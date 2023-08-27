Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For August 28 - September 3, 2023

Welcome to the weekly horoscope reading for all zodiac signs. The week is August 28 - September 3, 2023 and the lineup of transits is plentiful and filled with lessons for us to imbibe. Within this week, we will see the beginning of one retrograde (Uranus) and the end of another (Venus.) Our Moon will be full and our wishes will be positive.

We will experience moments of great love and feel we are staring at the edge of the abyss. There is nothing here to deter us, however, as we see the light at the end of the tunnel all too well. We are strong and each of us will get to use that inimitable strength during the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023.

We will challenge the authorities this week as the Moon conjuncts Saturn and as we see the Moon opposite Mercury, we may even shoot our mouths off too fiercely. Still, we aren't going to back down until we feel we are satisfied. We have the Aries Moon coming up and all of us will know that whatever we put our minds to this week, we will accomplish. If we don't, we'll continue to try and press on. This week lets us know that one little failure doesn't affect anything. It inspires us to win even bigger.

During the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023, the zodiac sign here gets to taste what's coming in these fine paragraphs. Take these words as hints or as words to the wise. The stars, the cosmos and the universe itself are here to guide you. We are stardust, after all. Let's tap into what makes us tick right here and now.

Weekly horoscope for August 28 - September 3, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week is about money, making it, saving it and getting excited about it. Love can wait, and it will, and so can family. You've been able to find a way to increase your income and this week, August 28 - September 3, 2023, will have you concentrating on this alone. It's a good thing. Don't hesitate, Aries. Make the money and take it home.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is the week where you get away, Taurus. You've wanted a vacation for a while now, and while you may take more of them than other people do, you feel that you need them more than other people do. Fun in the sun is where you are heading. Expect to have good times with old friends. Work and toil can wait. This week is for letting your hair down.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Strong decisions are made this week, and you'll be heading up as your son in the position of authority. However, all is well in your world as these decisions are not difficult for you. They benefit you tremendously and give you the peace of mind you've been striving for. You'll feel good about yourself from August 28 to September 3, 2023.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Crazy planning leads to crazy spending this week, as it's all about money and having fun with it. You and your family members are typical in so much as you show up and tear the place apart. That makes your family so tight: you love each other and do things your way, as families tend to do. You'll be spending time with your family this week, August 28 - September 3, 2023, and yes, you'll probably cause havoc wherever you go.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll find that you are better during the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023, which might mean a schedule shift. It could also mean you have something on your mind you need to spend someone with. All is well, there's no need to worry here, but you will feel like your time is better spent at night than during the day. Perhaps this is when your creative juices flow the best.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you didn't think was going to happen this week is going to happen and it all has something to do with your love life. It's about to get so much better! You and your partner have stepped into some kind of new understanding and now, there's no going backwards. Once you discover the pleasures of being with your partner, you'll want to be with them more and more as time passes.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

A week well spent is what you will feel like by the time it's over. You will engage fully in some sport or activity and you will be able to show yourself that you truly do excel at what you put your mind to. You will share this experience with others and by week's end, you'll have gained new friends and the opportunity to continue with them, having fun and learning new things.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you build it, they will come ... and that's exactly how it goes for you this week, August 28 - September 3, 2023, Scorpio. This is the week you get to see the fruits of your labor laid out for you. You worked very hard to get to this place and normally get to lay in the bed you made. You are super creative and well organized, and this week shows you how your efforts manifest as total success.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You feel as though you've spent enough time being strict and disciplined, and now, this week, August 28 - September 3, 2023, it's time to escape the discipline and go a little nuts. You're OK in doing this, as you've been incredibly controlled, but you also like you need to go against the grain and cause a little trouble. It's all in good fun, and nothing causes destruction ... you just need to now and then, and that's what this week is all about.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you can hang on just a little longer, you will be rewarded with that van you've been dying to go on. Just a little longer, Capricorn, and you'll get what you need. It's all part of the plan, but it also suggests that Titillate will still have you working hard. You can almost taste the 'time of lonely, get it? Just hang on through this week, and don't get lazy ... stay the course and you'll be fine.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Fun with friends is all you know this week, and it will be during August 28 - September 3, 2023, that you and some old friends get together to go over good times. You don't have the same obligations as other people, and that's good because the pressure on you seems less. Cane to spend your time with people you love rather than on work, but you are aware that jobs await you ... just around the corner.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may find that this week affords you a little wiggle room in terms of your fantasies, and what that means is that, while planning for your time off or vacation, you can think bigger than you once did. Why settle for traveling to a place you've already been to when you can realistically go ... anywhere. You'll spend a lot of time during August 28 - September 3, 2023, figuring out where your next big adventure will take place.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.