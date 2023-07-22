July 24 - 30 Love Horoscopes: Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Astrology Forecast

Your weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs is here for July 24 - 30, 2023? What's in store for your zodiac sign this week? Release the idea love is solely about romance and companionship as you are thrust within a vortex of transformation, helping you to make peace with your past and resurrect your divine truth and healing.

While you begin to navigate the waters of Venus retrograde in Leo, you’ll have the advantage of beginning to understand how many of the decisions you’ve made in your romantic life have been because of wounds or even the previous conditioning you’ve endured regarding what or how love is supposed to be.

But to heal, to grow means you recognize and release while others can have their ideals of love — it doesn’t mean they are yours. To truly heal means pointing out what has been calling the shots in your own life. While at one point you believed it was solely yourself, you’ll start to see perhaps it was a childhood wound, a fear of abandonment, or even the risk of having your heart broken.

As you reflect on your romantic life, Pluto in Capricorn will form a tension point with the North Node in Aries as part of its retrograde. While the North Node just recently moved into this determined fire sign, Pluto has returned once again to Capricorn. This is the past and future collision within this divine present moment. It helps give you the perspective of what is likely if you change nothing, yet also reveals the sweet promise of what if you do.

This is the moment you can understand more deeply how the past affects the future and how growing from it allows you to step into greater power to direct your path. As it does, the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio infuses your life with the energy of release and of taking action. The universe is providing you with the space of not just finally seeing clearly, but also being able to choose a new path that will be strengthened as Mercury shifts into Virgo.

While retrograde periods make direct action more challenging, it doesn’t mean your world has to shift overnight, for even the most minor step, the quietest admittance of truth, will send ripples across your life as you finally are sending out the vibration of readiness for the life and love, you’ve always dreamed of because suddenly it seems that it is possible. What’s more, it always was.

Weekly Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign For July 24 - 30, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

To step into the fires of transformation requires courage and faith that what awaits you on the other side will be far better than what you leave behind. While you are known for plunging headlong into new territory, it doesn’t mean you’re immune to fears or doubt, especially regarding the most critical parts of your life – your home and relationship. But you already have decided on the path you will take, and what’s different now is you are beginning to trust that even if there are no guarantees, you ultimately know you can’t remain where you are.

When nothing seems to work, the universe gives you a divine sign to try something different. This is precisely what you will do as the First Quarter Moon rises in Scorpio during the week of July 24 - 30, 2023, as it lights up your sector of transformation and intimacy. Don’t be afraid to go for the great just because you worry about losing what has felt good enough.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

You’ve been trying to keep your feet on the ground as you navigate the changing landscape in front of you. Even while others around you have been plunged into their dark night of the soul or the lifelong journey of becoming, you have tried to remain steadfast to your path. But you must start asking yourself, what are you trying to accomplish by resisting change? Instead of worrying about losing yourself or the ground being pulled out from under you, lean into your personal why. You don’t always have to be the one to have it together; now, you deserve to be human just as much as anyone else.

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio activates your romantic sector in the week of July 24 - 30, 2023, helping you reflect on what you need to heal and release to start focusing on a new path and dream. Don’t be afraid to see the truth or take a stand. There’s no point in trying to be the strong one for everyone else if, in the end, you end up being the only one left standing.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Friday, July 28, 2023

Mercury is your ruling planet, as it prefers the ability to think fast and communicate articulately; however, as it enters Virgo and lights up your house of home, family, and healing, you’ll start to see a different purpose come into your life. It’s not enough to communicate, especially in relationships, but instead to do so with transparency and honest intentions. Focus this week on where you can be more purposeful in your communication in a way that allows your partner to develop a deeper emotional bond with you. Just because you might not feel like anything is wrong doesn’t mean things can’t improve.

Right now is the moment to take your relationship to a new level. Discuss one another’s path, and bring up healing, regrets, and fears. All of the topics that seemed unnecessary or simply not very fun are those which will help you truly create the relationship you desire.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

As the opposing sign of Capricorn, you’ve been going through an immense transformation this year as Pluto began to wrap up its time there and tested the new freedom of Aquarius. However, like any significant transformation, it doesn’t happen all at once and is made up of small moments of change. Don’t doubt your progress or think because themes or even practical matters are coming up for revision that, somehow, you have drifted off course. What is coming up now is solely for tying up any loose ends and helping you learn more deeply why you have made certain choices in your romantic life.

