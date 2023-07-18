July 19 Love Horoscopes: 3 Zodiac Signs Can Be The Luckiest, During Moon Conjunct Mercury

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 19, during the Moon conjunct Mercury. Today, get ready to say what's on your minds, zodiac signs, because today, July 19, 2023, is all about telling it like it is. Communication is at an all-time high today, and that's because we have the cosmic support of Moon conjunct Mercury at our backs. Anyone who knows what it's like to be in a romantic relationship knows — sooner or later — that the only way to create a successful and loving environment is through open, honest communication. With Moon conjunct Mercury on our side, it's almost guaranteed that today will be fortunate.

We have also learned in our vast experience that it's not always easy just 'telling it like it is' and that, as we've learned, when we don't speak up, we lose out. We can even lose our relationship if we stay locked into the fear that often comes with that inability to say what's on our minds. We fear our partners rejecting us. We don't believe that our truth will be accepted if we say our truth. During Moon conjunct Mercury, we get that extra kick of confidence, however, and for three zodiac signs, that's all it takes to get us on the road to proper and meaningful communication.

So, because we have things on our minds today, it might be a good time to utilize the mercurial power that comes with this day's transit. Let's bridge the gap and let the silence be filled with good, hearty conversation. Let this day be as great as we know it can be. Here are the three zodiac signs that will rise to the top of the communication game.

July 19 love horoscopes are luckiest for three zodiac signs:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Moon conjunct Mercury has you feeling like you want to 'go there' with your thoughts and feelings today, Aries. You feel confident enough to approach your romantic partner with a little idea you've been kicking around, which you'd like their input on. That's exactly how Moon conjunct Mercury works. It helps us to bring out ideas, speak about them shamelessly and bring in other people's opinions.

This is a share and shares alike kind of day, and what you say today will inspire your partner to bring their own wacky set of ideas to the table. This day is great for both of you because you inspire each other. You love hearing what they have to say and vice versa. That's why you are the couple you are. You work well together; on July 19, 2023, you'll see this in spades.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've always believed cutting to the chase is the best way to get your point across. Why bother beating around the bush when it comes to communication, right? On July 19, 2023, you'll feel especially inspired by the transit Moon conjunct Mercury because you'll notice that whatever fears you may have had in the past suddenly seem to be irrelevant now. This could also imply that you and your loved one have crossed a new border and that fear has no place in your life as partners. All of this works and snowballs as the two of you realize there is no need to fear the power of words during Moon conjunct Mercury. You find ultimate freedom today, furthering your relationship as you walk together into the future.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Communication has always been key for you, Libra, and on this day, July 19, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury, you feel as though you do not need anything that represses that feeling. Both you and your partner have established a certain kind of rapport, and you will notice how close you have become today because of it.

If there's something on your mind — or theirs— it will come out in the open today and be both welcomed and accepted. It's a lucky day for your love life because you feel free in ways you know others do not. It's not the comparison that brings you feelings of luck but the knowledge that you did this, Libra. You made this happen in your life. One life to live ... and you're doing it your way. You are liberated from the shackles of closeted communication.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.