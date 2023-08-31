Monthly Love Horoscope For September 1 - 30, 2023

In September 2023, Venus and Mercury end their retrograde cycle. Once direct, they bring clarity and honesty into life, allowing you to apply the lessons learned in the past few months to your current relationship goals. Venus retrograde brought up a great deal in your romantic relationships and with yourself; you were encouraged to get to the heart of the matter. Now, as planets return to their direct motion, you will see that the universe was never against you but only having you pause so you could understand your feelings.

Instead of questioning yourself as you previously had, September 2023 brings a fresh air of confidence as you acknowledge hard truths, even if you aren't quite sure what they mean. You will be better able to honor your uniqueness and dreams for life, which will help you tend to whatever process of transformation you are currently beginning.

The Asteroids, Pallas, Ceres and Vesta all switch zodiac signs this month, helping this process. As you tune into your inner truth and what your heart needs, it will kick up a momentum of change within your life. Unlike before, this is something you are truly ready for and for most of September 2023, you will be able to go slow as the Virgo New Moon encourages you to plan your next steps before you take them.

All of that is in preparation for the Aries Full Moon at the end of September 2023, as it will activate a fire within your soul that cannot be extinguished. This lunation will reignite what you've put off since June, as you now feel you can no longer deny yourself or your heart. Things will move quickly as there will be no barriers to acting, moving ahead or following your heart. After months of reflection and going slow, you've finally arrived where you were meant to be.

There are a few days you'll want to be aware of for the month of September since each effect your love horoscope:

Sunday, September 3, 2023

Venus, the planet of love, is direct on Sunday, September 3, 2023, after forty long days and nights in the underworld. Venus rules matters of the heart, and while in its retrograde in Leo, it has helped you reflect on your self-worth, alongside how that plays a part in your romantic relationship. Leo is a sign that is bold and courageous, so themes of where you've chosen to follow your heart and those times you didn't surface for greater awareness.

Venus retrograde, while beneficial, can be challenging because it often brings up what needs to be healed or provides an end to relationships that are no longer healthy or aligned. It can be a period of tremendous growth. However, it often brings so much to the surface that time is often needed to sort through it all. Now, Venus can help you process and reflect on what this period means and help you navigate the plans or changes you desire to pursue. As much as a pause button has been pushed in your romantic life during retrograde, you can now feel free to act and not just follow your heart but your soul.

Monday, September 4, 2023

Just as Venus is direct in Leo, Jupiter, the planet of abundance, begins its retrograde journey in Taurus. Jupiter rules luck, expansion and new chapters within your life. During retrograde, it's calling you to focus on your choices, the risks you've taken and what you genuinely want for your life. Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is an opportunity to reflect on the stability of your romantic life and its value and benefit. It's not enough to feel the chemistry but to truly see the use of a particular relationship because it lets you know that it's worth working through no matter what happens.

This retrograde period is also known for bringing up lessons that still need to happen around past life experiences, which may be reflected in karmic relationships. Jupiter rules what your best life is, so in this space, it can help you clear any karmic lessons you are carrying over from another life so you truly are making those decisions that will help you align with the romantic relationship you desire.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Asteroids Pallas and Vesta each move into new zodiac signs on September 13, changing the energetic flow and helping you to return to the truth of your inner self. Pallas is known for governing inner wisdom. In Libra, it becomes focused on the patterns of your life and being able to solve them creatively. At the same time, Vesta, now in Cancer, creates a need for emotional security and nurturing.

Together, they offer you an opportunity to reflect more deeply on what has surfaced with the recent Venus retrograde and to honor the reality of the situation and any truths that have been brought up. By doing this, you will feel compelled to focus on those emotionally reciprocal relationships, finding immense joy in caring for those you love, as they will find in doing the same for you.

Thursday, September 14, 2023

The New Moon in Virgo rises on September 14, kicking you into high gear and focusing your efforts on the plans and details you need to tend to. The energy in September 2023 is exceptionally directed, as you no longer need or want to repeat your past lessons. However, to do that, it's not enough to be aware. Instead, you need to formulate a plan forward.

Virgo is an earth sign known for its healing capabilities, yet it's also highly organized and finds pleasure in generating long-term plans as it strives to create a life of abundance and joy. Take this New Moon in Virgo as an opportunity to start addressing the more realistic side of life. If you know some things need to be implemented post-Venus retrograde in Leo, now is the time to start making plans. Even if it's just a simple one, the only way you're genuinely not going to repeat the past is by ensuring you are planning a different future.

