What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest The First Week Of July 3 - 9, 2023

The Moon will always reveal your truth. During the week of July 3 – 9, 2023, lunar energies will prevail, ushering you into a space of working with the Moon to bring about your most impactful manifestation work. The Moon rules your truth, emotions, and the part of you often considered vulnerable. Because of that, it also holds great power in transforming your life.

The Full Moon in Capricorn and the Last Quarter Moon in Aries occur this week, emphasizing the energy of completion and letting go. When it comes to manifesting, this serves as an invitation to reflect on what is working and what isn't, so you can let go and re-strategize. It also helps you become more aware of your beliefs and whether you work for or against yourself.

While both energies carry a release, Capricorn brings groundedness and stability, while Aries is bold and ready for a new beginning. Take heart this week as you view the Full Moon in Capricorn as only the beginning of the journey so that when the First Quarter Moon rises, you will be sure of what is no longer serving you in your life.

You do hold the power to create anything you desire for your life. However, the caveat is if you are working with the universe. For example, you may be guided to release something else before being able to call in your genuine desire. This is an opportunity to realize if nothing you try seems to work, then this is the sign it's time to try something different. Don't take a 'not yet' as never from the universe this week, and instead, look deeper into the process of creating, knowing that the truth the Moon reveals will always enable you to manifest what is meant for you.

What your zodiac sign can manifest the first week of July 3 - 9:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Self-belief

Begin your ritual by writing your name on a bay leaf and anointing it with geranium essential oil. Next, place this on your altar beside a gold candle and repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For This Week: I release self-doubt and believe in my ability to create anything I desire.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Confidence

Marigolds represent confidence as they can bloom, like you, in any condition. You can incorporate these into your ritual this week by planting them outside or in a container garden, repeating the affirmation while you do. You can also place one under your pillow or carry it in your pocket for added benefit.

Affirmation For This Week: I release my fears and embrace the confidence to take risks.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Transparency

Gather a white candle and place verbena around its base. As you settle into a cross-legged position before it, place your hands over your eyes and keep the flame in your mind's eye. Repeat the affirmation eight times, then remove your hands, laying them palms up on your knees while taking four complete rounds of breath.

Affirmation For This Week: I am letting go of my unworthiness and am practicing full transparency.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Faith

Create an intention jar using amethyst, rose quartz, rosemary and lavender. Write your affirmation on a slip of paper and place it in the pot. Once ready, position your intention jar on a north-facing windowsill to allow greater faith. At the end of the week, burn the herbs, and return them to the earth.

Affirmation For This Week: I am releasing my fears and choosing to have faith in love again.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Self-motivation

Begin your days with a dedicated practice of anointing your pulse points with anise essential oil for motivation. Once you're breathing in the confident aroma, find a quiet space to sit and perform the 4-7-8 breathwork practice while silently holding the affirmation in your mind.

Affirmation For This Week: I am letting go of excuses and fully stepping into my power.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Choosing yourself

To choose yourself more fully, begin by anointing your third eye with rose essential oil. Then, sit in front of your mirror with a white candle and repeat the affirmation as you focus on your reflection and what it means to choose yourself. Wear jewelry made of aventurine, or place one in your pocket for greater embodiment.

Affirmation For This Week: I am releasing chasing those who don't choose me and choosing myself instead.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Healing

Create an altar space with a white and black candle, pine and amethyst. As you visit this sacred space each evening, write down a different hurt or aspect of the past you are releasing, fold it three times, and add it to an offering bowl. Add the pine and some lavender at the end of the week, burn safely as you repeat the affirmation, and allow the wind to take the cooled ashes.

Affirmation For This Week: I am letting go of identifying with past hurts and am choosing the peace of healing.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Productive conversations

Start anointing your throat chakra with peppermint essential oil each morning to help you open your energy and find the right words when necessary. At the end of the week, write your affirmation on a slip of paper, and bury it with rosemary, and three almonds, while repeating your claim and focusing on your throat chakra.

Affirmation For This Week: I am letting go of the need to be correct and am creating space for productive, healthy conversations.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Self-value

Write your name on a dollar bill, anoint it with olive oil and then roll it up while repeating the affirmation. When it's finished, take it, place it in the soil vertically next to a basil plant for prosperity, and sprinkle it with cinnamon.

Affirmation For This Week: I am no longer acting in ways that don't honor myself as I fully embrace my inner value and all I am capable of.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Acceptance

Write your affirmation on paper, then wrap it around an iris bulb. Plant inside a container in your home and place it on a south-facing windowsill for new beginnings and growth. Repeat your affirmation and focus on settling your nervous system as you breathe in acceptance.

Affirmation For This Week: I am releasing the idea that things could have been any different and am extending acceptance to everything in my life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Inner peace

Collect two lavender plants and either plant one on each side of your front door or place them in pots beside it. Next, create a circle of salt around each one, repeating the affirmation as you create your ritual and visualizing a space of protected peace around you and your home.

Affirmation For This Week: I am letting go of thinking I always need to respond and instead choosing my inner peace.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Healthy connections

Gather a white and a blue candle, binding them with a green thread. Once you have them on your altar, place rosemary, lavender and rose petals around the candles. As you return to this space each evening, sit and repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am letting go of the patterns of my past as I call in healthy and supportive connections.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.