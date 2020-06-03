How Each Zodiac Sign Can Maintain A Healthy Attitude In Life & Love

Do it for yourself, and the ones you love.

I just received a letter from a client who told me that her husband just confessed to having cheated on her since the pandemic started. And now, he wants a divorce.

Quarantine be damned, the man wants out now, and to hell with the woman he's been married to for 20 years. No room for trying, no pause to consider her situation, and no desire to remain locked up with the woman he now thinks of as old news. He has given himself over to the demands of his body, and nothing else matters.

While it's true that being forced to spend too much time with a partner can rattle our nerves to such a degree that we think of escaping, the idea of chucking people without a care is heartless and cruel. We are not a race that takes well to romantic cruelty — we break, and our hearts are not strong enough to handle any kind of love loss.

How is it possible to maintain a healthy attitude in love and in life? Does it take superhuman strength, or is it merely about asking the right questions, opening the right doors or trusting in the universe?

What can your zodiac sign do to stay happy and learn how to be positive in life and love? How can astrology help when you feel your relationship might be toppling?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's very hard for you to remain composed, especially when you're under duress, Aries.

Your partner doesn't need those extra insults you threw at them when you were fighting. What's important for you to understand is that, you are not the only one in this "game of life."

If possible, try and get that the loved one you are battling is a person you once loved and respected; for the sake of what you once had, try to at least remain respectful. The environment of mutual respect will help you gain perspective and eventually sort things out. Don't throw it all away because of impulsive behavior.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are a softie, it's true, but you are also a hard player, and you tend to act on impulse, Taurus.

This is what you need to work on: your impulsivity. Take time to think before you make any actions, and do the same for what you say.

Your words are strong, and anyone who loves you, loves you deeply, so try and back off with the harsh reality lessons that you love to give. Yes, you are very smart, but consider that others are just as smart, and try to work from an even playing field. If you have feelings, so do they.

Tread lightly when you challenge your lover to your next duel.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you tend to be very afraid to let your emotions go, and your lack of trust can really eat away at a relationship. If you really want to keep things going, you're going to have to commit to making an effort.

You let things go too easily, and you walk out leaving incredibly detrimental effects. You must start to understand that you are responsible for your actions and that your actions do, indeed, have consequences.

If you are lucky enough to be loved, then honor that love with a show of affection in return. Sometimes you have to compromise, Gemini. If you do, you could end up saving a couple of hearts from being broken — yours being one of them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are a very loving and giving person by nature, Cancer. What you are also is a very skeptical person who doesn't believe in second chances.

That's where you go wrong. You have no patience and you do not trust that things can be worked on or mended. You've been burnt in the past and you've let that become your barometer for everything you do in the present.

What you could do to better your love life would be to give in a little. Don't condemn everyone to death just because they made a mistake. Open your heart, Cancer, and let love do its thing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are a person who really does want to try. You don't like the idea of having to work at a relationship, Leo, but you like even less the idea of breaking apart.

If you and your partner experience a clash, then find it within yourself to step back and allow them the spotlight for a change. You tend to take over the situation;it's always all about you.

Next time you face adversity, take a deep breath and allow yourself a glimpse of what you might think the other person is going through. Standing in someone else's shoes is a truly great way for you to save your partnership and come to terms with real love and compassion.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You'd be best if you minded your words, Virgo. You were born feeling entitled, to getting your own way, to saying whatever is on your mind.

You rarely consider the hurt you dole out when you're having a spat with your loved one. If you want this love to last, then own up to it and treat your person with the respect they deserve.

There is no place for cruel digs or irrevocable insults; nobody learns or grows when you vent your bad attitude at your partner. Practice patience and lovingkindness for the win.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Much like Gemini, you are going to have to make a choice when you're in a love affair, Libra, especially one that might be clinging to its last life line.

If you are a person of love — and you are, Libra — then roll up your sleeves and do the dirty work. That means showing up for the conversation, putting in the effort and staying open for honest communication.

You tend to go quiet, knowing fully well that that drives your partner insane. Don't do that; instead, talk the talk and walk the walk. Respect your partner enough to participate in the saving of your ship.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You tend to rely too much on sex for gratification, when there are so many other departments to focus on in your relationship. You solve problems with sex, Scorpio, and you cause problems with sex as well.

Start to see your partner as a person and not just as an object for your sexual benefit. Try thinking outside of the box. Concentrate on what your partner might want (not in bed!) and how you might be able to please them (not in bed!).

There is an entire life that you're missing out on, so look past the bedroom and see the person that loves you, standing there, fully clothed, waiting for you to simply love them back.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

One of your biggest problems is that you have no vision of the future, when it comes to partnership. You take enormous risks and you often times lose, claiming you didn't see it coming.

Sagittarius, you need to open your eyes to the love that you have right now, and don't assume that if you do nothing to make that love grow, it will keep growing. It won't.

Honor your mate, stop taking them for granted. Share your time, your food, your money, your love with them — what you have isn't all yours. Be generous and allow the person who loves you to feel secure, and not just part of your scenery.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you want to maintain a healthy attitude in love, then stop lying to your partner, Capricorn! Be open and honest.

Yes, you're a flirt and that can, at times, endanger the partnership you've worked so hard to keep up. Don't blow it all by being impulsive and thoughtless.

If you have something in mind — something that might upset your partner — then discuss it first before acting on it and ruining your whole life and theirs over it. Talk is key, and while you may not like confrontation, it's a whole lot better than hating yourself for making a stupid decision that'll last you a lifetime.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're a survivor, but you're also a fighter who can be quite challenging at times, especially when you pick a fight with your partner.

What becomes obvious is that you are unsatisfied with something in your life, and instead of confronting the real problem, you create drama with your mate, thus causing larger, more maniacal problems within the household.

Aquarius, your partner wants to help you, but they don't want to be your punching bag. Try to explain what's going on in your head with them, rather than designate them as the doormat you walk on to release your tension.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

The problem with you, Pisces, is that it really is all about you — and that means you take it all on. If something goes wrong in your relationship, it's because of you. If something goes right, it's because of you. If the world blows up, it's your fault.

While you think this is generous of you, what's really happening is that you are belittling your partner's worth. You are making them feel like they cannot take responsibility.

Share the burden of pain and the pleasure with your partner. They are with you to share, not to be secondary to the nonstop drama you insist upon having in your every day life.

