3 Zodiac Signs May See Their Worst Fears Come True On September 27, 2023

While our worst fears may not necessarily come true today, they might feel as if they have a better chance of doing so on this day, September 27, 2023, more than at any other time. That is because we have a transit above us that makes everything seem possible — even the manifestation of our worst dreams.

This doesn't mean we will go that far, but you know how the human mind works: sometimes when we get on a negativity bender, we just don't stop. On this day, we have a transit called Moon sextile Jupiter, which works both ways, letting us feel super hopeful about something, OF, to feel the full brunt of the dread we've been storing inside ourselves.

During Moon sextile Jupiter, we can make the best of any situation. But, if we just so happen to be stuck in a loop that demands we see things from the dark side, then we can also pump that negative emotion up, and if we're not careful, we will set ourselves on a trajectory to manifest our worst fears. Some zodiac signs are unaffected by Moon sextile Jupiter in so much that they cannot be removed from their positivity cloud. Still, today is a warning for the three zodiac signs that could be easily swayed by negative thinking.

That is why, on September 27, 2023, we must be vigilant about where we place our thoughts. We all have negative thoughts here and there, but we must stay on top of that thinking during Moon sextile Jupiter, the three zodiac signs mentioned here today. We must do our best to weed out the thoughts we know are worthless. While difficult, we must avoid indulging our paranoias and fears. Perhaps if we can remain aware of them, we can witness them instead of being swallowed whole. These three zodiac signs will experience this fear on September 27, 2023.

Which three zodiac signs see their worst fears come true in love on September 27, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The problem with today is that you can't control your darkest thoughts. Because you are a Leo and you like thinking that you can control everything in your life, this kind of irrational thinking may just get on your nerves and make you feel very uncomfortable. What bugs you the most on September 27, 2023, is that you had something in mind, something very positive. And because Moon sextile Jupiter gives you an inch, you take a mile, so to speak, which means that you self-sabotage.

You get in the way of your positive thinking by introducing the idea that ... something could go wrong today. Because you don't know exactly 'what' that could be, your mind starts to look for things to invent, and before you know it, you're so caught up in paranoia that you feel that your worst fears are about to come true.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are very used to doing affirmations as you always have some kind of goal that you want to reach. What ends up happening a lot of the time, however, is that you end up feeling safer keeping things in the affirmation stage rather than the manifestation stage. On September 27, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, you will find out that the work you've been doing to get yourself to a certain level is now working and that, believe it or not, scares you.

This means that all of your affirmations have taken root in the universal soil and that what comes next is for you to sow those spiritual seeds with real-life action. Action was not what you had in mind, though you wouldn't admit to that. You like being safe and sound in your idea of 'someday' being great, and that someday is here today, Aquarius. It's time to act. It's time to put away the affirmations, get up, and do something with your life.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What could your worst fears possibly be, and how on earth could they come true on September 27, 2023? You seem to have been worried about your position in someone's life. You wonder whether you are important to this person or if you are being taken for granted by them.

During the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll think this into the ground. You won't let go of the idea that you've somehow been demoted in this person's eyes. You don't know how they feel, so you jump to conclusions and confront them on your assumption.

They may feel attacked by you, as their feelings for you have not diminished, nor were they feeling negative towards you. What you'll be doing today is putting it into their mind that you are unstable, and that will cause them to fear you. This is how you create your worst fear.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.