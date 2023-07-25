What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 26, During Moon Sextile Mars

What can your zodiac sign manifest today, July 26, during the Moon sextile Mars transit? Today, Mars in Virgo creates a karmic touch point with the Scorpio Moon, inviting you to reveal your inner power to the world, embracing your authenticity unapologetically and no longer watering yourself down for others.

The more you are comfortable with who you are, the less it can ever be used against you by others. However, if you still hold doubts or even raging insecurities over who you are, then it’s those spaces others can tap into as they try to direct your path — but only you know which one is meant for you.

Mars represents determination and passion, while the Moon holds the key to understanding your emotional self. Together they have the power to embrace yourself exactly as you are. Not because you’re not continually growing and healing but because you are enough regardless of where you are.

When you feel enough, you also cease to vibrate the energy of lack and naturally will draw more to yourself. This is the premise of manifestation, which also correlates to how you feel about yourself. When you own your truth fully, you also start to reveal your inner power to the world, which makes you uniquely you. Everything you need, you already have and when you believe that — the world is yours.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 26:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Acceptance

Mars in Virgo is activating your sector of well-being. To seize this opportunity for change, you first must embrace acceptance of how everything is in this moment. Write down your affirmation on paper and then fold it three times. Take your paper and a sprig of lavender and place them together in a book within your home as you repeat the affirmation. As you put the book away, feel yourself embracing acceptance for everything in your life and releasing any anxiety.

Daily affirmation: I accept everything as it is and trust I have everything I need to create magic.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Focus

Virgo energy rules your joy, commitment and creativity zone. To harness the power of Mars in Virgo today, anoint your third eye with lemongrass essential oil and place a necklace with citrine or tiger’s eye around your neck. As you do, repeat the affirmation, and allow yourself to visualize the energy from the crystal directing your actions for the day.

Daily affirmation: I am focused on what matters most to me and allow myself to dismiss anything that takes me away from that.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Peace

Mars in Virgo will generate a chance for greater peace in your home, family and healing sector. Perform a self-massage with rose essential oil while repeating the affirmation. As you massage in the fragrant scent, envision sending each part of your body the love and peace you seek.

Daily affirmation: I am full of peace, harmony and softness as I embrace all the love in my life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Truth

Mars in Virgo and the Scorpio Moon will help you bring your emotional truth to the surface. To embrace this energy, write down your affirmation on a small slip of paper and fold it three times. Place the paper into a honey jar, sending in your intention as you do. Add this to your tea or other beverages when you need a dose of truth, or serve it to others if you need theirs.

Daily affirmation: I am aligned with divine truth and the power of transformation it possesses.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Abundance

Virgo energy governs your sector of finances and abundance. To harness Mars in Virgo and the Scorpio Moon, anoint your palms with orange essential oil and then rub them together in front of your face while inhaling the potent aroma. Repeat the affirmation as you close your eyes, focusing on a warm orange light surrounding your body. Once you do, take a green thread, and tie it around your right index finger, the part of the body ruled by Jupiter, to attract in even greater abundance.

Daily affirmation: I am radiating abundance and am constantly attracting what is meant for me.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Authenticity

Mars in Virgo is activating your sector of self, creating a portal for greater authenticity. Create a sacred scrub to help you step more into your truth by using salt and coconut oil for protection and cleansing. Add in verbena and bergamot essential oils, and then, as you are using this in a shower ritual, repeat the affirmation, envisioning everything scrubbing away that no longer resonates with you.

Daily affirmation: I own the truth of my identity and unapologetically embrace my inner authenticity.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Intuition

Mars in Virgo highlights your zone of dreams and intuition. Anoint your third eye with frankincense essential oil and place a sprig of lavender on your forehead as you lay in savasana. As your breath settles, place your hands together in shuni mudra to increase your intuition while practicing the wave breath work practice. Silently sync your affirmation to your breath during your ritual.

Daily affirmation: I am an intuitive and spiritual being connected to the world around me.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Support

Mars in Virgo and the Scorpio Moon will create an opportunity for you to manifest the support you crave. Create a circle with salt and sugar outside to represent protection and the sweetness of beneficial connections. As you sit inside, place your arms around yourself, hugging yourself as you close your eyes and repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Daily affirmation: I am supported and cherished by those who are meant to be in my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Purpose

Mars in Virgo is igniting a review and desire to do more with your life than simply go to work. You want to feel you are living for your purpose. Create an altar space with a green and violet candle. Place cinnamon, sage and mint around their bases and send in your intention for clarity around your greater purpose. Try to relax your eyes as you light the candle and meditate in front of the space. Hence, the two flames become one, silently holding the affirmation in your mind and taking note of the clarity that arises.

Daily affirmation: I am calling in my greater purpose to align with the truth of my soul.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Expansion

Virgo energy rules over your luck and abundance sector. As Mars in Virgo activates this sector, please write your name on a bay leaf and tie it to an orange feather to symbolize the limitless opportunities available to you from the universe. Place this in a south-facing area of your home with an orange candle on top of it while repeating the affirmation nine times.

Daily affirmation: I am seizing expansion opportunities and am excited about the unknown.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Intimacy

Mars in Virgo and the Scorpio Moon highlight intimacy and transformation themes. As you embrace this opportunity, take two small pieces of paper and write your name on one and your partner’s name on the other. Bind them together with red thread to symbolize love and intimacy, and then plant them beneath a rose bush as you repeat the affirmation. If you can’t plant it, seal it in a bag with rose petals and place it under your bed where you sleep.

Daily affirmation: I am opening my heart to forge a deeper intimate bond with myself and my partner.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Romance

Mars in Virgo gives you an auspicious time for manifesting as it moves through your romantic zone. Create an intention offering with rosemary, white sage lavender and rose petals to symbolize growth, healing and love. Send your choice to the offering and then as you light it and smudge your aura, repeat the affirmation seven times.

Daily affirmation: I am attracting a high-vibrating romantic partner to grow with.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.