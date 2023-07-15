What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 16, During The New Moon In Cancer

Don't be afraid to reset everything in your life. This evening, the Cancer New Moon becomes ripe for intention setting and realizing that often it's your care and love you most need. Cancer rules the deepest part of your emotional self and your ability to self-soothe, create balance and even nurture yourself. New Moons are a powerful portal of intention, increasing whatever you manifest as you harness the profound connection to the universe and the world around you.

Manifesting on a Cancer New Moon requires understanding what you need to feel safe, loved and brave enough to step into a new beginning. While Cancer is most often associated with the feelings of home, it also carries the ability to find immense courage in pursuing all things love. Because of the profound emotional transformation available, you will be invited to hit that karmic reset button in your life and within yourself. Think of this as a chance to no longer participate in cycles, situations or relationships in which you constantly try to improve and instead accept that they can't be.

This is your opportunity for a reset. A chance to embrace your truth and start caring for yourself in all the ways you truly desire so you can begin to attract those who will do the same. It's never too late for a reset, and sometimes it's also what is required to change directions in your life and manifest what resonates.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 16:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Healing

Begin by smudging yourself with pine and white sage to bring about more healing. Then scatter the ashes outside your front door and sprinkle with cinnamon while repeating the affirmation four times.

Daily affirmation:: I am healing myself and creating a happier and more peaceful home.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Words of affirmation

To attract greater love and care into your life, anoint your throat chakra with rose essential oil and adorn yourself with rose quartz. Visualize how you would feel receiving greater words of affirmation while repeating the affirmation three times.

Daily affirmation:: I am worthy of being spoken to with love, genuineness, and care.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Grace

Calm down by anointing your chakra points with geranium essential oil and sit cross-legged in a quiet space. While focusing on your breath, place your hands into padma mudra to call in more extraordinary grace for yourself, repeating the affirmation until you feel a softening in your heart chakra.

Daily affirmation:: I am gentle with myself in all ways that promote growth.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Acceptance

Gather a stone or pebble for each situation or relationship in your life which has been challenging. Please place them in a pouch or jar, adding a few drops of blue cypress essential oil. You can find a quiet space to sit and then take out each stone individually and assign the situation or relationship to them, laying them out in front of you. Once finished, repeat the affirmation for each one as you scatter them in your garden.

Daily affirmation:: I accept things as they are so that I can begin to implement the changes I seek.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Inner peace

Begin by anointing your third eye with bergamot essential oil, then sit quietly as you allow your nervous system to settle, breathing in the fragrant aroma. Visualize a warm inner light radiating out through your body around you, acting as a shield from anything that threatens to disturb it. Once fully radiating, repeat the affirmation twelve times.

Daily affirmation:: I will not allow anything or anyone to disrupt the peace I have created for myself.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Self-care

Make time for yourself this evening by creating a sacred bath using lemongrass, lavender and rose. As you soak in the warm water, focus on long slow inhales and centering your mind on enjoying the moment. Once you're finished, perform a self-massage with rose essential oil while repeating the affirmation, then spend the evening enjoying an energy of softness and peace.

Daily affirmation: I am allowed to slow down and care for myself.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Balance

Gather lavender and basil to represent your professional and personal lives. Take a white string and wrap each end around one of the herb bundles. Place this on your altar with a blue candle and drop it into your heart as you focus on creating space for what you want to feel, repeating the affirmation ten times as you close out your ceremony.

Daily affirmation: I am focusing on creating greater balance in my professional and personal lives.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Trusting yourself

Anoint your chakra points with ginger essential oil to increase your trust and confidence in yourself, profoundly inhaling and sending energy to every part of your body. Once you feel settled, tie a blue string around your right ring finger to activate greater trust while repeating the affirmation nine times.

Daily affirmation: I trust myself to know what is best for me and honor my truth deeply.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Forgiveness

Begin by performing a self-massage using lemon balm essential oil and finding stillness in your body. Light a blue candle, and place your hands in varada mudra, a symbol of forgiveness, while repeating the affirmation eight times.

Daily affirmation: I forgive myself for when I wasn't my best and for others who acted out of hurt.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: A soft love

Please write your affirmation on paper and then place it in a jar. Add in sugar, rose petals, lavender and cinnamon for abundance. Place on your altar and light a pink candle as you softly repeat the affirmation seven times while focusing on a feeling of softness in your body and your life.

Daily affirmation: I am welcoming in a soft love from which I will not have to heal.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Nurturing yourself

Before starting your day, ask yourself what will feel good for you today. Placing your hands on your heart, acknowledge this truth, and then anoint your heart chakra with marjoram essential oil. Focus on yourself and practice disregarding thoughts about what you should be doing and, instead, honor yourself and your soul.

Daily affirmation: I am taking time to do what feels good for my soul and prioritizing my needs.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Fulfillment

As you rise, create a tea using basil, spearmint and lemongrass. Make a space of not having to rush through anything and sit in peace as you repeat the affirmation five times, reflecting on all you are grateful for. With each sip, focus on being grateful for something different.

Daily affirmation: I am delighted with my life and feel gratitude for all I have.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.