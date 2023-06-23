These 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Will Have Luck In Love All Week, June 26 - July 2

Finally, at least in the love department, a week where a few of us get a break. We may notice that a few of our fellow humans aren't doing as well as we are, and that's because this week, June 26 - July 2, is so filled with angry planetary movement ... yet, there is still hope for three zodiac signs who aren't as taken with the harshness as some of the other folks are.

We who will have a great week are the people who react well to the lesser monsters of the sky, or rather, the brilliant and positive transits that will help us rise above everything during the week of June 26 - July 2. We're looking at you, Moon sextile Venus and Sun trine Moon ... and we thank you for being here because HECK, we need you now!

Now that we've figured out we will have a fairly good week in love let's discuss what will happen. Because we have Mercury trine Saturn occurring this week, we know that part of what makes this week good is that we, as in our romantic partners and us, will be getting over something that has stood as an obstacle for too long. With good communication and trust in our partners, we will see that change is good and that we need not be afraid of what change will do to the relationship

.

We have Neptune retrograde beginning this week, which may make us feel more attached to our partners than usual. We may perceive them as someone in our lives with a purpose. they are 'meant to be' a 'soul mate.' We create a beautiful world in our minds because we prefer to see our romantic partner as someone special, and that's a good thing. Which zodiac signs will benefit throughout the week of June 26 - July 2, 2023?

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love the week of June 26 - July 2:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you've got on your side during the week of June 26 - July 2, is the desire to rise above your situation, and what looks to be happening is that at work, things are not that good — however, at home, things are STELLAR. So, you will hopefully focus less on the things that trouble you and more on the person who brings you elation and joy: your partner.

You are in good shape where love is concerned, and while you may feel like demons are scratching at your periphery, you will prioritize your life very well this week and turn to your partner for comfort and reality. You have the transits Moon sextile Venus and Sun trine Moon to help you rise above difficulties and honesty. It's a no-brainer: you will choose happiness. Stress can wait for another week.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week starts with a bang and ends with a Sagittarius Moon. For you, that can't be beaten, as you need that kind of independent, creative energy that comes with this transit. Nice to know that the entire week is filled with creative drive and that you'll get to express yourself in this capacity, thanks to the warmth and understanding of your romantic partner.

You'll notice that during the Venus transit, you and your partner will be happy in your spaces without interfering with each other's business. This will create an atmosphere of pleasant tension as it causes you to long for each other. You are smart people, and your relationship is intelligent. This week, you will find that by trusting your partner, you expand the world for yourself. Trust gives you the freedom that you cannot live without, Sagittarius.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your main inspiration this week comes in the form of your partner, and this is because they will show you something that will make you love them even more than you could have imagined. It's nice to think that we can grow in our love for someone, especially when that love is already the size of a house, and with Moon sextile Venus and Sun trine Moon at your back, you'll get to see something that will restore your faith in humanity, and in love itself.

Maybe it's because you aren't expecting it, or perhaps because you've become somewhat jaded over the years, but what's coming to you will snap you out of your funk. You may see that your partner is much deeper than you gave them credit for, which will inspire you for a very long time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.