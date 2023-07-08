What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 9, During The Last Quarter Moon In Aries

Trust and surrender to the magnificent energy of the universe, and find out what your zodiac sign can manifest on July 9, during the Last Quarter Moon. Today the Last Quarter Moon rises in Aries, urging you not to delay releasing and letting go, blocking you from manifesting your deepest intentions. After the Full Moon, the Last Quarter Moon is a chance to reflect more deeply on what you may have learned and what has revealed itself as no longer necessary to your path.

In Aries, the Last Quarter Moon is determined. This is about embracing radical honesty within yourself and toward your life. As you do, embrace the truth that rises to the surface, showing you what is within yourself or life that is showing up as obstacles in your manifestation practice.

This is a transition time when you are moving through the Moon's phases after it was full last week as you prepare to welcome the New Moon in Cancer next week. Use this to reflect on what seems in process, where you are being guided to focus your attention, or where you know you need to release something, even if it feels challenging.

The Moon deals with your emotions and true feelings; in Aries, it's helping you find a clear direction through whatever murkiness had settled in your heart. To best embrace this energy, embrace an aura of honesty, ask the universe to reveal the truth and then surrender to it with your hands on your heart as you trust in the divine to lead you into your destiny.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 9:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Radical Authenticity

Begin your day by performing a self-massage using frankincense essential oil. As you do, inhale deeply and repeat the affirmation while sending acceptance and love to each part of your body. Place a tiger's eye in your clothing or wear it as jewelry for greater embodiment.

Affirmation For Today: I am everything that I am meant to be.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Trusting your intuition

Create an altar space using a violent candle, lavender and amethyst. Begin with anointing your third eye with sage, light the candle, close your eyes and try to see the flame with your mind's eye. Hold your vision here while silently repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: My intuition guides me toward my destiny.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Inner power

Write your affirmation down on a slip of paper nine times, then fold it three times and anoint it with lemon essential oil. Next, plant it beneath basil for prosperity and growth as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I no longer hide my light but embrace my inner power.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: A purposeful career

Write the career goal you are working towards on a slip of paper and place it into a jar of honey. Hold your hands over the jar as you intend to repeat the affirmation. Use this to sweeten your beverages, or take a teaspoon daily to manifest greater purpose in your professional life.

Affirmation For Today: I embrace a career that brings purpose and gratitude to my life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: A brand-new opportunity

Create a sacred herb sachet using rosemary, basil and cinnamon, adding a slip of paper with your name. Next, place it on a south-facing windowsill as you repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to take my life in a brand-new direction.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Releasing the past

Write down all that you want to release or let go from the past. Fold this three times, and place it in a burn-safe bowl with rosemary and pine for healing. Next, go outside, and as your offering burns, repeat the affirmation, returning the cooled ashes to the earth.

Affirmation For Today: I release the past to focus on my future more easily.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Trusting your heart

Begin your practice by massaging her heart chakra with rose essential oil. As you sit quietly breathing in the healing aroma, place your hands in hridaya mudra to honor your heart while repeating the affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I trust in my heart to always lead me in the direction that is meant for me.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Taking action on your dreams

Create an offering bowl with cinnamon and basil. Take this outside under the stars and breathe in the confidence of the divine guiding you. Send your intention into your offering. Next, light your offering, repeat the affirmation until it burns out and let the wind take the cooled ashes.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to start creating my dream life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Choosing joy

Gather a yellow candle, daisies and cinnamon sticks, creating an altar space. As you light the candle, focus on your inner power to choose joy in all situations and scenarios. Focus on the flame as you envision a yellow aura emanating from your body while repeating the affirmation five times.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of choosing my greatest joy.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Personal healing

Anoint your pulse points with essential pine oil while repeating the affirmation. Once finished, light a white candle and write down all the ways you have and are continuing your healing journey. Place this under your pillow before bed.

Affirmation For Today: I tend to my inner healing to honor the person I am meant to be.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Declaration of the truth

Light a blue candle and place verbena around its base to represent the truth. As you sit in front of this space, deeply inhale while you put your right hand on your belly and your left on your heart, repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am capable and worthy of expressing my truth in every facet of my life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Self-worth

Begin by anointing yourself with bergamot essential oil and lighting a gold candle. As you sit comfortably in front of it, inhale self-worth and exhale doubt while silently holding your affirmation in your mind.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy and will never need to prove it to those who already see it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.