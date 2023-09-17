How Libra season effects each zodiac sign's love horoscope all week:

Exhale all the worries of Virgo Season and, along with it, the idea that you must strive for an unrealistic ideal of perfection in your romantic life. All you must do is show up as your genuine, authentic self to find the love you have always desired because you aren't worthy only if you are perfect, but instead because you were born with this right.

You are human, which means depending on what you have going on in your life or the changing astrology, you will show up differently for your romantic partner. Sometimes, you may crave greater freedom or adventure, while others will be closeness and intimacy. This is what it means to be a multidimensional, authentic human and as you learn to accept yourself, you also create what you genuinely need in a partnership.

Libra rules partnerships and relationships, as it's one of the ruling signs of Venus, the planet of love, and governs all matters of balance and fairness. In love, this can show up differently because it's about achieving balance within yourself and your relationship in a way that is authentic for you.

By embracing your inner authenticity, you can see that balance is easiest achieved in a relationship with complementary respect and appreciation for what each other brings to the union. This creates balance. instead of thinking, each must embrace the same strengths and see how the strengths of one another can foster a more robust and stable relationship.

As the Sun shifts into Libra, the Autumnal Equinox peaks, instilling an equal amount of daylight, darkness, and masculine and feminine energy. This energy also helps you reflect on where you've been giving too much or trying too hard and instead need to sit back and receive.

Or if you've been doing more passive waiting, then it will be a time you are called into action. The focus of the Equinox, regardless of whether you are preparing for the Autumnal or Vernal, is to sit in a moment of stillness, embracing balance and realizing that self-sacrifice is never a part of healthy romantic love.

Coming off the New Moon in Virgo last week, the First Quarter Moon rises in Sagittarius as you prepare for this new chapter in your life. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius releases all that is still weighing heavy upon you to create greater balance within yourself and your connection.

By releasing past hurts or heartbreaks, you create more space to learn from what has occurred, which allows you to set your sights on the future, trusting that if you honor your authentic self — you will always attract the love that is divinely meant for you.

Important dates for this week:

Friday, September 22

This new phase has no room for the past. There is no room for doubt, regrets or carrying the burdens of what you can no longer change. You are being guided to focus on what you can do from now on as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius rises, encouraging you to act toward your intentions and make peace with what occurred.

As you make peace, you will have a more profound sense of acceptance, freeing you from thinking anything could have been different. In this space, you are ripe for newness and for incorporating the lessons of the past without holding onto anything that could damage your future, as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius isn't only about freedom but also learning. Release the hold that any past challenges may still have and focus on yourself and your partner as you commit to making yourselves better, not bitter.

Saturday, September 23

Exhale the idea that you must do it all, that you need to show up perfectly for everyone, and embrace the winds of change as Libra Season begins. Libra is the sign of the scales and represents partnerships, as it helps you create a sense of balance, reciprocity, and ease in your relationship. During Libra Season, you are encouraged to focus more on compromise, on allowing yourself to embrace what is most important and to remember that a relationship isn't fifty-fifty but made up of each person giving one hundred percent, even if that may differ in how it looks each day.

Honor your no, boundaries, and humanness as Libra Season begins just as the Autumnal Equinox occurs. The Equinox represents equal daylight and darkness, a harmony that helps you feel more internally balanced. In this phase, there is also a balancing of masculine and feminine energies within yourself and your partner, which enables you to embrace how you genuinely want to show up for life and your relationship.

As the Autumnal Equinox occurs, welcoming in the start of a new season and a time for inner growth and reflection, today offers you an auspicious occasion of balance, as you can see what you've outgrown and, more importantly, what you are beginning to move into.

How Libra season effects each zodiac sign's love horoscope all week:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Saturday, September 23

Embrace the realization that love is the only thing that matters. In your quest to achieve all your dreams and honor yourself, having a partner and relationship that encourages you to grow and fulfill all your dreams is the greatest asset to a life of joy and fulfillment. To receive this, you must admit it brings you benefits.

