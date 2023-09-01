The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign In September 2023

We are back with every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for September 2023. First, here's the lucky message of the month for everyone. Don't put all your eggs in the same basket. The universe is about to throw a few curve balls your way, but you can dodge the nasty ones as long as you stay sharp and open your eyes.

Some of you must be more conscious and careful of the people in your inner circle. They may say, "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer," Unfortunately, if you have enemies in your inner circle, you are hastening your doom now. Luck cannot bless you when you actively put obstacles against it alone.

This month's i-ching hexagram of luck is wind over mountain (#53). Don't rely on extraordinary luck this month. It won't come to fruit. Instead, do your bit and leave room for the universe to work magic. Gradually, and in time, your plans will come to fruition and you will realize what it truly means to be lucky.

How many overnight successes stay successful beyond that one night? Some of you will benefit from sitting still and allowing your mind to be as chaotic as it wants. After a few minutes, it will become quiet, peace will set in and ideas will flow.

Let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day for September 2023.

Rat

1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Luckiest day: September 13th

Rat, your luck in romance and relationships will be extraordinary this month. The latter also includes your spiritual connections with your loved ones and acquaintances. Don't be surprised if a wonderful opportunity or news finds its way to your ears this month. What you do next is up to you, but the universe is opening paths for you to walk on. Will you step out of your comfort zone?

Some of you will benefit from a meditative candle ritual this month to hone your luck. You will need a yellow or white candle for this that's made from pure beeswax or soy wax. Then, light it up in a sacred space or an area of peace in your house without any wish on your mind. Allow yourself to connect with the flame and let your soul sing as you sit in peace.

Ox

1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Luckiest day: September 12th

Many options are coming your way this month, Ox. Are you ready? If you get anxious about making a decision, start training yourself by doing small daily things that force you to pull out of the flow and decide which direction you will swim in. It can even be as small as choosing a TV show instead of picking something recommended on your feed.

The more you are comfortable with your decision-making muscles this month, the brighter your luck will shine. For many of you, this luck is tied to your education somehow. So, if you are a university student, pay attention to the odd bits of information dropped by your professors!

Tiger

1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Luckiest day: September 21st

An extraordinary romance is on the horizon for you, Tiger. This is not a message purely for the singles. Whatever your relationship status, September will bring blessed opportunities to deepen your bond with your bae (or crush). If you allow negativity or insecurities to pluck on your heartstrings, your luck will dissipate like two-day-old soup.

A fire ritual to strengthen your relationship with your partner is also indicated here. If both of you are willing, write a list of promises for each other and say them while sitting before a flame or bonfire. Just make sure the promises are realistic and consider the capacity for human error and growth. Your hearts will truly be in it, then. If you use a candle for this, use a red one.

Rabbit

1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Luckiest day: September 22nd

Rabbit, your luck this month is tied to your finances, but it comes with a caveat. Those of you who have been incredibly diligent with your funds and have considered the needs of your future and your family's will be blessed with a doubling. What that means specifically will be different for each of you.

Others are being cautioned to be more mindful of their spending and expenses, especially if surrounded by people who look down upon the less fortunate and think they deserve their misery. Thunder and lightning will be lucky for you this month. So look forward to the literal rainy days, and if possible, do a meditative exercise when they happen. The universe will speak to you if you show a willingness to listen.

Dragon

1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Luckiest day: September 23rd

Dragon, your love life will be top-notch this month. Don't shy away from showing off the best sides of yourself to the one you admire. It's not about boasting. After all, you know what the line is. It's more about being confident and creating a great experience for you and your significant other. Luck will swiftly add wind beneath your sails when you do so.

So shake off those mind cobwebs and let your imagination shine. Just be careful not to waste your efforts on the wrong person. If you suffer from self-esteem issues or insecurities, ask yourself three questions before you pursue someone: Why do you want them in your life? What makes them an ideal partner for you? Do your values and theirs match?

Snake

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Luckiest day: September 25th

Luck has chosen to bless your career this month, Snake. So don't be surprised if your boss or some other senior offers you an opportunity or praise during the month or gives you more responsibility. Don't be shy about asking for compensation, though. That's where luck will help you.

Some of you are also very close to getting promoted. As long as you know your strengths and weaknesses, you will continue to benefit from a boost in your reputation and receive the admiration of others. If you are attracted to an Ox zodiac sign, read their horoscope. You don't have to be so afraid of how you feel about them.

Horse

1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Luckiest day: September 19th

Luck has decided to give you a blank slate this month, Horse. What are you going to do with it? You can paint the prettiest picture of your future with this energy. That won't be possible if you put constraints on your imagination and shy away from dreaming big.

Don't let negativity or negative people poison your mind now. A blank slate can easily pick up ugly blotches if you are not careful. If you are, you can use this energy as a stepping stone to greater success, joy and fulfillment. An act of courage will benefit you, even if it's something small. It will help you have more faith in yourself.

Goat

1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Luckiest day: September 22nd

Goat, your luck this month is small. Then again, not every month can be extraordinary. There's an exception here, though. If you put your mind to it and decide to take charge of your destiny, you will realize that you don't need luck to provide the wind beneath your sails to push you forward. You can create your oars and set yourself down the river with the sheer force of your willpower.

Those starting something new this month after suffering or heartbreak will benefit from doing an energy-clearing ritual with incense or fire before you start. Don't worry if you have started already! You can still benefit from the clearing now. If you are interacting with a Horse zodiac sign and are afraid for the future of your connection, read their horoscope as well. Journaling about your feelings and insecurities will help you move forward with confidence.

Monkey

1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Luckiest day: September 8th

Monkey, luck will touch your life weirdly this month. It won't be direct or obvious. It will bring you whispers of information — tiny tidbits that seem inconsequential until you think about the butterfly effect — so you can steer your life away from rocks and towards pleasant waters.

Animals and insects known for their diligence will be lucky for you this month. So, if you spot a colony of ants crawling alongside you or a spider in a bush, take it as a sign from the universe for your well-being.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest day: September 9th

Rooster, this month will be very self-sufficient for you in terms of luck. You can create your magic and settle your scores ... if that's what you want. Just remember: the energy is building up for you behind the scenes, but it cannot flourish if you spiral into the thick of negative thinking.

Journaling and meditation can help you greatly at this time by grounding you in your body and spirit and enabling you to be more confident as you move forward. Read their horoscopes if you are associated with a Dog or Ox zodiac sign. There's more to this connection than meets the eye.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest day: September 23rd

Something from your past will be fortunate for you this month, Dog. It can be an ex who comes back to offer you an opportunity or asks for a chance to rekindle a lost romance. It can be a closed chapter that reopens suddenly to let you bask under the spotlight of your talents. It can even be an idea that seemed unlikely many months or years back that suddenly appears perfectly doable now.

Don't dismiss your inner knowing. The path forward is shrouded in darkness for most of you, but your luck will lead you true. Write a letter of gratitude this month to the universe or whichever higher power you believe in. How can you invite more blessings into your life if you don't know how blessed you are?

Pig

1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Luckiest day: September 15th

Pig, your luck this month is dicey. No, this is not a gambling reference! Luck will not favor you too much this month, but it will help you fortify what is already solid and true in your life. So don't be fickle-minded or wishy-washy! You may squander the residual luck you have.

You must also be careful who you associate with this month, whether in your workplace or other social settings. You may fall for pretty lies or faces and give away your advantage. An incense meditation can help you ground yourself this month and stay true to yourself and your beliefs. Don't beat yourself up if your beliefs shift due to changing circumstances. See it as a time of growth and expansion and don't jump to conclusions until you are on the other side.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.