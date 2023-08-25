What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 26, 2023

As the tides of cosmic energy shift, take a moment today to breathe deeply as you allow the late summer Sun to warm your shoulders, reminding you anything is possible — if you refuse to give up. This doesn't mean you must exhaust yourself working to manifest what you desire, but it does ask you never to let your faith waver, no matter what may be happening around you.

While each day represents a new opportunity and moment to reflect more deeply, today, Saturday, August 26, invites you into the power of the Sun as it opposes Saturn in intuitive Pisces. The Sun hosts an excellent life force when manifesting because, like the world around you, it can positively influence your growth. While the Sun seeks to engage and brighten, Saturn helps you deepen your commitment roots, creating an optimistic energy where you are reminded it is those who refuse to give up who end up living the life of their dreams.

Everything in this moment somehow feels unfinished, as if you are waiting for something. While this is natural with five and soon-to-be six planets retrograde, it doesn't mean you have to give up on what you most desire. Use this energy to learn how to manifest passively by focusing on your thoughts and then reflecting on how the smallest adjustment in your actions each day can help you align more intensely with your intention.

The Sun is earthy and logical Virgo, which can help you heal any doubts or beliefs of unworthiness. Saturn is in intuitive and spiritual Pisces, giving you the best of both worlds as it connects your physical and mystical life. Using these energies today can help you understand what you may need to shed or rebalance to recommit to your purpose.

This isn't a time for just plowing ahead mindlessly, but instead to take a step back, to look at what is working for you and what may be working against you, as you strategically and divinely know what needs to be done. Embrace this as an opportunity to practice better boundaries and honor your inner commitment to yourself as you realize you are meant to see the world differently.

Manifesting with this energy is best done during the daylight hours for most rituals so you can make the most of the power of the Sun. To focus your energy and strengthen your rituals today, consider incorporating herbs representing the zodiac sign of Pisces, lavender, mint, fennel or lemon balm. You can also strengthen your intentions using the essential oils of rosemary, bergamot, or cedarwood along with crystals like amethyst, lapis lazuli or aquamarine, all of which symbolize the dynamic intuitiveness of Pisces, which can help you manifest as you co-create with the universe.

Here's What Each Zodiac Can Manifest on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Dreamwork

Embrace the divinity of Saturn in Pisces opposite the Virgo Sun to focus on the power of your dreams. Create tea from mugwort before bed, and after enjoying it, massage lavender essential oil on your third eye before going to sleep. Repeat your affirmation silently as you allow your breath to settle to prepare for your dream work, keeping a journal on your nightstand for any ideas or new revelations that may come to you.

Daily affirmation: I am using the power of my dreams to help manifest the life I desire.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Joy

Create a ritual centered around joy as Saturn in Pisces and the Virgo Sun help you surround yourself with those individuals and situations that add value to your life. Begin by gathering a large plate and sprinkling sugar on it for sweetness. Place a yellow candle in the middle and write the word joy on it, encircling it with lavender, mint and lemon balm. As you light the candle, repeat your affirmation eleven times and then focus on deeply inhaling and exhaling as you focus your energy on what you want to create. Allow the candle to burn out completely, and then return the ingredients to the earth to honor the energy of Virgo.

Daily affirmation: I am living a life of pure joy.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Success

Embrace the power of success as Saturn in Pisces and the Virgo Sun activates your professional and personal success. Create an offering with your intention written on an orange piece of paper. Add mint, lemon balm and borage leaves. Repeat your affirmation as you go outside into the sunlight, allowing your offering to burn. Then, sprinkle the cooled ashes around the base of a basil plant.

Daily affirmation: I am successful in all I do.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Adventure

Embrace the wild unknown as Saturn in Pisces and the Virgo Sun call you to embark on a new adventure in your life. Write your affirmation onto a piece of paper and bind it with aquamarine and mint. As you repeat your affirmation, tie your ritual offering above your front door with an orange ribbon to help attract an exciting new adventure.

Daily affirmation: I am seizing opportunities for new experiences and adventure.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Trust

Take an opportunity to develop a more vital trust within yourself and those you care about, as Saturn in Pisces and the Virgo Sun call you to transform your relationships. Begin by placing a blue candle at the base of a tree and binding it to it using a blue ribbon, ensuring there is a bit of space between the tree trunk and the candle so it can burn safely. As the candle burns in the brilliant light of the Sun, repeat your affirmation eight times and then lay down on the earth, allowing you to feel its support while the candle burns down. Once it has been extinguished, leave it here overnight before returning it to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I trust myself and those I care about.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Romantic commitment

As Saturn in Pisces and the Virgo Sun help to draw your focus to a more profound romantic commitment, allow yourself to visualize what you genuinely desire for your romantic life. Begin by lighting a pink candle and write down what type of romantic commitment you hope to call into your life. Once you're finished, fold in rosemary and lavender and bury it in your garden while repeating your affirmation. Pour the melted wax from the candle on top of the soil to bind in your intention.

Daily affirmation: I am committing to a love that is healthy, stable and aligned with my soul.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Mindfulness

Saturn in Pisces and the Virgo Sun invite you into a space of greater mindfulness as you are called to focus more on the present moment. To begin your ritual, anoint the soles of your feet with bergamot essential oil and then go outside as you walk around your yard or private space. As you perform your walking meditation, repeat your affirmation while trying to focus on the sights, sounds and smells of the world around you.

Daily affirmation: I am mindful of each moment of this beautiful life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Creativity

Embrace your inner creative muse as Saturn in Pisces and the Virgo Sun remind you of your power to create your dreams' future. Begin by lighting cedarwood incense, then take out a piece of paper and any coloring materials you'd like. Close your eyes while selecting different colors, moving your hand around the paper while silently repeating your affirmation. Once finished, write your affirmation in the center of the paper, fold it three times and place it on your altar under a violet candle for manifestation.

Daily affirmation: I am a creative, dynamic soul capable of amazing things.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: A loving home

Saturn in Pisces and the Virgo Sun help you to focus on creating a more positive and loving home. Begin your ritual by gathering rosemary, lavender and mint binding them with a blue ribbon. While repeating your affirmation, hang this on your front door to promote greater love and positivity within your home.

Daily affirmation: My home is a space of tenderness and love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Forgiveness

Allow yourself to embrace forgiveness for yourself and others, as Saturn in Pisces and the Virgo Sun encourage themes of self-reflection. Begin by creating an offering with rosemary, lavender and lapis lazuli. As you go out into the Sun, sit on the earth while you light your offering, placing your hands on your heart while you repeat your affirmation. Scatter the cooled ashes to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I live with an energy of forgiveness as I focus on the health of my soul and openness toward the future.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Financial abundance

As Saturn in Pisces and the Virgo Sun converge, they provide an opportune time to focus on generating greater financial abundance. To begin your ritual, take three coins and write your name on each. Then, anoint them with olive oil for prosperity and fold them into basil leaves while repeating your affirmation. Place these on a north-facing windowsill to call in greater financial growth and abundance.

Daily affirmation: I am financially abundant and will continue to attract the wealth I desire.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Divine connection

Spend time with your soul and connection with the divine as Saturn in Pisces and the Virgo Sun help you slow down and connect with your intuitive side. Begin your ritual by creating a tea from lavender and rosehips, then take it out into the sunlight. As you drink your tea, close your eyes, feel the warmth of the Sun and silently repeat your affirmation, allowing yourself to focus on your soul connection with the divine.

Daily affirmation: I am in connection with the divine as every step I take is guided by the universe and my soul's path.

