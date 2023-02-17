The 50 Best Sacral Chakra Affirmations For Creativity & Intuition

Chakras are the different energy centers in the body. Your chakra system is complex and is more important than you know.

When one of the seven chakras is impeded, it can disrupt energy flows, affecting every part of our bodies. The blockage can have detrimental effects on your overall health.

Your sacral chakra sits just below your belly button above your pubic bone, in between the root chakra and the solar plexus chakra. A blocked sacral chakra can cause a lack of creative balance and can knock you off kilter, emotionally and sexually.

When the powerful sacral chakra is blocked, you might experience urinary tract infections, pain in your lower back, sexual dysfunction and negative feeling about your worth.

Sacral chakra affirmations are a vital tool in making sure yours can flow freely.

How to Use Affirmations for the Sacral Chakra

A balanced sacral chakra is necessary for us to maintain positive energy, embrace life and all it has to offer, and harness our creative energy.

Learning sacral chakra healing to repair an underactive sacral chakra is one of the ways you can be at your best and live your most passionate life. An overactive sacral chakra comes with its own set of problems that can also be mended with sacral chakra affirmations.

These positive words can be utilized in the form of meditation mantras, phrases spoken over and over until they become your truth. They serve as a goal post of sorts, guiding you to your destination.

A great practice for sacral chakra affirmations is to write them down numerous times. According to psychologists, the act of scribbling things down on paper activates them in your brain and makes them easier to recall.

Do sacral chakra affirmations really work?

The short answer is yes. Science has proven time and time again that repetitive words do influence outcomes.

A study by the National Library of Medicine called The Illusory Effect concluded that when we hear the same words frequently, they become our truths.

When we tell ourselves the same messages day in and day out, we internalize them, and we start to believe those amazingly powerful words. This prompts us to act in coordination with them to get the desired results.

All affirmations, including sacral chakra affirmations, shift our energy and it leaks out into our worlds. So, speak these words until you believe them. Once you believe it, you will achieve it.

You might be saying to yourself that an affirmation is an affirmation, no matter how general. But taking a deep dive into your spiritual needs and creating specific assertions is the most effective way to do it.

Remember to stay consistent. Continuous dedication to these sacral chakras is the best method for getting the results you want and realizing long lasting success.

50 Best Sacral Chakra Affirmations

Sacral Chakra Affirmations For Creativity

1. Creative energy is freely flowing through me.

2. Inspiration is always coming to me.

3. I act on my ideas and see them through.

4. Creativity nourishes my soul.

5. I am filled with new ideas and am not afraid to share them.

6. I am spontaneous and open to new experiences.

7. My potential is limitless.

8. I inspire others with my creativity.

9. I create masterpieces.

10. Everything I touch turns to gold.

Sacral Chakra Affirmations For Sensuality

11. I enjoy pleasure in all areas of my life.

12. I honor my sacred body.

13. I welcome sensuality into my life.

14. I am lovable and desirable.

15. Sex is a sacred connection I reserve for those who deserve it.

16. I am safe and free to enjoy sex.

17. I am comfortable in my own skin.

18. I embrace my vibrant sexuality.

19. I treat my body with love and care.

20. I have a fulfilling sex life.

Sacral Chakra Affirmations For Emotions

21. I am responsible for my own happiness.

22. I nurture myself and take good care of me.

23. I am receptive to joy in my life.

24. I let go of feelings that no longer serve me.

25. I choose joy and excitement every time.

26. I am in control of my emotions.

27. I am open and honest.

28. I live in perfect harmony with everything around me.

29. My joy and happiness are limitless.

30. Life is good.

Sacral Chakra Affirmations For Confidence

31. My relationships are based in mutual respect, love, and appreciation.

32. I can trust my loved ones and they can trust me.

33. It is safe to get close to other people.

34. I share uplifting messages and positivity through social media.

35. I listen to my own intuition and allow it to guide me.

36. I am a powerful light.

37. I am a divine being.

38. I never settle for less than I deserve.

39. I am desirable.

40. I am independent.

Sacral Chakra Affirmations For Abundance

41. I receive everything that life gifts to me.

42. I always have enough.

43. I am provided with everything I need.

44. I have more than enough to share.

45. I am a money and resource magnet.

46. I am attracting abundance everywhere I go.

47. I am generous because I am blessed.

48. I will always find a way to have what I need.

49. I am confident in my ability to earn money and create financial security.

50. My creativity is feeding my stability.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.