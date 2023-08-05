Weekly love horoscope for August 7 - 13, 2023:

The week of August 7 - 13, is a time to slow down and remember what love means to you. Not just the one you share with your partner or hope to, but the one you also have for yourself. While life will always serve an endless stream of tasks or challenges, it's up to you to focus on love — and creating peace.

Venus Retrograde in Leo has brought challenging moments for many as you have been asked to reflect deeply on your heart and contemplate your romantic choices. This could be about your current relationship or past patterns or feel like a distraction as it steals you away from what you want to enjoy.

Yet, it also provides you with even realization of what matters now. On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the Last Quarter Moon rises in Taurus, helps you to cut away what feels unnecessary or draining so you can embrace more of what genuinely feels good. This is part of a more significant lesson: tuning into how you feel around the people you're romantically involved with rather than simply focusing on the emotions. Your body will always hold the key to the truth of your connection, even if your heart is slower to see it. Allow the Last Quarter Moon to settle you into your own space, focusing on one thing at a time and embracing the peace you can create for yourself and your partner.

August 8, 2023, also brings the Lions Gate Portal (8-8), a powerful alignment of the Earth, star Sirus and constellation Orion, as you are gifted with greater clarity and truth around the fate of your soul. Together this energy helps you realize what is most important to you and gives you the space to create time for it, as it provides you with an opportunity for rest and rejuvenation.

Venus Retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus as well, which will help to shed greater light on what the purpose of this retrograde season is for you. Uranus helps to wake you up to greater truths, while Venus in Leo will encourage you to process and reflect before acting. Take everything slowly this week. Focus on what matters most, and don't be afraid to embrace boundaries to protect your peace and relationship. You get to decide where your time and energy go. It should be a place where it's given equally in return.

Weekly love horoscope for August 7 - 13, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Lions Gate Portal peaks in your sector of happiness and commitment, helping you remember the relationship you choose should also lead to greater fulfillment in life. Love is meant to be hopeful and to make life better, but it's up to you to make the decisions and choices that align with that. This energy boosts your self-confidence and helps you realign to your joy as you feel inspired to make romantic moves that support it. There is no room to think happiness is selfish or merely a dream. It truly can change your entire life, precisely what you're after now.

You deserve a love that fills you up. One that makes life not just easier but a joy to live. When you can believe in that, you also will be able to create it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

You can see positive changes in your romantic life as you download new guidance from the Lions Gate Portal as it activates your home and family. Your home should be both a refuge and a place encouraging you to reach for the stars. It's not just somewhere you sleep, but a site that helps you become the best version of yourself. As this new light energy begins streaming in from Lions Gate, allow yourself to dream even more significantly. To take a risk in creating the home and making the changes you genuinely seek.

Stability is safe, but it doesn't always mean it inspires you. You deserve to be surrounded by excellence, so you never stop aspiring to be the best version of yourself.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your sector of the unconscious as it amplifies your intuition and dreams. The Last Quarter Moon represents a time of greater understanding so you can focus on what matters most. In this space, you are being encouraged to release the doubts that threaten the happiness you've already created for yourself. With the retrograde season, this can even be the tempting offers of long-lost loves, but trust they have been lost for a reason and don't let anyone interrupt your current romantic chapter.

The more you focus on what you've created and your intuition, the more space you can make for what truly lights you up from the inside. Realize what and who means the most to you this week, so you can be sure they receive the most from you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

It's been a year full of growth and changes, and while some are still being figured out, it's not too soon to start preparing for the next phase of your romantic life. When things don't go as planned, it's not because something isn't meant for you but because the universe has bigger plans. The Lions Gate Portal will activate your value and self-worth sector, helping you embrace a more profound sense of worthiness as you understand how it connects to those you attract in your life. You may also receive a new awareness about the value someone brings to your life as it inspires gratitude for their presence.

Focus on yourself, and remind yourself that no matter what has happened in the past, you deserve the Sun, the Moon and all the stars. Because by believing in this, you'll also attract another who feels the same.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

You've been moving through tremendous growth this year, but some of that has made you question yourself. Of course, you can't grow unless you ask questions, but you must stop allowing doubt or past insecurities to dictate the romantic choices you're making in your life. You deserve the love you dream of. To receive that love, you must ensure you are being your entire radiant self. The Lions Gate Portal shines a light on your sector of self, helping you to release any of the baggage of the past year and to remember how unique and special you are.

Let yourself cast off any feelings or worries which aren't rooted in your highest self. You can build that great love, just like you can accomplish greatness in any area of your life. Never settling for less is what will help lead to more.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Change is good; no matter how small, the tiny shifts within yourself take root in the bigger things. Venus Retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, helping to change how you see life and your future. Venus in Leo activates themes of your intuition and subconscious as you create space for new truths to blossom. As you do, Uranus in Taurus triggers your sector of luck and abundance, helping you to see the life you seek may not be on some far-off distant horizon but in the life, you're living right now.

Slow down and see your relationship through a new lens during this period. Gratitude can go a long way in improving a connection and helping you see if what you have right now is once something you prayed for. You might already have the love you've dreamed of.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your intimacy and transformation sector, helping you embrace more of your romantic connection and release anything that threatens to steal you away from it. Last Quarter Moons are a time to focus on what you no longer need in your life as your intention comes more clearly. In Taurus, though, it's also about being able to enjoy life, and that includes your romantic relationship. Make sure to prioritize your partner this week and the time you spend together, so you can feel the value this relationship brings to your life.

