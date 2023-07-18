What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 19, With Moon Conjunct Mercury In Leo

Here's what your zodiac signs can manifest by using a daily affirmation for July 19, 2023, during Mercury conjunct the Moon in Leo. There will always be a million reasons why something won’t work how you hoped it would. Doubt can exist within even the most destined situations; however, feeding into these fears or doubts only strengthens their power.

Instead, it’s about choosing to see these doubts as passing clouds within your mind, not clinging to one as absolute truth, but rather observing their arrival and departure. Understanding that while it’s normal to have these arise, it’s also in your power to choose what to focus on.

When you harness your power of focus, you can determine what truth you live by. You can choose what is important to you and what to use to help propel you forward into the life you want to manifest.

Focus isn’t just about what you choose to give your energy to but also how committed you are to that vision. When it comes to manifesting, the more you genuinely believe it and are committed to it, the more quickly it will become your reality.

Today, Mercury, the planet of communication, and the Moon in Leo come together to form one robust and energetic wave that helps you embrace your focus and direct it towards your greatest passion – which will always be your divine purpose.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 19:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Discernment

Tune into your inner self by anointing yourself with lavender oil and then sitting in quiet meditation. Place a clear quartz in your left hand and obsidian in your right to guide you forward in truth and protect you from anything you no longer need. As you sit absorbing the energy of the crystals, repeat the affirmation silently.

Daily affirmation: I am choosing what benefits me and walking away from what isn’t.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Forgiveness

Write a letter to yourself and others who hurt or betrayed you. When you finish, fold the letter three times, and anoint it with rosemary essential oil for healing. Take and burn safely outside while repeating the affirmation and scattering the cooled ashes in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I forgive myself for when I wasn’t at my best and for those who inadvertently hurt me.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Transparency

Anoint your throat chakra with lemongrass essential oil, wear clear quartz jewelry, or place one within your clothing. As you anoint yourself, focus specifically on feeling safe to be transparent with all those in your life as you reflect on your truth. Repeat the affirmation three times to close your ritual.

Daily affirmation: I am transparent in my intentions.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Acceptance

Create an acceptance sacred sachet using rose quartz, rosemary, and lavender. Once you tie it together, hold it in your hands, send your affirmation into it, and then place it under your pillow before sleeping.

Daily affirmation: I accept everything for what it is and release the idea it could be any different.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Awareness

Place a blue candle in a north-facing part of your home as you focus on the flame and repeat the affirmation. Blue symbolizes awareness, knowledge, and acceptance as you meditate on your affirmation, visualizing a blue aura emanating from your body.

Daily affirmation: I am raising my awareness to make more conscious decisions in my life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Truth

Gather a green candle and write the word truth on it. Place it on your altar and surround it with verbena for truth and lavender for peace. As you meditate in front of your space, repeat the affirmation, and allow yourself to settle her nervous system to accept greater truths.

Daily affirmation: I can safely embrace the truth within myself and others.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Risk-taking

Write your affirmation on a piece of paper, then take this and bind it to an orange feather while repeating the affirmation. Once you’ve secured the ritual, take this, and place it on your altar with a fig on top of it, representing faith in your new path.

Daily affirmation: I am ready to take a risk in manifesting my divine purpose.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Stepping into your power

Begin your meditation by smudging yourself with balsam needles which will help you remove negative energy and step entirely into your power. Then, write down your affirmation while repeating it softly to yourself, folding the paper three times, and placing it under a gold candle on your altar.

Daily affirmation: I will no longer give away my power to others but instead step into it for myself.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Reflection

Anoint your third eye with lime essential oil and sit quietly as you allow yourself to practice the wave breath for greater grounding and connection to your inner self. Once you’ve settled your breath, repeat the affirmation nine times as you create space for understanding to surface.

Daily affirmation: I am using reflection as a tool for self-growth.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Rebirth

Write a letter to yourself releasing the parts or habits you no longer align with. Once finished, fold the paper three times, anoint it with lavender to bring peace to the past, and burn safely while repeating the affirmation as you release the cooled ashes to the wind.

Daily affirmation: I am no longer who I was and will continue embracing the rebirth process.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Romantic expression

Create a sacred bundle with ose, lavender, Lapis Lazuli, and rose quartz. Place this near a blue candle to open communication and expression, repeating your affirmation seven times.

Daily affirmation: I am opening the space for romantic expression and connection.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Ease

Perform an evening ritual of massaging your chakra points and the soles of your feet using a soft, gentle touch with chamomile essential oil. As you do, quietly repeat the affirmation, and visualize an aura of softness and ease surrounding you.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing a life of ease.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.