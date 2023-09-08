Weekly Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign Staring September 11

The Tarot reminds us to keep on keeping on.
By Ruby Miranda
Written on Sep 08, 2023
Photo: Trendify and Olena Svietlieisha | Canva Pro
Welcome to the weekly tarot reading for September 11 - 17, 2023. We're in the groove now, as September has taken hold of us. We feel the momentum of new beginnings, and as this week shows us, we'll be experiencing the ups and downs that come with getting used to new changes.
Some of us may even see revolutionary new ideas coming our way, and participation will be required. As the tarot reveals, this week, September 11 - 17, 2023, will require action. We're not sitting this one out, zodiac signs.
Astrologically, everything hinges on the idea that Mercury is finally coming out of its retrograde transit, freeing us up ... and we'll be feeling it in some very profound ways. While the Tarot gets specific for each zodiac sign, there is still the idea that because of this critical Mercury transit, we know change is coming. We know it's going to be both relief and inspiration.
All zodiac signs are covered here, and the week looks to be one where 'action' is key and 'thinking' is less important. If there's a lesson inherent here, we can't keep things inside forever.
We need to act on those things and make good on our promises ... and many of them are ones we've made to ourselves. It's time to realize those dreams. The first step is to get out of our heads and onto the streets!
Weekly tarot horoscope for September 11 - 17, 2023:
Aries: King of Pentacles, reversed
Keywords for the week: ambition, undeterred, risk
You'll be taking it upon yourself to create some big change in your career this week, Aries, and even though you may not know exactly how to finesse it into place, you will feel so strong and confident about getting to the next place that you'll create for yourself a pathway to success. Your success may not be instant, but your efforts will pave the way for your future.
RELATED: The Happiest Zodiac Signs, Ranked From Most To Least Happy
Taurus: Ten of Cups
Keywords for the week: joy, enthusiasm, family
Whether it's a family reunion or a simple get-together with friends, you will spend this week elated over the idea that you are this lucky regarding your social life. Everything seems to be going according to plan, including your romance. Top this off with great luck in finance, and you'll be able to consider this one of your better weeks this year.
RELATED: What Each Zodiac Sign Does To Stay Happy, According To Astrology
Gemini: Eight of Pentacles, reversed
Keywords for the week: engaged, discipline, challenge
Hard work makes you feel accomplished, but you have a bit of a perfectionist side, and whatever work you do this week will beg you to go even further. You like this challenge, as you can always make much of it. Expect to be hard at work and loving every minute of it. There is no dread in this work, Gemini, that is for sure.
RELATED: 15 Signs You're A Perfectionist (And It's Ruining Your Life)
Cancer: Seven of Wands, reversed
Keywords for the week: diligence, attention, order
Work tends to bog you down during the week of September 11 - 17, 2023. However, you will be diligent and care for whatever needs your attention. This may distract you from what you want to do, but if that has anything to do with love, don't worry; your romantic partner fully understands what life demands. They will be there for you when you are finished with your obligations.
RELATED: 6 Attention-Seeking Zodiac Signs Who Love The Spotlight, According To Astrology
Leo: Five of Wands
Keywords for the week: disappointment, disturbance, attitude
You didn't expect the week to be this disorderly, so it's up to you to step in and create order. You might have wanted the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, to have more of a 'party' attitude, but it seems that life's nagging little mundane things are getting in the way. It's just a temporary pause in your party mentality, and you'll get back on track after Mercury goes direct mid-week.
RELATED: 6 Zodiac Signs With A Bad Attitude
Virgo: Four of Cups, reversed
Keywords for the week: patience, humility, realism
A setback has you waiting for something you feel you've already been on hold for quite some time. It's all good, Virgo, and it's mainly about a test on your patience. Everything is still going according to plan. During the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, expect delays; nothing to worry about. It's all still in motion.
RELATED: The 6 Most Impatient Zodiac Signs That Have No Chill
Libra: Ten of Wands, reversed
Keywords for the week: strength, commitment, dedication
Hard work pays off this week, Libra, but that doesn't diminish the idea that your work is insanely hard, and you may not feel fully appreciated for your efforts during September 11 - 17, 2023. You are excellent at what you do, and unfortunately, not given the kudos you deserve for your efforts. Don't feel bad; nobody can do what you do, Libra.
RELATED: The 5 Most Powerful Zodiac Signs In Astrology
Scorpio: The Magician
Keywords for the week: focus, vision, manifestation
You'll pull a stunt this week that will elevate your status in someone else's eyes, and that's exactly what you wanted to do. During the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, you will find that if you so much as will it to be so, it becomes. You are a magician in this way, as your fierce determination can be applied to various topics. What you put your mind to becomes a reality.
RELATED: 6 Mentally Strong Zodiac Signs That Can Handle Anything
Sagittarius: Three of Pentacles, reversed
Keywords for the week: drive, future, savings
It's back to the drawing board for you, and that's just fine in your case. Hard work is what you do, and this week has you knee-deep in the stuff that helps you bring home the bacon and feel good about your dedicated mind. You love your work and even though it can be demanding, you do what you must. Bootcamp!
RELATED: What Each Zodiac Sign Can Teach You About Love
Capricorn: Five of Swords, reversed
Keywords for the week: disgruntled, judgmental, stoic
Related Stories From YourTango:
You're about at your wit's end during the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, as you aren't sure why it's always left up to you to pick up everyone else's pieces ... at work. Some of you want to come down on everyone and read them all the riot act, but at some point during the week, you won't want to bother yourself. It's too much to keep up with other people's laziness, but to get involved further? Nah.
RELATED: The Saddest Zodiac Signs That Are Most Likely To Be Depressed
Aquarius: Ten of Swords, reversed
Keywords for the week: regret, transformation, stability
This is the week where you learn what you need to know from the pain of the past, and that's a fantastic thing, Aquarius. You are now in total transformation; you are held aloft on the memory of someone who did you wrong, but you are no longer mentally available to that kind of memory. This week has you changing your ways, style, direction and yourself. Good for you.
RELATED: If You're Serious About Changing Your Life, Stop Doing These 20 Things
Pisces: Page of Cups
Keywords for the week: innocence, elation, novelty
September 11 - 17, 2023, brings you happiness and simplicity. You are unbothered and somewhat carefree during this time, and much of what previously confused you works itself out, thanks to Mercury going direct. This tarot card shows you that you don't have to fall into the drama pit and that happiness is waiting for you with open arms if you choose to be happy.
RELATED: How The Smartest People Make Great Choices On The Fly — And Don't Look Back
Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.