Sometimes the most significant life changes are those where you realize what makes up an all-encompassing relationship. Don't let life detract from the love you've always wanted. Practice boundaries and protect the connection you've created because this brings you the greatest joy.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Last Quarter Moon and Uranus are in Taurus, highlighting the changes you've already felt coming in your romantic relationship. Both represent new beginnings only once you've focused on your truth. This lunation will help you tune into your romantic needs and visions for the future, allowing you to no longer need anyone to validate what you inherently know. Love is, by nature, not logical, but you've been working to ensure that your love life can be both stable and passionate. Now is the time to let fall away from what is no longer aligned with you, so you can genuinely embrace the transformative power of Uranus in your romantic zone.

Everything you want is coming to you, but you first must ensure you have the space to receive it. If you're entertaining what you don't genuinely want, the more you're delaying what you do from entering your life. Remember, where your focus goes is what will grow.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Venus Retrograde in Leo highlights your dreams for the future and your actions in making them a reality. This is a review period, so you can see what you want or need to change to live more of your imagined life. Don't let yourself become disempowered during this time because no matter how things seem, you are one decision away from a different life. As Venus Retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, you'll receive some divine downloads about how you can incorporate your growth and healing into making better decisions.

Mistakes happen so lessons can be learned. You can't be your best every day, but your honesty with yourself paves the way to take what happens and allow it to make you better — never bitter.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Uranus in Taurus highlights themes from your sector of joy and commitment, just as Venus Retrograde in Leo activates your zone of intimacy and transformation. You are on the verge of a new beginning in your romantic life, even if you don't yet want to see it. It's there. It's the product of all your growth and your work on yourself. In this, you must ensure you believe you deserve happiness. When you can prioritize this need and that you are worth it, then the changes required to make that your reality will naturally align for you.

Although it's a retrograde season, try not to trip over things from the past or how you wish you did something better. Everything has happened how it was meant to. Take the lessons, and open yourself up to receive all you've ever hoped love was.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

You are experiencing significant upgrades to all aspects connected to your romantic life as Venus Retrograde in Leo activates your sector of relationships. At the same time, Uranus in Taurus draws attention to your home and family. You may have been putting off a deeper level of commitment because you were still entertaining fears from past heartbreaks. It has nothing to do with your partner and everything to do with you trusting this new phase of your life. Nothing is the same as it was, so you don't have to fear things turning out the same. Embrace your growth and credit yourself for everything you've created.

Commitment can sometimes be overwhelming, even if you're not carrying around a fear of the past, but significant changes are coming to this area of your life. You want that next level of relationship and are also ready for it. Let yourself take a chance, follow your heart and you'll be amazed at where it leads you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

This is an exciting time for you romantically as Mars in Virgo inspires you to act and focus more on your romantic sector, as Virgo rules this area of your life. However, Venus Retrograde in Leo encourages change and reflection in your well-being zone and how you spend your days. You should be more conscious about if your actions align with what you say you want. It can be hard to put yourself back out there again, take chances and even advocate for yourself. Still, as Venus Retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, ruler of your communication sector, that's precisely what you're being guided to do.

To be more proactive in your romantic life, you must be willing to expose the secrets of your heart. No one is a mind reader, and while it might feel like you are at times, the particular person in your life needs to hear how you think — and what you're dreaming of. Take a risk this week, and you'll see they've been feeling the same way.

Romantic days for this week:

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus occurs today alongside the Lions Gate Portal, allowing you to slow down and focus on how you want to feel rather than what you must do. The last Quarter Moon represents a time for greater understanding to help you reflect on what you need, so you can release what you don't.

In Taurus, it helps you focus more on joy and pleasure as you drop back into your body and genuinely feel your emotions, tuning even more deeply into how your nervous system reacts to your partner. Take this as an opportunity for deeper reflection about the value and purpose of the relationship and if you need to give it more time or even heal any matters from the past.

The Lions Gate Portal represents the alignment of Earth with the star Sirus and the constellation Orion, which opens every year from the end of July to mid-August but peaks on (8-8) August 8, 2023. This Portal brings more light to the Earth, and your life, helping you see the truth, where you've been holding back and what is already promising a sweet new beginning.

Together, the Last Quarter Moon and Lions Gate Portal help you focus more on how you want to feel in your relationship as you are guided to release anything which no longer serves so you can focus on what matters.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Venus Retrograde in Leo allows you to reflect on your romantic patterns and how themes of self-love and self-worth have a hand in your choices. This represents a powerful time to understand a greater truth and see how everything is connected. Venus Retrograde also helps you know what relationships need more love and care and which are holding you back from receiving what you deserve.

On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Venus retrograde in Leo will square off with Uranus in Taurus, changing your romantic life. Uranus is known as the great awakener and tends to bring either shocking events or sudden clarity. Taurus is concerned with ridding your life of what isn't stable so you can build a stronger foundation in your life and your romantic relationship.

As the two square off midweek, expect the changes and revelations to be internal as Venus Retrograde continues to usher you through a powerful time of transformation and change. Rather than act on what comes to light, choose to observe it. Please look at how it feels for you and take it as one more point of knowledge you can use once Venus returns as a morning star later this month and finally turns direct.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.