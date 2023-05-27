Read This If You Feel Like Your Heart Can't Take It Anymore

By Avani Yenamandra

So many things may change in one year. You could lose love or employment, or you could gain perspective, rebuild your life, and find freedom once again.

But before all the good things happen, you grow weary from the weight of everything. Memories that you wish you did not have to resurface and days blur together.

The world outside reflects your bleakest thoughts. Yet, you are forced to be where you are needed, because you’re a good person who always does the right thing. You are tired of having a heart and being compassionate.

The mask that you wear daily is fading, your impatience over people and their needs is showing, and all you can think about is when you get to go home.

The list of things you have to do piles up and the nights that you spend awake, lying in bed, only serve as fodder for all the bad feelings to crawl into your heart, like vines on a brick wall.

You’ve just stopped listening to yourself and started unrelentingly giving to others without sparing a second for yourself. Then, you remember that one time, a friend told you that you are not responsible for the emotional labor of others.

Every time you remember this particular statement, it takes on a new meaning.

Since when did you become responsible for the feelings and thoughts of others? Since when did you start to consume them as your own?

But now it’s time to take back what’s yours. And here’s how you should do it.

The first thing is to forgive yourself. You simply didn’t know what you were doing to yourself. You are doing the best that you can. No one is expecting you to bounce back to the way that you were before.

You, my darling girl, are putting too much pressure on yourself by telling yourself that everyone else is more important than you.

Your history will always be a part of you, but it doesn’t have to overtake you.

Next, recognize that you are one person meant to do only so much for others. You have only one heart that is meant to beat just for you and it is a privilege for others to find space in it.

You give so much to others, but sometimes it’s best to just let it be. Just carry on knowing that you did the very best that you could.

Finally, make your heart a priority before others. Don’t drop everything for the first person that pays attention to you. Instead, make yourself available to yourself first, and then to everyone else.

Break your mindset wide open. Realize that, no matter the circumstances, you are trying your very best. Cutting yourself some slack will help you.

In the face of absolute bleakness, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. There is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

Avani Yenamandra is a writer and frequent Unwritten contibutor. She writes about self-esteem, relationships, lifestyle, and pop culture topics.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.