What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On September 2, During Moon Conjunct Pluto

Today brings powerful manifestation opportunities for each zodiac sign in astrology. Who you surround yourself with, or even partner with, doesn't just determine the joy you experience, but your life path. The closer you are to others, the more you will become like them, just as they will take on traits you possess. When you can embrace positive transformative connections that encourage you to seek truth and growth, you can step into your higher self and make all your dreams a reality.

On September 2, the Moon in Aries aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, enticing you to focus on the transformative relationships in your life while helping excavate your authentic truth. Just as Venus prepares to station direct tomorrow, September 3, we are all focused on our relationships in some way. In this way, today's astrological energy asks you to focus on the connections you have in your life and how they either help or hinder your soul progression and manifest your intentions.

When working with the universe, you allow those relationships formed during greater unawareness to dissolve within your life naturally. You are releasing the idea that you can solely carry and control the outcome of a relationship and consciously create space for all you desire in your life, which comes from reciprocal, balanced and healthy connections.

These connections can fuel your growth and manifesting rituals as you are encouraged to continually take the lens of self-reflection toward yourself and examine how you can improve things in your life.

It's this energy that the Aries Moon and Pluto in Capricorn will help you embrace more deeply today. By honoring the power of your transformative relationships, you can recognize how they reflect your growth as you are spurred to embody greater truth and continue working toward creating and manifesting your dreams.

There is no room for status quo or complacency when choosing who you surround yourself with. When you decide to only create space for those who build you up and help support your dreams, even if they don't understand, you send out a powerful vibration to the universe. To use this in your manifestation rituals, think of how you can embrace your connections with others as you work toward creating what you desire. Instead of seeing yourself as having to do it all on your own, allow your radiant truth to shine a light forward as you embrace the power of those around you.

To welcome in the increased astrological power of Pluto in Capricorn, think of incorporating herbs, essential oils and crystals that represent this earth sign, such as fennel, thyme, tarragon, cedarwood, chamomile, lemon, garnet, clear quartz or tiger's eye. You can use these elements in your rituals, tea or even to help ground yourself in the ripples of change as the universe guides you to embrace the transformative nature of the relationships in your life.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on September 2, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Your soul's purpose

Embrace the transformative power of the Aries Moon and Pluto in Capricorn as you are called to dedicate yourself to your soul's purpose. Utilize the earth element of Capricorn by creating an intention pouch using your written affirmation, amethyst and tarragon. Bind these with a violet ribbon and plant them beneath a basil plant, or hang them in a north-facing window to call in the earth's energy of fertile new beginnings.

Daily affirmation: I am aligned with my soul's purpose as I allow my divine truth to transform my life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Expansion

Utilize the energy of the Aries Moon and Pluto in Capricorn as it highlights your ability to expand into abundance with greater truth. Collect a gardening pot, soil and chamomile seeds as you prepare for your ritual. Write down your affirmation on a red piece of paper and then fold it three times, placing it in the bottom of the gardening pot and filling it with soil before planting your chamomile seeds for joy and prosperity. Once you're finished, hold your hands over the gardening pot and repeat your affirmation, sprinkling lavender on top for love.

Daily affirmation: I am opening myself to greater expansion as I leave my comfort zone and embrace the joy of taking new chances.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: A balanced life

The Aries Moon and Pluto in Capricorn activate your sectors of transformation, intimacy and social circles, helping you excavate the truth of what you need and what is most important to you. Begin by anointing your pulse points with cedarwood essential oil, and then create hot lemon water using the juice or zest of the lemon. You can add a spoonful of honey for sweetness and balance, repeating your affirmation as you drink your beverage and returning any lemon peels to the earth once you're finished.

Daily affirmation: I am creating a healthy balance between my romantic and personal life as I exercise boundaries and focus on creating more joy.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Personal fulfillment

Focus on setting an intention of personal fulfillment and happiness for the future as the Aries Moon and Pluto in Capricorn activate these important themes within your life. Collect three daffodil bulbs and write words reflecting your intention, like happiness, alignment, love or joy. Anoint them with lemon essential oil and bury them near your front door while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am at peace as I strive for greater alignment in my home and relationship.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Positive changes

Allow yourself to focus on the positive and healthy changes you can make to invite more space for abundance and new opportunities as the Aries Moon and Pluto in Capricorn highlight these areas of your life. Create an intention offering using tarragon for healing, fennel for abundance and tiger's eye so you can always speak your truth. Bind these together using an orange ribbon, then hang them above your bed until you see your intention manifest.

