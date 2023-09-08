Weekly Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign Staring September 11

Welcome to the weekly tarot reading for September 11 - 17, 2023. We're in the groove now, as September has taken hold of us. We feel the momentum of new beginnings, and as this week shows us, we'll be experiencing the ups and downs that come with getting used to new changes.

Some of us may even see revolutionary new ideas coming our way, and participation will be required. As the tarot reveals, this week, September 11 - 17, 2023, will require action. We're not sitting this one out, zodiac signs.

Astrologically, everything hinges on the idea that Mercury is finally coming out of its retrograde transit, freeing us up ... and we'll be feeling it in some very profound ways. While the Tarot gets specific for each zodiac sign, there is still the idea that because of this critical Mercury transit, we know change is coming. We know it's going to be both relief and inspiration.

All zodiac signs are covered here, and the week looks to be one where 'action' is key and 'thinking' is less important. If there's a lesson inherent here, we can't keep things inside forever.

We need to act on those things and make good on our promises ... and many of them are ones we've made to ourselves. It's time to realize those dreams. The first step is to get out of our heads and onto the streets!

Weekly tarot horoscope for September 11 - 17, 2023:

Aries: King of Pentacles, reversed

Keywords for the week: ambition, undeterred, risk

You'll be taking it upon yourself to create some big change in your career this week, Aries, and even though you may not know exactly how to finesse it into place, you will feel so strong and confident about getting to the next place that you'll create for yourself a pathway to success. Your success may not be instant, but your efforts will pave the way for your future.

Taurus: Ten of Cups

Keywords for the week: joy, enthusiasm, family

Whether it's a family reunion or a simple get-together with friends, you will spend this week elated over the idea that you are this lucky regarding your social life. Everything seems to be going according to plan, including your romance. Top this off with great luck in finance, and you'll be able to consider this one of your better weeks this year.

Gemini: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Keywords for the week: engaged, discipline, challenge

Hard work makes you feel accomplished, but you have a bit of a perfectionist side, and whatever work you do this week will beg you to go even further. You like this challenge, as you can always make much of it. Expect to be hard at work and loving every minute of it. There is no dread in this work, Gemini, that is for sure.

Cancer: Seven of Wands, reversed

Keywords for the week: diligence, attention, order

Work tends to bog you down during the week of September 11 - 17, 2023. However, you will be diligent and care for whatever needs your attention. This may distract you from what you want to do, but if that has anything to do with love, don't worry; your romantic partner fully understands what life demands. They will be there for you when you are finished with your obligations.

Leo: Five of Wands

Keywords for the week: disappointment, disturbance, attitude

You didn't expect the week to be this disorderly, so it's up to you to step in and create order. You might have wanted the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, to have more of a 'party' attitude, but it seems that life's nagging little mundane things are getting in the way. It's just a temporary pause in your party mentality, and you'll get back on track after Mercury goes direct mid-week.

Virgo: Four of Cups, reversed

Keywords for the week: patience, humility, realism

A setback has you waiting for something you feel you've already been on hold for quite some time. It's all good, Virgo, and it's mainly about a test on your patience. Everything is still going according to plan. During the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, expect delays; nothing to worry about. It's all still in motion.

Libra: Ten of Wands, reversed

Keywords for the week: strength, commitment, dedication

Hard work pays off this week, Libra, but that doesn't diminish the idea that your work is insanely hard, and you may not feel fully appreciated for your efforts during September 11 - 17, 2023. You are excellent at what you do, and unfortunately, not given the kudos you deserve for your efforts. Don't feel bad; nobody can do what you do, Libra.

Scorpio: The Magician

Keywords for the week: focus, vision, manifestation

You'll pull a stunt this week that will elevate your status in someone else's eyes, and that's exactly what you wanted to do. During the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, you will find that if you so much as will it to be so, it becomes. You are a magician in this way, as your fierce determination can be applied to various topics. What you put your mind to becomes a reality.

Sagittarius: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Keywords for the week: drive, future, savings

It's back to the drawing board for you, and that's just fine in your case. Hard work is what you do, and this week has you knee-deep in the stuff that helps you bring home the bacon and feel good about your dedicated mind. You love your work and even though it can be demanding, you do what you must. Bootcamp!

Capricorn: Five of Swords, reversed

Keywords for the week: disgruntled, judgmental, stoic

You're about at your wit's end during the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, as you aren't sure why it's always left up to you to pick up everyone else's pieces ... at work. Some of you want to come down on everyone and read them all the riot act, but at some point during the week, you won't want to bother yourself. It's too much to keep up with other people's laziness, but to get involved further? Nah.

Aquarius: Ten of Swords, reversed

Keywords for the week: regret, transformation, stability

This is the week where you learn what you need to know from the pain of the past, and that's a fantastic thing, Aquarius. You are now in total transformation; you are held aloft on the memory of someone who did you wrong, but you are no longer mentally available to that kind of memory. This week has you changing your ways, style, direction and yourself. Good for you.

Pisces: Page of Cups

Keywords for the week: innocence, elation, novelty

September 11 - 17, 2023, brings you happiness and simplicity. You are unbothered and somewhat carefree during this time, and much of what previously confused you works itself out, thanks to Mercury going direct. This tarot card shows you that you don't have to fall into the drama pit and that happiness is waiting for you with open arms if you choose to be happy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.