your career as the Piscean Moon highlights your professional sector. Begin by wrapping a green ribbon around a violet candle. Place it on your altar and surround it with basil and lemon balm. As you light it, repeat your affirmation and let it burn for ten minutes before using water to extinguish the flame. Return your materials to the earth once you're finished.

Daily affirmation: I honor my unique soul purpose in everything I do.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Adventure

Embrace your growing sense of adventure and desire for new experiences as the Piscean Moon calls you to honor your desires. Begin by collecting a yellow feather and amethyst. Bind them with an orange ribbon while you repeat your affirmation, and then place it on a west-facing windowsill to honor the Piscean energy.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing new adventures and experiences in my life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Transformative intimacy

Honor your desire for transformative intimacy while the Piscean Moon stirs you to take action. Begin by collecting two cherries, wrap your written affirmation around them, and then bind them with a red ribbon. Repeat your affirmation while you place your intention in a rose bush and sprinkle a bit of cinnamon over it for increased passion.

Daily affirmation: I am surrendering into the depths of transformative intimacy.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Romance

The Pisces Moon highlights your relationship's themes as you crave more romance and passion. Using a knife, begin by cracking two eggs into a bowl and then stir them until they become one mixture. Add slices of two strawberries, then pour over the earth while you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am a being of love, attracting new romance.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Spiritual well-being

Set aside time to focus on your spiritual well-being as the Piscean Moon calls you to focus on your personal needs. Begin by lighting juniper incense and allow your breath to settle. Next, create an essential oil blend using coconut, sandalwood and cedarwood. Use the oil to practice self-massage while you repeat your affirmation, sending positive energy into your body.

Daily affirmation: I am one with the universe as I take time to honor my spiritual needs.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Confidence

Embrace your most confident self under the Piscean Moon to create a life of ultimate joy. Begin by creating an offering using rosemary, lavender, marigolds and cinnamon. As you safely burn this under the moonlight, repeat your affirmation and return the cooled ashes to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am confident in creating a life full of joy and love.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Peace

The Pisces Moon invites you to manifest a more profound sense of peace within yourself and your home. Create an intention bundle using eucalyptus, rose, basil, mint and thyme. As you bind the herbs with a blue ribbon, repeat your affirmation and hang it on your front door.

Daily affirmation: I am creating peace within myself and my home.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Acceptance

Allow yourself to cultivate a more profound sense of acceptance for everything in your life, as the Pisces Moon highlights themes of forgiveness and communication. Begin by writing your affirmation down on paper and lighting three tea-light candles. Sprinkle lavender and salt over them, and then safely burn your affirmation using the flames of the three candles to represent your past, present and future. Once you're finished, return the materials to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I accept everything as it is so that I can embrace my ability to change everything for the better divinely.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Divine trust

Tune into your trust within the divine and your inner self as the Piscean Moon reminds you that anything you dream of is possible. Begin by slicing up a lemon and watermelon, both symbolizing Pisces. Add these to a water bottle, along with an amethyst and clear quartz. Each time you drink from it, return to your affirmation and then return the materials to the base of a maple tree once finished.

Daily affirmation: I am trusting within the divine as I attract the abundant life I dream of.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Soul guidance

As the Moon rises in your sign of Pisces, embrace your inner knowledge and trust within your soul. Begin by bringing a pot of water to boil with slices of lemon, sage and lavender. Once ready, add the mixture to a warm bath and sprinkle white rose petals on the water. As you sink into the warm water, slow your breath, close your eyes and allow yourself to listen to your soul.

Daily affirmation: My soul always knows the way.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.