Friday, September 15, 2023

Mercury, the planet of communication, is direct today, September 15, in Virgo, helping you to embrace the possibilities and freedom to make the changes you've been seeking. Mercury retrogrades three to four times a year, more than any other planet, so while you are accustomed to its period of review and slowness, it's normal to become impatient. Even if you are anxious to start moving through the transitions in your life, recognize there is a divine plan for everything and that it's not just about making any new move but one that will help you get closer to where you genuinely want to be.

With the influx of energy from the New Moon in Virgo and Mercury direct in Virgo, the stage is set to enter a period of intense transformation, especially on the heels of Venus Direct in Leo. Everything is being given to you so you can take what you've learned and figure out how to become better, and as Asteroid Ceres enters Scorpio today, that will help make the process easier.

Ceres in Scorpio speaks to the emotional transformation before the physical one. Much like the cocoon phase of the butterfly, it is done within and this energy will help you realize that is precisely what you've been moving through, so as the cosmos align, you will feel ready for the external changes that process brings.

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Libra Season enters with a whisper of hope and peace as you know things aren't destined to remain the same, yet you can still feel reminiscent of how they were. Libra Season brings diplomacy, harmony and peace, helping you to find compromise and balance within yourself and your relationship.

The Sun rules your external self and actions. In Libra, it helps you move in ways that aren't just best for your desires and benefit those around you. It's the perfect time to take on substantial changes because you'll be more apt to find peace and work through them harmoniously. Any relationship challenges or separation processes will go more smoothly under this energy as you realize there is always a middle ground to be found.

Friday, September 29, 2023

The Full Moon in Aries rises with the desire to follow your heart and to speak your truth boldly. Aries is often seen as impulsive, but that's not always true. Aries often feel or think about something for a long time before finally rushing in to create or seize what they desire. This appears impulsive; however, it's about no longer talking about what it most wants or needs for its life.

For you, this is precisely the energy that will envelop you around this time as you've been holding off on acting since the start of summer as Venus and Mercury both moved through their respective Retrogrades. Yet, as balance and movement have returned, you feel the fire of action spur you into your new chapter. September 2023 will end with a bang. As you can see, the best course of action is always acknowledging what you know is meant for you. There may have been a delay, but now, there is only the promise of what's to come.

Monthly love horoscope for September 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Lean in and focus on your heart in September 2023. As you reconnect with this part of yourself and your worthiness for happiness, decisions will become more apparent. There is a return to you seeking joy in this part of your life instead of just telling yourself things as they must be. When you embrace what you genuinely deserve, you also enter the space to attract it.

Once the Sun shifts into harmonious Libra on September 23, you will feel more ready to embrace the new romantic chapter on your doorstep. Remembering what you are worth and assuming your inner confidence, you can make huge strides this month. As much as you must incorporate some logic into love, it should also represent so much more. Once you allow yourself to enjoy life, you will also return to the enjoyment of love.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Asteroid Ceres enters Scorpio in September 2023, helping you to develop a deeper bond and appreciation for your intimate relationship. Ceres brings a focused devotion, and in your romance sector, this can represent soulmates or divine partners. Allowing yourself to change your perspective of what love should be will enable you to embrace all it can mean. Allow yourself to do things differently, take risks and let yourself see what happens because it's in those moments the universe can finally work on your behalf.

Love and passion become center stage this month, and as much as this part of your life deserves your attention, just be mindful of ensuring you're not neglecting anything important. Having balance means sometimes you must give less to one thing to give more to another, but creating stability means you can find a way to do both without repercussions in the future.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Thursday, September 14, 2023

There is an intense sense of home around you right now, as Mercury, in the earth sign of Virgo, helps you have conversations about healing and the future. Whether this involves a change in residency or relationship status, let yourself take the time to make the best decision for you. Part of your process right now is to approach things in a way that breaks any sort of patterns and cycles. As you do, you'll also start to see things align like you've always dreamed.

The New Moon in Virgo on September 14 activates your home and family sector, initiating a new beginning and helping you see the value in having those necessary conversations, even if you might struggle with holding space for them. The love you seek exists outside your comfort zone, so don't be afraid to take that first step.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, September 23, 2023

You will have to balance multiple parts of your life in September 2023 as your career takes off and you are called to focus more intently on your home and family. It may feel like this is a test from the universe to see how far you've grown, and that's only because the next level of life you're seeking is just around the corner. Instead of choosing between those you love and your dreams, let yourself see how both can be true.

As Libra Season begins on September 23, allow yourself to look for compromises and balance in your current situation. You can still tend to your home and family, but it doesn't mean you must abandon yourself. Let your partner in on your strategy and allow them to support you in all the ways you have for them. Besides, dreams are better when you accomplish them together.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Asteroid Ceres enters Scorpio on September 15, highlighting a deep desire for a solid connection to your home and family. While this part of your life brings healing, it feels more about your deep sense of belonging to what you call home. Whether it's your relationship or the place you return to at the end of each day, you will need this to feel connected to you. As if your home truly is your sacred place within the world.

