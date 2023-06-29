June 30 Horoscopes Have The Best Horoscopes, Thanks To Moon Square Mars

Three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on June 30, thanks to Moon square Mars and a few other astrological transits this Friday. For all zodiac signs, here's your message of the day: When you come up with a brilliant idea or inspiration, don't act on it immediately. Like an egg that needs to incubate to develop further, sometimes you need to allow your inspiration to develop too.

Especially if money, time and labor will bring it from the idea stage into reality. Moon in Scorpio opposite Uranus and Vesta is highlighting this today. Ensure you are not too attached to a fleeting idea that may require much more work and development to bring to life.

Moon square Mars and Venus is the other main astrological energy of the day. So if your love life has been irritating you lately, expect the annoyance to get more heightened today. This fact is especially true for singles who are just looking for casual hookups. Some of these experiences end on a disrespectful note, and you get tired of that nonsense.

On a positive note, today is a good day to communicate with your parents and guardians and reconnect with your roots. This is only for those of you who have loving and supportive parents. It's a true blessing when a child can grow up in a healthy environment. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 30.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 30:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, follow your own counsel today, no matter what. Even if people tell you you are making a mistake by going against "common sense," trust your instincts. You are onto something that they are not. You don't have to rub it into anyone's face. Especially if they have revealed to you that they will be a hindrance, you must have faith in yourself now.

Moon in Scorpio is in your corner today. So is Uranus in Taurus. Often people forget that Capricorn energy is all about success and societal recognition. People like that will always stand out from the crowd, even when they go slower than the typical Aquarius.

Journaling exercises will help you greatly today if you feel conflicted about what your gut is telling you to do and what others are saying. Throw the emotions out of the window. Stop fixating on how much you respect the opinion of some people. To truly look at the situation objectively, you must be willing to be critical of both your ideas and that of others. Only then will you find the objective truth.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are the master of your destiny today. Fate will not interfere with your plans. So take charge of your carriage, and don't let negative emotions ruin your day. If you keep your head intact and stress under control, you can accomplish more than possible. This energy is not restricted to just your career.

The message for Capricorn applies to Aquarius as well today. More so if you are directly working with a Capricorn or have a significant Capricorn in your personal life. Interestingly, Mars and Pallas in Leo are your friends today. So expect good progress on your projects and endeavors right now. With Pallas conjunct with Mars, you can expect similar clarity and progress even in your love life. If you feel called to, carry a clear quartz point to enhance today's energy's clarity and clear-sighted flow. You can also use citrine or smokey quartz, but clear quartz is best.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, acts of kindness will gain you far more than intimidation ever will. Remember that for today, especially if you are having trouble with someone in your workplace. Just make sure the kindness comes from the right place in your heart. Sometimes, when people try to set someone else's house on fire, they burn down their own.

Ceres in Libra and Vesta in Gemini can make you too idealistic now. So watch out for that. It will manifest as perfectionism in your work and an over-critical attitude. As long as you balance this vision with the reality of the times, you can bring the vision to life as time progresses. Your love life will not benefit from today's good energy, though. So be careful of your commitments. Ensure you don't spend beyond your means just to impress your date or significant other.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.