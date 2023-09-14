Today's love horoscope for September 15, 2023, is here bringing in a romantic weekend for friends, lovers, and singles who simply want to spend time with themselves or a pet.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 15, 2023:

Aries

You sometimes rush into things without a game plan. For today, slow down, Aries. The Moon enters Libra, your relationship sector, highlighting commitment, marriage and love. These topics may come up for discussion, and your best approach is to go with the flow.

Taurus

It's all about the little things, Taurus. The Moon entering Libra, your routines sector, represents daily details and getting things done. It's the perfect time to set up a date night without children or friends. You will enjoy the one-on-one time and getting all the attention from your partner like grownups do!

Gemini

You love a good romance, Gemini. The Moon entering Libra, your romance sector, means it's time to concentrate on love. This is the perfect day to pick up flowers and plant something nice in your garden. Light a scented candle and ask the universe for wisdom.

Cancer

Feel good about your family, even when loving everyone is hard. The Moon entering Libra, your family sector, means focusing on your relatives is important. You love people, and it's natural for you to feel overwhelmed in a positive way.

Leo

Talk diplomatically when possible, Leo. The Moon entering Libra, your communication sector, means it's good to listen and best when you can do that with the highest standard of care. You can be a shoulder to lean on and cry on if needed.

Virgo

Money rules the world, but that doesn't mean it has to be the center of your relationship. The Moon is entering Libra, your money sector, so it's time to invest in yourself. It's always good to have your own money. You can save what you need for a rainy day.

Libra

Things aren't always as amazing as you once thought they would be. The Moon entering your zodiac sign means it's time to focus on self-love. Draw a sacred bath, and think about the future: what your partner may be like and how you'd grow together.

Scorpio

You can travel and see the world and never have lived. It's always best to do a bit of both. The Moon entering Libra represents your enemy's sector, reminding you always to watch your back.

Sagittarius

You love to be surprised and discover new things, which makes working for love so easy for you. The Moon is entering Libra, representing your networking sector, and it's time to branch out this week. Make business cards and plan for love.

Capricorn

You don't have to be someone you're not, and you don't need to change for love. You can choose a new route: singleness with purpose. The Moon entering the Libra zodiac sign means it's time to focus on friendships and change.

Aquarius

You learn so much from today's energy. You no longer feel you must do something or won't get what you want. The Moon entering Libra means it's time to focus on high learning and education. You may find a lot of free content online or even at your local school.

Pisces

Today's Moon entering Libra reminds you how temporary life can be and why it's so important to choose good people to be around. You have an opportunity to do something good for others. You may not know the impact your life can bring. It only takes one person to make a difference.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.