Whether focusing on changes in the home or within your relationship, allow yourself to express what you truly desire for your life to your partner. You don't have to carry or keep this weight to yourself. Instead, embrace the partnership and the life you've already created as you allow yourself to create a space where it feels like you truly belong.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

When it comes to transformation, it's not always those moments of challenges or chaos that define it, but simply the revelation things are no longer as they were. Embrace your realizations about how far you've come and how things have changed for the better. As much as you can use perfectionism as a coping mechanism, you only interrupt your happiness. You deserve to be happy, see the positive and beautiful ways life can change at a moment's notice, and realize everything is only happening in your favor.

The Full Moon in Aries on September 29 marks a pivotal moment in your transformation process and hints at creating a deeper level of intimacy with your partner. Please share your feelings and what comes up without feeling like you must do it perfectly. Sometimes, all your partner needs is to see your raw truth to fall even more deeply in love with you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

The Full Moon in Aries activates your romantic sector as you reach the pinnacle of a journey you've been on all year. You have been doing much self-work to release the past and better advocate for yourself and your needs. Now, though, is the time to step into that process entirely. Things will only be confusing in your life if you allow them. If you want clarity, you also know precisely what questions to ask and what to bring up.

This month's lunation is an opportunity to face the hard things and fully step into your self-worth as you remember nothing is too much to ask for. It just may be asking from the wrong person. Take the truth head-on because it's also about to be Libra Season, which is your solar return and the chance to change everything.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Jupiter is the planet of expansion and abundance. Taurus activates your romantic sector, helping to bring growth and fulfillment to matters of the heart. On September 4, Jupiter begins its retrograde in Taurus, encouraging you to reflect on whether your path is the one that will lead to where you want to go. You are in a season of immense romantic growth, and possibilities are flourishing. To extract the gold of the situation, you need to tune into what love and relationships represent.

There may be some changes, but there are always multiple options for how things go. You can only focus on what you can control, though, and that means while you can't see the result of every opportunity out there, you can focus on what abundance in love means to you and refuse to give up on it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

It has been challenging as you have had to go through some significant lessons recently and have found parts of your life that no longer align with your falling away. When you are going through a rebirth period, it's hard to see when or where that tremendous big turnaround will happen, but you must trust it will. There is so much on the horizon for you right now. It would be best to keep going until you can finally see it.

The Full Moon in Aries activates your sector of joy, family and commitment, helping you to see a bit of the light at the end of the tunnel. Take this opportunity to be okay with where things are and embrace the moments of joy you have available. You may not be where you want to be, but you're also no longer where you were, which is always something to celebrate.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

The Full Moon in Aries activates your zone of home and family, bringing some powerful moments for creation. Aries energy is courageous and leads forward with determination, so it's best to reflect on how you can incorporate this energy into your own life now. As you do, you will be able to feel more proactive in the changes you've been wanting to make and feel the confirmation you've finally exited the cycle you've been in.

Please take this as a chance to find gratitude for what you've created in this special place of your life and set aside time to enjoy it. Everything you've been working for has been achieved, and it's not that there's still not more to do, but it doesn't mean you have to save your joy for when everything is perfect. Enjoying the process is just as important as enjoying the results.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Venus direct in Leo highlights your romantic sector and helps relieve some of the pressure since July. For you, it focuses on the romantic themes in your life and how much you allow yourself to follow your heart. Any new change can be discussed endlessly, but ultimately, only you know what feels good and what direction your heart is leading you in. By embracing this, you also are honoring your growth in releasing the past to the point it no longer has a say in your future.

Once Venus is direct, you should feel a greater return to joy and connection with your partner, as many of the recent delays and frustrations no longer feel relevant. Venus is still in your romance sector after turning Direct, so now is the time to make the most of it and embrace the profound depth and connection you've been trying to create.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Thursday, September 14, 2023

There is always beauty, even in chaos or change. The New Moon in Virgo highlights your romantic sector and helps usher in a new beginning in your romantic life. With Mercury Direct in this earth sign briefly after, conversations will likely play a big part in this chapter. Focus on what you've learned and what you want for your life. As much as things have felt like they didn't go according to plan, there's also the possibility they have, even if that differed from what you wanted at one point.

The New Moon in Virgo helps you feel hopeful and see that things always come together when they're meant to, including you and your partner. Time is never a waste if something important is learned from it, and at this moment, everything you've both been through has prepared you for this moment.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.