As the First Quarter Moon peaks in Scorpio the week of July 24 - 30, 2023, focus on what you need to release to make space for greater joy. It may be a relationship or the guilt of feeling like you needed to listen to your heart for once. You deserve happiness, but first, you must create the space to receive it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

You love looking at life as an experience, a treasure trove of adventures and moments that take your breath away. But underneath all of the excitement, you crave a place of peace, of nurturing where your soul can feel at ease. This year has been mainly about stretching you into new spaces and territories as you have embraced a more significant purpose within your career and a newfound sense of intimacy in love. However, now you will be able to focus on your home space, the one that you often forget matters most.

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio will activate your home, family, and healing sector, helping you look at what you need to release, forgive, and even take action on to manifest the life you genuinely desire. Don’t get caught up in the old stories that maybe some things aren’t meant for you. If it’s in your heart, it’s a divine promise from the spirit; you must find the faith to believe you can create it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

This is an exciting week ahead for you, as the North Node in Aries activates your intimacy and transformation sector, just as Pluto in Capricorn returns you to lessons of your past, as it lights up all themes related to commitment, joy, and even family. You keep repeating something here because you can’t see another way forward, but there is one; you must become still enough to embrace the divine guidance the universe is sending.

Instead of being committed to only feeling happy when things are exactly as you pictured, recognize where your beliefs and need for perfection steal the joy you have wanted to create. Be willing to look at things differently and, of course, to take action differently as well. Everything in your life holds the promise of what you’ve always wanted, but first, you have to be able to see it.

Focus on yourself this week and what lens you view your romantic life through. Make sure you are allowing yourself to practice gratitude for how far you and your partner have come, and most of all, be willing to see that often; joy grows more abundantly in the unexpected moments than the ones you had tried to plan.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The North Node recently shifted into Aries, ruler of your romantic sector, and has given you the feeling you are right where you are now. You trust and are divinely guided in this life. Instead of feeling attached to a particular outcome, you trust that as long as you follow your heart and listen to yourself, you will always be precisely where you are meant to be.

But, there is still some room for lessons. This week as the North Node in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, ruler of your home, family, and healing zone, you will be asked to look at where you are still living in the past. As much as you’ve grown in your self-worth and ability to trust divine timing, something is still centered around your home or beliefs, limiting you from stepping into this new era. Once you can heal that, everything changes, and you will finally understand why everything needed to happen as it did.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Everything you’ve been doing is about becoming better. But being better is also centered in your healing, which means yourself, your beliefs, and even your interactions with others are all something you’ve been reviewing and making changes within. To heal means to understand why you’ve made your choices, forgive yourself and others, and find grace and compassion for the journey you’ve had to take to arrive here in this moment.

In the week of July 24 - 30, 2023, the North Node in Aries activates themes of healing, while Pluto in Capricorn triggers pieces of communication regarding the past. This may be resorting to an old pattern or way of thinking or even how you have previously communicated your needs or feelings with your partner. Be so committed to doing things differently that you don’t allow yourself to slip back into an old version of yourself when triggered. Love will always help you heal into your higher self, but you must be committed to your growth, even in the most challenging times.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

You have been learning how your self-worth governs the decisions you’ve made in your romantic life. At times it’s been something that has felt challenging to face because, ultimately, that means it’s not that certain relationships or even levels of life aren’t meant for you, but that you have to feel worthy to receive them. Notice this week how you start to understand the correlation between who you’ve attracted and how you’ve been feeling about yourself at the time. You are not destined forever to settle for love, but you first have to be able to step into what you indeed are worth.

The North Node in Aries during the week of July 24 - 30, 2023, will form a climax with Pluto in Capricorn, allowing you to understand how the choices you’ve been making are rooted in your growth. Aries rules your sector of happiness, while Capricorn governs value and self-worth. To step into the joyful, romantic life you seek, you must first revisit some of your past lessons. There is no such thing as time wasted, especially if it helps you grow into the person you were meant to be.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

You are on the brink of newness and fulfillment as Pluto in Capricorn aligns with the North Node in Aries, showing how close you are to everything you’ve ever wanted. First, though, you need to take an honest look at yourself. There is still something to learn or bring closure regarding your choices or beliefs about love and relationships. Once you can embody the lessons of Pluto in your sign, you will see the North Node in Aries aim for your biggest dreams.

