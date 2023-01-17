Everywhere you turn these days, you’ll hear someone talking about manifestation. Everyone wants to know how to manifest money, how to manifest love, or how to manifest literally anything you could ever imagine.

Manifesting is the process of seeing something clearly in your mind and using that vision, along with specific actions, to make what you see a reality. Once you know exactly what the practice of manifesting is, the next natural question is how to manifest something you want.

Thankfully, there are many ways to manifest whatever you desire in 2023.

How To Manifest Anything You Want In 2023

Laura Galebe shared her method to manifest anything you want in 2023. According to the TikToker, if you follow her instructions, 2023 will bring you everything you dreamed of.

The video begins with Galebe saying, “If there is one video you see from my entire account, please let it be this one.” She goes on to tell viewers, “I’ve done this every single year since 2020 and I’ve only had better and better years, with 2022 being the best one yet.”

This technique is a form of "scripting." As Galebe explains, scripting is “a manifestation technique where you kind of rewrite your entire reality to be whatever you want it to be.”

Scripting can be done in many different ways, but for her method, Galebe focuses on the "memoir technique" designed to achieve all the goals you set for 2023.

1. Get a clear vision on what you want 2023 to look like.

The first step is to gain clarity. It’s pretty hard to draw a roadmap without knowing the destination. Know exactly where you want to go so you can figure out how to get there.

This laser-focused vision should encompass every aspect of your life, such as love and romance, career, finances, friendships, relationships, and health and wellness.

When mapping out your 2023 goals, be sure to leave no stone unturned. The more precise you can be about what you want, the more likely you are to manifest it.

2. Do the 'memoir technique.'

Once you have complete clarity on where you want to go in life this year, it’s time to tell your story.

Sit down at your computer or laptop and open a blank new document. Now, you will write a mini memoir, detailing all you expect to experience in 2023 as if it has already happened. This story will capture everything of importance that "occurred" in your life this year.

Galebe explains that this "autobiography" doesn’t need to be any specific length, but should cover every area of your life that you set goals for in step one.

Don’t rush the process. Take a night to yourself, free of distractions and interruptions, to write your story. And don’t short-change yourself. Write what you really want as if you have already received it.

"Write however many pages you want worth of a mini memoir of how your life in 2023 went," Galebe says.

After you finish your memoir, put it in a safe, accessible place. The idea is that you have easy access to it, but have it tucked away well enough so you don’t keep seeing it on a regular basis.

You want to “forget that you wrote it and let the universe do its thing.” Your year will have ebbs and flows, but as long as you work toward those goals and keep believing, manifestation will follow.

3. Keep a journal throughout the year.

Now that you’ve taken the necessary steps to manifest anything in 2023, it’s time to start journaling. The day after completing your memoir, you will begin creating "journal entries."

In these journal entries, you will, according to Galebe:

“Talk about your day as if you are already living the life you wrote about in your memoir. This will require you to allow your imagination to take hold, feel, and see your life as you want it. The purpose of this visualization is to focus on how youfeel. As you go through the experiences created in your head, connect with the related emotions and allow yourself to 'be' in those moments.”

These manifestation entries should be written in present tense, as if they are currently happening. Remember to have good intent, an attitude of gratitude, and be thankful to the universe for providing.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.