As the Sun shifts into Libra, it lights up your romantic sector, encouraging you to realize your romantic choices' power over your life. Life is meant to be enjoyed, and in the right partnership, you will be able to be your independent self still but also have the support and love of a partner who genuinely cares for your true self. Let yourself be more vulnerable during Libra Season, admitting the power of love and your romantic desires and knowing that life can be better than imagined with the right person.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 22

When love comes into your life, it should change your life. This isn't about changing who you are as a person, though it should help you become more of who you authentically are, but instead, the waves of transformation that a great love creates. As much as you crave passionate and unique love, you tend to shy away from the changes it brings, as you can become dependent on your routines or way of life. To receive what you desire from life, you must let it transform your life in all the ways it is meant to.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your zone of intimacy and transformation, encouraging you to release what you no longer need to create space for the power of love. Let yourself shift your perception of balance, do things differently, and allow your life to be changed in the best ways possible by love.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 22

The longest and healthiest relationships create space for the previous versions of yourself and your partner to be released as you are continually open to receiving and loving your partner as the person they currently are. When you fall in love with someone, they are not a finished product but a work in progress, just as you are. By honoring this and looking at their personal growth and development with continuing curiosity and love, you create a deeper space for love to continue to flourish.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius rises in your romantic sector, helping you honor the new version of yourself and your partner as you release the hold the past has had over each of you. Neither of you is the same person you were when you first met, which is the nature of love and life. By embracing this, instead of resisting it, you create the relationship you have always dreamed of.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, September 23

Your zodiac sign of Cancer rules all themes connected to the home, meaning that this space and your family are often top priorities. This year, though, you've had to step into greater self-prioritization as the universe has reminded you that you, your dreams, and your needs matter, too.

When you go through distinct growth phases, you may feel like you lose balance in some aspects of your life, but when you see that balance is fluid rather than fixed, you also allow yourself to create more space for healthy love.

Libra Season rules over your home and family sector, meaning energy will be returned to this area of your life. As much as you've been meant to focus more on yourself this year as you realize the importance of filling your cup first, you now will have an opportunity to once again experience fulfillment and connection through your home and family.

Instead of seeing this as backtracking or feeling like you were wrong for caring for yourself, realize that the joy you are experiencing now is only because you have spent time honoring yourself over the past few months and this will ensure you are truly learning what balance is for you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 22

You must decide to be happy, to embrace all the good that life is trying to reveal to you and that joy is as much a priority as anything else. Relationships aren't only places of passion or having company but also their ability to truly add value to your life by helping open you to new things, new levels of emotional vulnerability, and even the contentment that comes from sharing life with someone who is genuinely aligned with you.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius peaks in your zone of joy and commitment as you take a step back from other areas of your life and prioritize your happiness. This area of your life governs long-term commitment, and with this lunation here, you may be called to release personal beliefs or facets of life that are inhibiting you from experiencing all the joy offered to you. There is nothing frivolous about prioritizing your happiness because the moment you do it, you finally receive it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 22

Take time to enjoy the home and family that surrounds you. Instead of looking at the next big thing or ways to make it perfect, adopt an energy of gratitude and appreciation that you live what you have always prayed for. Sometimes, you can become so focused on continually moving ahead, growing or experiencing the next incredible moment that you can overlook all you have achieved. Being able to embrace gratitude and appreciation is the best recipe for happiness in love.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius peaks in your zone of home and family as you are called to release ideas or ways of relating that only steal the themes of joy and love you continually seek to create. By recognizing why you find it easier to focus on the future than the present moment, you can ensure that you grow and create space to show up more healthily for those you care about. Slow down, appreciate all around you, and make space to receive the love you have already worked hard to create.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, September 23

This is the start of your zodiac season as the Sun shifts into Libra, and everyone gets blessed with the ability to have a little bit of this air sign. The Sun rules over eternal actions and choices, and in Libra, it means you and your partner will be more focused on compromise and reciprocity. Use this to continue honoring yourself and your dreams as you have been, but allow yourself to see your partner's actions through love.

