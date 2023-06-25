Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For June 26 - July 2

Welcome to the Horoscope reading for July 2, 2023. All zodiac signs are covered here; we have much to work with. Notable transits for the week of June 26 - July 2, 2023, are Moon sextile Venus, which will be full for our love lives, and Sun trine Moon, which will make everything we wish seem attainable. Our trouble makers come in the form of Sun trine Saturn, and while this transit can be extremely beneficial, take the 'long way around' to get to the part where it's actually assisting us.

Because a lot of outer-planet energy is going on this week, we will feel moments of isolation and loneliness. During the transits of Mercury trine Saturn and the Neptune retrograde, we may find that the only 'safe' place to turn is the one inside our heads, and we may not even find solace there.

However, all is not lost, as we have the Sagittarius Moon, which will let us know that all of this will pass and that we'll be fine by the end of the week. With Venus square Uranus, we may think it might be better to go with the flow rather than fight it, as we may be inclined to do during the week of June 26 - July 2.

So, we will read a summary of possible events for each zodiac sign here today. Stay strong, and don't fall for temptation. This week could bring us face to face with some old, bad habits, so it's best if we establish ourselves ahead of time as people who can say no to the bad and yes to the good. Let's do this!

Weekly horoscope for June 26 - July 2:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Have you reaped the rewards of a past action this week? It's all good, Aries. You have worked very hard, and while you are the only one who tends to doubt your abilities, you won't be able to deny that. When this week pans out very well for you, you deserve the praise you will get. You're just starting now, and soon, the positive energy will be almost more than you can take … but you'll take it!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may spend a lot of time worrying about something that, thankfully, will not happen — not this week, anyway. You fear for someone in your life. They aren't threatening you, but they feel threatened, and you are worried for them. It seems like it seems goes to worry but not to anything substantial, so while you won't be able to allay your fears, you still don't have anything to be concerned over.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This week is chock full of disappointment, mainly because you had your hopes up, and what you wanted to come through not only fails but takes future hope with it. You feel bitter and humiliated throughout the week, but ultimately, you won't let it get you down. You are used to dealing with this kind of failure, and you recognize that it's all about expecting too much and seeing very little return.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are happy to be the big spender during the week of June 26 - July 2, 2023, as you feel inspired by your love life and like going out on the town to spend some money. You feel rich. Whether that's realistic or not, you like being in prosperity consciousness. This is a fun week for you as you will try new things with the person you love.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you can have everything you want this week but you must get over certain things first. You have a temper, and it may be ignited as someone in your life may stoke your anger. During this week, June 26 - July 2, 2023, you need to keep it as calm as possible because to get what you want, you must show someone else that you can handle stress. You'll be fine, but please, temper your emotions.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week goes to healing and honoring yourself. You have come to a point where you must demand time off. There are things you must tend to, and only you can do this. There is nothing you can pass off to someone this week, but to accomplish this healing, you need to make yourself number one in all you do. You need this, Virgo. You must pull away from people and spend time on your own in deep thought.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's a terrific week for you, Libra, as so many options are available at this point that you might even feel giddy over your prospects. Whatever you've been up to is now paying off, but it's also put you in the position of being very social. Friends are all over you this week, and you feel free and easy-going for the first time in a long while —less in your head and more 'out there' with the world … in a good way.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Neptune retrograde will pull on your confidence from June 26 to July 2, 2023, and you may not feel ready for what will happen. We are looking at the last-minute change in plans that affects you emotionally, and in this case, emotions were the last thing you'd expect to show up. You will shock yourself during the week with your depth of feeling, as you were unaware of how much feeling you could hold.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's a good week in so much as you have a lot of work on your plate, but you can handle it. You've got yourself into that mindset of making money, and this week seems to have you understand that if you are to accomplish this, it will be hard. You will be psyching yourself for more accomplishment, and even though you feel weary, you won't let it get you down. You are focused and one-pointed.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Just as you thought it was safe to return to work, you realize that you have a ton and a half of work to complete and have to deal with individual egos this week that will feel the unending need to challenge and upset you. This week goes to you trying your best not to smack people for being in your way. Don't worry. There will be no smacking, but holy smokes. You are going to want to shove people aside.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week, you have things on your mind that distract your friends to the point where they start worrying about you. An upheaval is coming, and during the week of June 26 - July 2, 2023, you'll be preparing for it. It may be very positive, but still, it's a major change, and you are not that open to change. You'll be fine, but you must pull away from friends to keep your thoughts on target.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This week brings you closure, Pisces, as you finally feel you achieved what you needed and found it successful in the long run. You may want to show off a little to friends and loved ones, and you will find a great support system in these people, as nobody in your life right now wants to take anything away from you. You can 'rest on your laurels' for the time being. June 26 - July 2, 2023, brings you success and peace.

