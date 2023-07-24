What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 25, During The First Quarter Moon

What can your zodiac sign manifest on July 25, during the First Quarter Moon? Today, the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio invites you into the emotional depths as it tugs at your heartstrings and washes away any illusions you’ve had. Scorpio is the sign of truth and transformation, yet it also represents a deep commitment to self, and this energy will permeate your manifestations today.

First Quarter Moons are a time to reflect on what no longer seems to resonate with the intentions you’ve recently set on the New Moon, in this case, the one which occurred in Cancer on July 17, 2023. This is a chance to see what works for you or even against you as you progress toward fulfilling your manifestation and adjust as necessary.

During this time, the most important theme is a commitment so deep to yourself you don’t allow anything or anyone else to sway you from your destined path. You may recognize during this lunar phase; you must release certain aspects of your life that you can see are no longer necessary and begin to take even small steps to incorporate more of what is.

With Venus in its retrograde through the underworld, taking direct action may not be something that resonates or is very easy to do now. However, it doesn’t mean all change must be staved off for a later date. Think of small things, especially those related to reflection or a shift in perspective, that you can begin incorporating into your life.

Things are constantly changing and shifting as you grow and heal. During this process, the universe reveals more to you as you receive it, and you will find the truth will always surface.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 25:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Embracing change

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio activates your transformation sector, generating excitement about your desired changes. Create an aura spray using witch hazel, white sage, cedarwood, and lavender. As you spray this around your body, crown chakra down, repeat the affirmation, and deeply inhale, feeling your body infused with confidence and trust.

Daily affirmation: I embrace change enthusiastically in every facet of my life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Romantic transformation

Scorpio is your opposing sign, and because of that, it represents your romantic sector. With the First Quarter Moon here, it's time to focus on what needs to change to bring greater fulfillment. Please write down your intentions for your romantic life, fold the paper three times, and anoint it with lavender essential oil for peace. Plant this beneath an oak tree, symbolizing trust, as you repeat the affirmation seven times.

Daily affirmation: I am deserving of a whole, all-encompassing love.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Caring for your inner self

While the First Quarter Moon is in Scorpio, activating your health and well-being sector, write your affirmation onto a piece of paper and place it inside a small sachet bag. Add in lemongrass, lavender, rose petals, and rose quartz. As you seal it, repeat the affirmation six times, then place it in your purse or somewhere you carry as a reminder to care for yourself no matter where you are.

Daily affirmation: I am caring for my inner self as I prepare for the changes ahead.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: A healing truth

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio brings up family, commitment, and happiness themes. To harness this potent energy, anoint your chakra points with verbena essential oil for truth, and sit quietly as you focus on settling your breath. Once you have, place your left hand in tattva mudra, for truth, and your right on your heart to invoke emotional healing and the power to follow your heart. Repeat your affirmation five times in synch with your breath.

Daily affirmation: I welcome the healing energy of truth into myself and my life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Speaking your truth

Scorpio energy activates themes of healing, to embrace the power of the First Quarter Moon here, focus on speaking your feelings and needs. Massage cypress essential oil into your third eye using a piece of lapis lazuli to help communicate your truth. Then take this stone and place it on top of a picture of yourself on your altar near a blue candle to meditate on as you repeat the affirmation three times.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to speaking my truth with deep vulnerability and compassion.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Advocating for your dreams

The First Quarter Moon activates your communication sector, making this a powerful time to start networking and laying the foundation for your dreams. Anoint your wrists with lavender essential oil and place your right hand in shuni mudra to welcome in patience and understanding. Take three long breaths as you silently repeat your affirmation, then tie a lavender string around your left pinky to fulfill your dreams.

Daily affirmation: I trust in my dreams and soul to continually lead me forward into the path meant for me.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Focusing on the details

Scorpio energy rules your second house which governs value, finances, and even self-worth. To pay attention to these areas, anoint your third eye with rosemary essential oil and light an orange candle to help you focus on the details in your life. Next, you can participate in a mandala meditation by either drawing one of your own or coloring one in, noticing the ideas and tasks that come to you. Hold your affirmation gently in your mind’s eye while practicing the ritual.

Daily affirmation: I am focusing on the details of my dreams and life, so I am vibrating an energy of readiness.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Inner Renewal

The First Quarter Moon in your sign is an intense time of transformation as you are guided to give yourself what you most need. Using a sprig of lemon grass, practice a self-massage using cypress essential oil. As you do, repeat the affirmation and allow yourself to soak in the energy of the lemon grass, feeling renewed and ready for the next phase of your journey.

Daily affirmation: I have all the time I need to create the life I desire.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Forgiveness

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio activates themes of your subconscious, fears, and even hurt. To bring healing to these themes, take a blue candle and write your name and the names of anyone you feel you need to forgive. Anoint the candle with frankincense essential oil for forgiveness, and place lavender around its base. As you meditate in front of your sacred space, repeat the affirmation twelve times.

Daily affirmation: I forgive myself and others for whatever has occurred in the past so I can fully embrace my future.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Internal awareness

Gain mental clarity under the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio as it activates your zone of social groups and your reputation. Anoint a clear quartz with peppermint essential oil, and massage it into your heart chakra. As you repeat the affirmation eleven times, focus on absorbing the light and protection of the clear quartz, and then place it in your clothing for the day.

Daily affirmation: I am focusing on my inner self and my soul's awareness of what is meant for me and what isn’t.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest:Stability

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio highlights the ability to bring increased stability and growth to your professional sector. Begin by writing your name down on a slip of paper and tie one end of a yellow thread around it while repeating the affirmation. Then, go outside and connect the other end around a tree, burying the paper next to it. Repeat the affirmation as you focus on tapping into the stability of the earth; sprinkle salt around the tree to protect yourself from distractions or fears.

Daily affirmation: I am creating a life of stability, peace, and joy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest:Trusting yourself

Scorpio energy rules your sector of luck, abundance, and spiritual connection. To enhance your relationship with divine trust, anoint your sacral chakra with angelica essential oil while repeating the affirmation. Then tie a blue string around the right pinky finger, representing trust and self-love as you energetically bond with your inner self.

Daily affirmation: I trust myself to make decisions that align with my soul and the plans of the divine.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.