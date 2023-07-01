What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest The First Week Of July 3 - 9, 2023

The Full Moon in Capricorn and the Quarter Moon in Aries bring great promise for our lives.
By Kate Rose — Written on Jul 01, 2023
Photo: Kaponia Aliaksei via Canva Pro
The Moon will always reveal your truth. During the week of July 3 – 9, 2023, lunar energies will prevail, ushering you into a space of working with the Moon to bring about your most impactful manifestation work. The Moon rules your truth, emotions, and the part of you often considered vulnerable. Because of that, it also holds great power in transforming your life.
The Full Moon in Capricorn and the Last Quarter Moon in Aries occur this week, emphasizing the energy of completion and letting go. When it comes to manifesting, this serves as an invitation to reflect on what is working and what isn't, so you can let go and re-strategize. It also helps you become more aware of your beliefs and whether you work for or against yourself.
While both energies carry a release, Capricorn brings groundedness and stability, while Aries is bold and ready for a new beginning. Take heart this week as you view the Full Moon in Capricorn as only the beginning of the journey so that when the First Quarter Moon rises, you will be sure of what is no longer serving you in your life.
RELATED: Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope: July 3 - 9, 2023
You do hold the power to create anything you desire for your life. However, the caveat is if you are working with the universe. For example, you may be guided to release something else before being able to call in your genuine desire. This is an opportunity to realize if nothing you try seems to work, then this is the sign it's time to try something different. Don't take a 'not yet' as never from the universe this week, and instead, look deeper into the process of creating, knowing that the truth the Moon reveals will always enable you to manifest what is meant for you.
What your zodiac sign can manifest the first week of July 3 - 9:
Aries
(March 21 - April 19)
Manifest: Self-belief
Begin your ritual by writing your name on a bay leaf and anointing it with geranium essential oil. Next, place this on your altar beside a gold candle and repeat the affirmation ten times.
Affirmation For This Week: I release self-doubt and believe in my ability to create anything I desire.
RELATED: 12 Simple Ways To Communicate With The Universe & Get What You Want
Taurus
(April 20 - May 20)
Manifest: Confidence
Marigolds represent confidence as they can bloom, like you, in any condition. You can incorporate these into your ritual this week by planting them outside or in a container garden, repeating the affirmation while you do. You can also place one under your pillow or carry it in your pocket for added benefit.
Affirmation For This Week: I release my fears and embrace the confidence to take risks.
RELATED: 15 Mysterious Ways The Universe Communicates With You (So Pay Attention!)
Gemini
(May 21 - June 20)
Manifest: Transparency
Gather a white candle and place verbena around its base. As you settle into a cross-legged position before it, place your hands over your eyes and keep the flame in your mind's eye. Repeat the affirmation eight times, then remove your hands, laying them palms up on your knees while taking four complete rounds of breath.
Affirmation For This Week: I am letting go of my unworthiness and am practicing full transparency.
RELATED: 9 Ways To Quiet Your Mind & Follow The Path The Universe Has Laid Out For You
Cancer
(June 21 - July 22)
Manifest: Faith
Create an intention jar using amethyst, rose quartz, rosemary and lavender. Write your affirmation on a slip of paper and place it in the pot. Once ready, position your intention jar on a north-facing windowsill to allow greater faith. At the end of the week, burn the herbs, and return them to the earth.
Affirmation For This Week: I am releasing my fears and choosing to have faith in love again.
RELATED: 6 Signs The Universe Is Testing You
Leo
(July 23 - August 22)
Manifest: Self-motivation
Begin your days with a dedicated practice of anointing your pulse points with anise essential oil for motivation. Once you're breathing in the confident aroma, find a quiet space to sit and perform the 4-7-8 breathwork practice while silently holding the affirmation in your mind.
Affirmation For This Week: I am letting go of excuses and fully stepping into my power.
RELATED: 10 Ways To Rid Yourself Of Bad Luck, Curses & Negative Energy
Virgo
(August 23 - September 22)
Manifest: Choosing yourself
To choose yourself more fully, begin by anointing your third eye with rose essential oil. Then, sit in front of your mirror with a white candle and repeat the affirmation as you focus on your reflection and what it means to choose yourself. Wear jewelry made of aventurine, or place one in your pocket for greater embodiment.
Affirmation For This Week: I am releasing chasing those who don't choose me and choosing myself instead.
RELATED: 7 Things You Must Do To Create Your Own Luck & Get What You Want
Libra
(September 23 - October 22)
Manifest: Healing
Create an altar space with a white and black candle, pine and amethyst. As you visit this sacred space each evening, write down a different hurt or aspect of the past you are releasing, fold it three times, and add it to an offering bowl. Add the pine and some lavender at the end of the week, burn safely as you repeat the affirmation, and allow the wind to take the cooled ashes.
Affirmation For This Week: I am letting go of identifying with past hurts and am choosing the peace of healing.
RELATED: How To Get 'Lucky Girl Syndrome' To Make Sure You Achieve Anything You Want
Scorpio
(October 23 - November 21)
Manifest: Productive conversations
Start anointing your throat chakra with peppermint essential oil each morning to help you open your energy and find the right words when necessary. At the end of the week, write your affirmation on a slip of paper, and bury it with rosemary, and three almonds, while repeating your claim and focusing on your throat chakra.
Affirmation For This Week: I am letting go of the need to be correct and am creating space for productive, healthy conversations.
RELATED: Why You Need To Find Your Own Luck, And Not Wait For Luck To Find You
Sagittarius
(November 22 - December 21)
Manifest: Self-value
Write your name on a dollar bill, anoint it with olive oil and then roll it up while repeating the affirmation. When it's finished, take it, place it in the soil vertically next to a basil plant for prosperity, and sprinkle it with cinnamon.
Affirmation For This Week: I am no longer acting in ways that don't honor myself as I fully embrace my inner value and all I am capable of.
RELATED: The Super Easy 5-Minute Trick That Invites Good Luck & Prosperity Into Your Home And Life
Related Stories From YourTango:
Capricorn
(December 22 - January 19)
Manifest: Acceptance
Write your affirmation on paper, then wrap it around an iris bulb. Plant inside a container in your home and place it on a south-facing windowsill for new beginnings and growth. Repeat your affirmation and focus on settling your nervous system as you breathe in acceptance.
Affirmation For This Week: I am releasing the idea that things could have been any different and am extending acceptance to everything in my life.
RELATED: The Luckiest Zodiac Signs, Ranked
Aquarius
(January 20 - February 18)
Manifest: Inner peace
Collect two lavender plants and either plant one on each side of your front door or place them in pots beside it. Next, create a circle of salt around each one, repeating the affirmation as you create your ritual and visualizing a space of protected peace around you and your home.
Affirmation For This Week: I am letting go of thinking I always need to respond and instead choosing my inner peace.
RELATED: How To Become Luckier Using Astrology
Pisces
(February 19 - March 20)
Manifest: Healthy connections
Gather a white and a blue candle, binding them with a green thread. Once you have them on your altar, place rosemary, lavender and rose petals around the candles. As you return to this space each evening, sit and repeat the affirmation eleven times.
Affirmation For This Week: I am letting go of the patterns of my past as I call in healthy and supportive connections.
RELATED: How To Make Money Almost Effortlessly, Based On Your Jupiter Sign
Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.