Daily affirmation: I am focused on where I can make positive and healthy changes to create more space for the abundance I seek.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: A fresh new perspective

Take time to cleanse away the past as you focus on adapting a new perspective, as the Aries Moon and Pluto in Capricorn help you to find and create more gratitude. Begin by creating a sacred scrub using salt for protection, coconut oil for healing and the essential oils of cedarwood and lemon for grounding and joy. In the shower, be mindful of scrubbing your body while repeating your affirmation, visualizing washing away what was to welcome in what will be. Once you're finished, anoint your pulse points with lemon essential oil, light a white candle and write out three gratitude statements while allowing yourself to see your life and future from a new perspective.

Daily affirmation: I allow myself to release any previous vision for the future as I am grateful for all I have created.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Romantic truth

Embrace greater romantic clarity as the Aries Moon and Pluto in Capricorn help you to honor your needs for a long-term relationship. Begin by writing your affirmation on a slip of pink paper, folding it toward you three times and anointing it with chamomile essential oil. Take this outside with a glass of water, and bury the glass halfway in the earth, placing your affirmation inside along with a piece of tiger's eye. Leave this in the sunlight throughout the day, then return to it under the moon as you hold the glass, embracing the truth and replacing the contents with the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing the romantic truth of my relationship and what I need from a long-term partner.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Healthy communication

Focus on creating and holding space for healthy communication as the Aries Moon and Pluto in Capricorn help you foster relationships. Gather an acorn, write your affirmation around it and anoint it with chamomile essential oil for clarity and peace. Plant your intention in an indoor gardening pot, sprinkling the soil with mint for luck and then place it in a north-facing window to honor the earth element and help nurture communication.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my growth as I hold space for healthy and restorative conversations.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Self-worth

Create a space of sacredness as you honor your worth, as the Aries Moon and Pluto in Capricorn help you visualize the life you dream of. Begin by carving your name into a gold candle, anointing it with cedarwood essential oil and then rolling it in tarragon. Once you light it, sprinkle salt around its base for protection and then perform a self-massage from your feet up, paying particular attention to your root chakra, which Capricorn rules. As you close out your ritual, find a place of peace and sit quietly as you place your hands on your lower belly and repeat your affirmation three times.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of creating a life of joy and creativity.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Honoring yourself

As the Aries Moon and Pluto in Capricorn help you to honor yourself and those you love, focus on creating an intention to allow more truth and love into your life. Begin by creating an intention offering using tarragon for healing, fennel for abundance and garnet, a symbol of love. Place a small cone of juniper incense in the middle of the herbs and light it as you deeply inhale, focusing on creating a space of love in your heart. Repeat your affirmation until the incense has burned out, and then return your offering to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I honor my truth and needs while creating space for those I care about.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Transformative conversations

The Aries Moon and Pluto in Capricorn help you practice greater vulnerability as you embrace transformative conversations. Begin by lighting a blue candle, then hold a tiger's eye over the flame as you repeat your affirmation. Add this to your water bottle for the day, along with lemon juice or zest and as you close it up, roll it between your palms as you visualize your affirmation being sent into the mixture.

Daily affirmation: I am awakening to increased vulnerability as I lean into the new possibilities transformative conversations bring into my life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: New life dreams

Allow yourself to dream a new future as the Aries Moon and Pluto in Capricorn help you honor your worth and create a life aligned with your personal growth. Begin by laying out a violet square of fabric, then place it in tarragon, fennel, amethyst and lavender. As you tie up the four corners, securing them with white ribbon for protection if needed, repeat your affirmation and carry it with you in your clothing or purse throughout the day to help keep you focused and honor your divine path.

Daily affirmation: As I grow and learn more, I create new dreams for myself and my life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.