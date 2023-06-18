What Goal To Manifest The Week Of June 19 - 25, By Zodiac Sign

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest the week of June 19 - 25, 2023 begins by setting a goal. The mind may try to tell you what direction you should go in or even what you need to be happier — but it is only within your heart that the truth exists.

Yet your heart is also your home, the space where you can be your most authentic vulnerable self and where you can also find peace with yourself and life being just as it is.

During the week of June 19 –25, as the powerful Sun returns to the nurturing sign of Cancer, it’s a chance to return home to yourself and to focus on what it means to create a home for yourself in life which hosts those same qualities.

Because while the home within yourself is always the most important, whatever you manifest outside of yourself in your external life should always mirror your truth and love for yourself. By embracing and honoring yourself, you can create the magic you seek in your life.

The energy of Cancer helps you to care for and nurture yourself as you would someone that you love. You are worthy of that just as much as anyone else in your life is — and it allows you to be in the best possible place mentally, emotionally and spiritually to manifest the desires of your heart.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest the week of June 19 - 25:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Comfort and peace

Take a sprig of lavender and rose quartz and place it beneath your pillow. Repeat the affirmation nightly before going to sleep. Anoint your heart chakra with rose essential oil for greater peace.

Affirmation For This Week: I am at peace with my decisions and creating a life of comfort.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Healing conversations

Incorporate blue into your clothing this week to represent healing and honest conversations. You can also anoint your throat chakra with verbena and wear jewelry made of lapis lazuli for greater healing through your words.

Affirmation For This Week: I am ready to embrace the power of my words to bring healing.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Ease and gentleness

Create a simmering herb pot on your stove with chamomile, ginger and peppermint. As you prepare it, repeat the affirmation six times as you take your hands and move the steam over your head. Let the aroma fill your home with ease and gentleness.

Affirmation For This Week: I seek a life of ease and gentleness.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Inner trust

Take a white candle and bind it with a violet thread to symbolize your intuition and knowledge. Sprinkle rosemary and lavender around the base and repeat the affirmation four times as you light it, basking in its energy.

Affirmation For This Week: I am practicing inner trust by allowing myself to listen to my intuition.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Gratitude

Create a gratitude garden, lavender for love, basil for abundance, rosemary for prosperity and lemon balm for healing as you send an intention into each seedling and tend to it as you would your inner sense of gratitude while repeating the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am grateful for my path and this moment in my life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Nurturing

Light a pink candle and perform a self-massage using rose essential oil. Envision creating space in your life for others to take care of you while emulating a warm pink glow. Practice this with a loving partner for a greater sense of nurturing.

Affirmation For This Week: I am open to receiving nurturing and love from those in my life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Balance

Set up an altar space with a white candle, a dollar bill, rose quartz and a bay leaf. Repeat the affirmation eight times as you return to this space with your intention.

Affirmation For This Week: I am working on creating a healthier and more fulfilling work and life balance.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Exploring new opportunities

Take a gold candle and anoint it with lemon balm, placing lavender around its base. Focus on opening yourself and your energy to new possibilities while repeating the affirmation five times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am opening myself to explore new opportunities which align with my higher self.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Emotional intimacy

Light a simple red candle and place your hands on your heart as you work to release any stored emotions. Smudge yourself and your home with white sage, lavender and rose petals for greater clearing.

Affirmation For This Week: I am committed to doing the work necessary to create greater emotional intimacy within my most treasured relationships.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Commitment

Gather a red and white candle and bind them with a blue thread that symbolizes truth. As you sit in front of your altar, anoint yourself with ylang-ylang and cedarwood essential oils, paying close attention to your heart chakra. Repeat the affirmation eight times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am ready to commit wholeheartedly to a romantic relationship that aligns with my truth.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Peace

Create a tea with chamomile, lavender, rose and peppermint. Create a daily practice of sitting with your tea while envisioning yourself embodying the peace you seek while repeating the affirmation four times. Once finished with your tea, you can offer the earth the used herbs for a deeper intention.

Affirmation For This Week: I am ready to prioritize myself and the space and quiet I need to feel rejuvenated.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Joyful and abundant love

Collect a gardening pot, rose, lavender, basil and sunflower. Before planting the seedlings, write your affirmation on a slip of paper and place it in the bottom of the pot, sprinkling it with cinnamon for growth. Repeat the affirmation seven times as you focus on embodying joy and abundance within yourself and your aura.

Affirmation For This Week: I am creating a joyful and abundant love space.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker.