What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest The Week Of July 17, During Venus Retrograde

Your lessons will always point the way to your blessings. It's time to slow down and focus on the patterns and cycles within your life, especially those that involve romance or finances. Knowing what the universe has been trying to teach you is the best way to create space for greater abundance and blessings.

Venus, the planet that rules love and money, begins retrograde in the week of July 17 – 23, 2023, and ushers in a karmic reboot for your entire life. The planet of love retrogrades every two years or so and brings a powerful point of reflection for you to start incorporating new lessons. However, this year is made all the more potent by the nodes switching signs.

At the start of the week, the North Node will shift into Aries and the South Node into Libra, closing out one cycle and beginning a brand new one. This is the time to realize any lessons that have been showing up in your life and do your karmic sweep. Otherwise, the universe will force your hand and make what needs to change, so obviously, there will no longer be an option not to.

Venus slows down as the nodes shift into new territory, beginning forty days and nights in the underworld, far from the brilliant Sun's reach. It's time to change into what is real instead of what you wish was and to take that sometimes harsh lens of truth to every facet of your life.

Venus retrograde offers a powerful time to view your romantic lessons, notice the patterns or cycles you're stuck within or even those situations where you ignore reality because you wish it were different. As you journey through the underworld with the planet of love, focus on what it is teaching you, what new actions you can take and how to incorporate all your lessons into the magical blessings of manifestation.

What your zodiac sign can manifest this week:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: A healing love

Gather a red candle and anoint it with bergamot essential oil for healing. Place the candle on your altar and surround it with white sage, pine, rosemary, lavender and pink rose petals. As you meditate in front of this space each evening, try to do it at times that incorporate angel number six, a symbol of unconditional love.

Affirmation for manifestation: I am attracting a peaceful, healing love.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Emotional safety

Anoint your chakra points with patchouli essential oil to help heal any emotional disconnection, and then sit quietly, allowing your breath to settle. Once you are grounded, incorporate the balloon breathwork practice as you repeat the affirmation silently in synch with your breath.

Affirmation for manifestation: I am emotionally safe with myself and those in my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Vulnerability

Begin your ritual by smudging yourself with white sage and lavender to clear your energy. Then write a letter to yourself with 'I am safe' statements as you visualize a white light of protection surrounding you. Once finished, fold it three times, a divine number and place it in a sachet with rose petals. You can put this in an east-facing window to connect more deeply to your spirit and truth while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation for manifestation: I am vulnerable with my deepest feelings and truths.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Self-worth

Begin a daily ritual of performing a self-massage with jasmine essential oil to help increase your confidence and self-worth while repeating the affirmation. You also can use Carnelian during meditation or sleep with it under your pillow for a greater sense of worthiness.

Affirmation for manifestation: I am worthy and deserving of everything I dream of.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Authenticity

Create a smudge using verbena, and while cleansing your energy with a white feather, repeat the affirmation, inhaling deeply and connecting to your inner self. Repeat this nightly as you silently affirm your worthiness to be yourself, no matter what that might mean simply.

Affirmation for manifestation: I am unapologetically myself, which will always be enough.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Truth

Daily, write down a different truth you feel or have realized about your life while enjoying peppermint and lavender tea. Save the tea and the other truths you've written down to plant in your garden together at the end of the week, repeating the affirmation twelve times as you do.

Affirmation for manifestation: I am embracing the truth about myself and my life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Justice

Create an offering bowl with dandelion, basil and lemongrass. Place a white candle in the middle, and as you meditate on your offering, repeat the affirmation eleven times. At the week's end, safely burn the offering and return the ashes to the wind.

Affirmation for manifestation: I am balancing the scales of justice and co-creating with the universe.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Recognition

Anoint yourself with eucalyptus essential oil each evening and hold pyrite as you repeat the weekly affirmation. At the end of the week, please write a letter about your accomplishments and bury it beneath a basil plant in your garden for prosperity.

Affirmation for manifestation: I am worthy of recognition for my efforts and talents.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Responsibility

Write down a letter describing how you need to embrace greater responsibility in your life. Fold it three times, plant it beneath a yellow daisy symbolizing responsibility and repeat the affirmation ten times. Return to this space each evening, doing the same, focusing on embodying a bright yellow light of capability.

Affirmation for manifestation: I am embracing responsibility as a tool to create the life of my dreams.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Lightwork

During meditation, anoint yourself with cedarwood essential oil and place clear quartz on your third eye. As you lay quietly, incorporate the wave breathwork practice as you envision yourself shining a bright light of truth to any of the shadows you've been trying to transmute.

Affirmation for manifestation: I am a shining beacon of light and can transform shadow work into healing.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Romantic agreement

Create a space for love by binding a red candle with blue thread and then adorning it with lavender, rose petals and rosemary. Once it's lit by yourself or your partner, repeat the affirmation seven times each evening and then at the end of the week, use the herbs to create a tea. Let love sweeten it instead of honey.

Affirmation for manifestation: I am open to a new romantic agreement in alignment with my soul.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Dedication

Open your intention by lighting a gold candle and anointing yourself with cypress essential oil. Gaze at the flame as you embody a similar golden light radiating within yourself. Once you feel centered, write a promise letter to yourself while holding the affirmation in your mind's eye. Fold three times and place on your altar for the week, returning to your affirmation and visualization each evening.

Affirmation for manifestation: I am dedicated to my truth and the creation of a life centered around it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.