Aries rules your home, family, and healing sector. This new era is just beginning; it promises the next two years full of opportunities to create the relationship and life you’ve always desired. Don’t feel like you have to rush into it; instead, reflect on your personal growth and if you are doing things differently. It can be hard to accept that lens of truth and tilt it toward yourself, but the payoff is you will finally be able to trust this new chapter of your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Friday, July 28, 2023

Venus is currently retrograde in Leo, ruler of your romantic sector, helping you to reflect and focus on how you have followed your heart with courage or instead tried to take the safe path to love. This will help you understand where you are still giving power to the wounds of your past. As long as there is a fear about things turning out anything like they were before, you’re letting them rule your life. Instead, this becomes about you focusing on what you truly want and desire for your relationship, regardless of what has happened in the past and, even more, what anyone might say about it.

You are the visionary. You are for a reason, and while it can be hard not to have everyone understand, it doesn’t mean you are ever wrong. As Mercury returns to Virgo during the week of July 24 - 30, 2023 activating your sector of intimacy and transformation, take this as a sign from the universe to start getting clear about what you want and need from your partner. Everything you desire is being offered to you. However, if you’re still allowing fears or opinions to direct your path, you won't be able to receive the full scope of joy and love that is divinely meant for you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Friday, July 28, 2023

Virgo is your opposing sign and ruler of your romantic sector. As Mercury shifts into this grounded detail orientated terrain, you can focus on the more logical and pragmatic parts of love. Don’t let yourself lose your spirit of romanticism; it’s about bringing balance to your growth. Love should be more than just chemistry and starry skies; it must have roots to keep growing.

Mercury in Virgo will allow you to start reflecting on the logical aspects of your romantic life and start making plans for how you want to move ahead. For you, being able to take your head along with your heart is an essential romantic lesson, as, in the past, you’ve had to learn what happens when you don’t. When you can see the past clearly for what it was and embrace the plans the present moment offers you, you feel a stronger sense of confidence in your heart. To truly grow in a relationship, you have to be willing to sort out the details of life, and don’t worry; once you do, there’ll be plenty of moments for romance along the way.

Romantic dates for this week's love horoscope:



Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Transformation isn’t something you choose, but instead, a force to be surrendered into. In the week ahead of July 24 - 30, 2023, Pluto in Capricorn squares off with the North Node, now in Aries, twice. Pluto is the lord of the underworld and the bringer of truth; as it aligns with the new era, the North Node in Aries carries expected big moments of awakening, healing, and awareness. This energy can be a bit challenging. However, its ultimate purpose is to help redirect you so the lessons of Pluto in Capricorn can be realized and your the divine fate of the North Node in Aries, stepped into.

Embrace anything being possible, and of course, that includes sudden realizations about yourself and your romantic choices. This is the moment the darkness finally comes to light, as you can see the purpose of everything with stark clarity. In relationships, this will bring up patterns, cycles, and wounds from the past, not just those you chose but also those you created. It will act as a lightning bolt, helping you focus on what needs to be done to start doing things differently.

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio also rises alongside this powerful alliance, allowing you to take what surfaces with Pluto and the North Node, not as an obstacle to your path ahead, but so you can finally find peace with the past. Let go of what cannot be changed to step into the truth of your destiny.

Friday, July 28, 2023

Mercury rules all matters of thought and communication; on Friday, July 28, 2023, it will enter the earth sign of Virgo kicking your brain into overdrive. Virgo Mercury excels, allowing you to think strategically, tackle details, and form grand plans. However, it also can put you into a place of overthinking and analytical energy, which can drive you in circles with no real destination.

For relationships, Mercury in Virgo can help with communication, so long as the healing energy of this earth sign is embraced. Try to focus on the feelings at hand to bring balance to the mental focus which will be present. The warning of this energy is you can become so logical you forget love is anything but. By incorporating feelings into your planning, you can make the most of this energy while still focusing on what is most important — your heart.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.