The Disturbing Way Negative Emotions Impact Your Physical Health

Humans have lots of different types of emotions. There are nearly too many to count.

Each comes with varying degrees of intensity, too. Each emotion has a different physiological impact on your body.

When you feel good, your brain releases chemicals like serotonin and oxytocin.

When you feel stressed or angry, your body turns into fight or flight mode and your senses become heightened, your heart rate goes up and so does your breathing.

Your body reacts physically to the way you feel emotionally. It's a very powerful thing, so never feel bad about the way you feel. Your body is just trying to survive.

When you're going through a heartbreak, you feel it all over your body. Your lungs tighten, and your chest hurts. Your stomach aches so much that you feel like you're about to throw up at any given moment. Our emotions are connected to our bodies.

When you're stressed, your body releases cortisol, kicking you into survival mode. So in every sense, the things we think and the things we feel are able to impact us physically in profound ways. Never feel ashamed of how you react to situations.

There's a quote I think back to:

"If someone wishes for good health, one must first ask oneself if he is ready to do away with the reasons for his illness. Only then is it possible to help him." - Hippocrates

These are some of the ways our emotions impact our bodies:

Advertisement Start taking care of yourself. Talk to a licensed therapist at Online Therapy. Click here to chat and get 20% off.

Infograph: Centripetal Force Studio

If you're feeling pain in certain parts of your body, it could be a sign something else is going on. If you suffer from inflammation, it could be a sign of fear in your life. You're seeing red, and even your thinking has become inflamed.

If your body is feeling weak and exhausted, it can be a sign that something else is going on in your life that is causing you so much mental unrest.

Maybe a decision has to be made or you're holding in anger that needs to be let out. I know that happens to me from time to time. Anger is an exhausting emotion and our bodies certainly feel it when we carry it inside for too long.

Sprains are another common symptom of our emotions. It could be that you're feeling stuck in your life and you don't know what direction to move in.

It's another sign of anger in your life. There's resistance that has been present for far too long.

If you feel like you've been carrying your anger or other unwanted emotions for too long and your body is even starting to feel that strain? It's time to start opening up and learning how to feel your emotions without them controlling you.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.