When you can shift your perspective to one of love, you allow your partner to grow and change and for your relationship to improve. Just because something was true in the past doesn't mean it still is, and as you practice this belief, you'll also be in the space to genuinely improve your relationship.

Libra Season is your solar return and personal new year as the Sun moves through the very spaces it was when you were born. Take this as an opportunity to embrace your recent growth and choose to put the past behind you as you become excited about all that is to come.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, September 23

To continue growing, healing, and creating space for the love you seek, you also need to find a place to put all you've been through in the past. You are an incredibly emotional water sign that often feels comfortable in the challenges of relationships or un-reciprocal love as it gives an intensity you crave. Although this connection aspect will inevitably leave you unfulfilled, you tend to go through a phase of learning what love truly is before you can release this idea that it must feel like a roller coaster to be real.

Libra Season rules over your sector of dreams, intuition, and unconscious as you feel greater awareness about your past and find a balance between the intensity of unhealthy connections and the joy of healthy love. This is the final season of healing and clearing before your zodiac season returns in October 2023, along with the eclipse season. Use this time to create a sense of acceptance, honoring what you've learned and your divine worth so that you don't ever mistake a lesson as your greatest blessing again.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, September 23

You have no problem thinking big, but it comes down to aligning your actions with your dreams so that you can make them a reality. This does involve discipline, follow through and commitment toward what you most want from life and love. Every intention begins as a wish. A simple outpouring of emotion to the universe as you hope for what may seem inconceivable but which your heart can't give up upon.

Libra governs your zone of wishes, and as the Sun moves into this loving air sign, you are guided to act on your heart's desires. Love is amazing and whimsical, and sometimes, the best love may not seem real, especially if you're still learning you are worthy of all you desire. You must practice commitment to achieve your dreams. You will need to honor your wishes by ensuring your actions align with your inner truth, and as you do, you will see just how magical Libra Season can be.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 22

When you step away from the obligations and responsibilities of life, you also create space for what truly matters to you. This is part of your inner truth that comes from your heart, not necessarily your logical mind, as you are reminded that you can't approach matters of love like you do your business goals. Libra Season is beginning a journey of finding balance in this area, which will be one that will allow you to devote more time to what truly fills your heart.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius allows you to honor your inner truth more deeply as it lights up your dreams and intuition. This part of you helps you release those ideas of what you should be doing and instead enables you to focus on what you want and desire more deeply. Allow yourself to return to your heart, embracing the love and the significance of your connections to others, as you remind yourself it's often the simplest moments that bring the greatest joy.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 22

Allow yourself to leave behind the regrets and doubts of the past. Embrace your new self, full of healing and growth, as you create space for the wonder of love to reignite your hope and wishes for the future. To wish is to embrace your truth in its most divine essence. Instead of focusing only on what seems logically possible or real, you can instead tune yourself into what you feel drawn to attract and create in your relationship. It's wishing that will allow you to bring all the desires of your heart to fruition.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius rises in your sector of wishes, helping you to break free from the past and see the glorious and beautiful horizon in front of you. This inspires you to honor your heart, take risks, and seek adventure by stepping out of your comfort zone and loving as if you've never had your heart broken. Honor your wishes and see them set an intention for all you want to manifest in your relationship.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, September 23

This is a highly active time in your romantic life as Mercury in Virgo lights up your romantic sector, just as the Sun shifts into Libra, ruling over your zone of intimacy and transformation. At the same time, Saturn is currently retrograde in Pisces, helping you get more serious about your dreams for love, as that is the only way to make them the reality you live. There are many opportunities and possibilities surrounding you right now, but to make the most of it, you must surrender to what is being revealed to you by the universe.

Libra Season promises deep connection and transformation as it moves through your intimacy sector. Instill the energy of this air sign within you as you embrace what it means to be in a dynamic, equal partnership and hold space for the changes it will inevitably bring into your life. By holding onto all you've learned about advocating for yourself and your needs, you can create a vibrant romantic connection that may rival anything you ever dreamed possible.

