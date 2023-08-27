What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 28, As Uranus Retrograde Begins

Acceptance births the changes to make your dreams a reality. It may be another day in the astrological year, but even so, it rises with a whisper of uniqueness as you are called to remember. Nothing ever remains the same, simply because it's not meant to. Because if it didn't, then what you dream or want to manifest would never become reality.

Today, August 28, Uranus, the great awakener, begins its retrograde journey in Taurus's earthy and grounded sign. Uranus is the exposer of truth, ruler of shock and awe moments, and the astrological element that helps to shake you awake from your slumber of avoidance to have you embrace what is real.

Uranus retrograde awakens you to see the reality of your life with crystal clear intensity, as you cannot look away or paint over it with a different truth. Things appear just as they are, and you are invited into acceptance. Because without approval, no profound change is possible.

To set intentions that can ripen into beautiful changes in your life, you first need to ensure you are working with the truth, precisely what Uranus retrograde in Taurus promises to deliver. Through this new vision of yourself, your career, relationships and even life in general, you will be able to know where you may need to make adjustments so you are living in greater alignment with your divine soul contract.

Manifesting with Uranus can be done at any time of the day. Because it's a longer retrograde lasting until January 27, 2024, you can think of performing your rituals weekly or monthly. Focus on implementing as much Taurus energy as possible into your ritual through sage, ginger, parsley or the crystals representing this earth sign, such as emerald, flower agate or fire quartz. In addition, as part of your ritual or even daily practice to call upon the energy of Uranus retrograde in Taurus more profoundly, you can incorporate the essential oils of ylang-ylang, jasmine, rose and patchouli.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 28, 2023:

Aries

How to manifest: Self-worth

As Uranus retrograde in Taurus activates your self-worth sector, focus on improving this area of your life to manifest your dreams. Begin by creating an offering with your written affirmation, ginger, sage and fire quartz. As you burn this, repeat your affirmation and scatter the cooled ashes beneath your feet.

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus affirmation: I am worthy of all I desire.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Authenticity

Focus on embracing a greater authenticity as Uranus retrograde in Taurus activates your sense of self and personal beliefs. Begin by writing your name on an orange candle and encircling it with sage and parsley. Each time you begin your ritual, anoint clear quartz with patchouli essential oil and massage it into your heart chakra, which Taurus represents, while you repeat your affirmation.

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus affirmation: I am only responsible for being authentic.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Releasing the past

As Uranus retrograde in Taurus highlights your subconscious, reflect on how you can make greater peace with the past to embrace more of your future. Begin by lighting a blue candle to call in peace and surround it with sage for protection. Repeat your affirmation twelve times while focusing on your heart chakra, and then write down and safely burn your affirmation, adding the cooled ashes to encircle the candle. Repeat this each time you perform the ritual.

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus affirmation: I release the past to make room for new growth.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: A supportive circle

Focus on how you can call in greater support and encouragement from new connections as Uranus retrograde in Taurus activates this area of your life. Begin by anointing a yellow candle with jasmine essential oil and lighting it. Place four clear quartz in a diamond shape around the candle to represent the four elements, and then list the qualities of those you hope to attract into your life. Fold it three times toward you, repeating your affirmation and then seal it with wax, leaving it on your altar next to the candle.

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus affirmation: I am creating a powerful and supportive circle of new connections.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Career changes

Embrace the positive career changes in your life as Uranus retrograde in Taurus highlights this area of your life. Begin your ritual by writing your affirmation on a slip of paper, anointing it with ylang-ylang essential oil and folding it into the soil of a money tree. Repeat your affirmation, and sprinkle lavender on it for growth.

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus affirmation: I embrace new career changes with positivity and determination.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Abundance

Uranus retrograde in Taurus activates your sector of luck and abundance, helping you to manifest all you dream of. Create an intention jar by writing down your affirmation, rolling it like a scroll and placing it inside a small pot. Add sage, parsley, sage and almond oil for protection. Hold it as you repeat your affirmation, placing it next to a yellow candle on your altar.

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus affirmation: I am abundant in all ways.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Intimacy

Embracing themes of intimacy and transformation as Uranus retrograde in Taurus helps to activate this area of focus in your life. To begin, light a pink candle and simultaneously crack two eggs into a bowl. Mix them, then add a few drops of rose essential oil and white rose petals. As you pour it out on the earth, repeat your affirmation. To add greater intensity to your ritual, rinse the eggshells, write your name and your partner's, or simply the word intimacy, inside the shell, fill them with rose petals and place them on your altar.

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus affirmation: I deserve an intimate connection that fosters greater growth in my life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: New love

Embrace the power of new love entering your life as Uranus retrograde in Taurus highlights your romantic sector. Create an altar space by anointing a pink candle with ylang-ylang essential oil and rolling it in crushed parsley for passion. Place it on an offering dish with a handful of soil from beneath a rose bush, sage and cinnamon. As you light the candle, keep it lit for seven minutes each time you perform the ritual, repeating your affirmation and then using some water on your fingertips, extinguish it yourself.

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus affirmation: I am opening to the possibility of new love.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Improved health

Uranus retrograde in Taurus calls you to focus on your well-being as it rules over this zone of your life. Create a morning ritual by creating tea from ginger, holy basil and thyme, adding a spoonful of raw honey before drinking. As you settle into your space, pay attention to your breath as it settles, and you allow your mind to visualize your affirmation and what it would look like to become your best self.

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus affirmation: I am focusing on my physical, emotional and mental health to become my best self.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Stability

Create a stronger sense of stability as Uranus retrograde in Taurus activates your area of commitment. Begin by lighting a blue candle and writing your name on a piece of paper, tying one end of a blue ribbon to it. Next, take it outside and connect the other end of the ribbon around the base of a tree near the ground, placing a stone on top of the paper with your name on it. Close your eyes as you place your hands against the tree and repeat your affirmation five times as you draw a more profound feeling of stability from the tree.

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus affirmation: I am stable and secure in my life as I feel safe to embrace new opportunities.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: A stable and loving home

Uranus retrograde in Taurus highlights themes of healing, your home and your family, helping you to bring improvements and critical changes to this area of your life. Begin by collecting basil, fennel and parsley, binding them with a white ribbon for protection and new beginnings. As you hang this on your door, repeat the affirmation as you visualize your dream home.

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus affirmation: My home is my refuge from the world and is both stable and loving.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: A new project

Reflect on where you can take greater initiative in starting a new project, specifically around writing, as Uranus retrograde in Taurus activates your communication sector. Write a congratulatory letter to yourself for accomplishing all you dream of, then fold it three times and anoint it with patchouli essential oil. Once you're finished, bind it with a white ribbon and hang it in your bedroom window where the universe can take your intention and make it a reality.

Uranus Retrograde in Taurus affirmation: I am committed to focusing on a new project as I use my words to design my reality.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.